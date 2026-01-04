Here's everything you need to know about the Motorola Signature ahead of its January 7 launch





These are the undoubtedly legit Motorola Signature specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor;

256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants;

12 and 16GB RAM options;

Android 16 ;

; Up to seven years of OS updates and security patches;

6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display with 2780 x 1264 pixel resolution, 165Hz refresh rate technology, and up to 6200 nits of brightness;

95.23 percent screen-to-body ratio;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with Sony LYTIA 828 sensor, and f/1.6 aperture;

50MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with Quad Pixel technology, and f/2.0 aperture;

50MP tertiary periscope telephoto lens with Sony LYTIA 600 sensor, 3x optical zoom, and 100x Super Zoom;

50MP front-facing camera with Sony LYTIA 500 sensor, Quad Pixel technology, and f/2.0 aperture;

5,200mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support;

IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance;

MIL-STD 810H durability;

162.1 x 76.4 x 6.99mm dimensions;

186 grams weight;

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen protection;

On-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader;

Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos;

USB Type-C port;

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, NFC connectivity.

Are we looking at a Galaxy S26 Ultra rival here?





Elite Gen 5 already found inside the likes of the The short answer to that question is... not quite. And the main reason is very simple: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC rumored for a while and now just about confirmed to power the Motorola Signature is not quite as fast as the Snapdragon 8Gen 5 already found inside the likes of the OnePlus 15 and widely expected to reside under the hood of Samsung's 2026 super-flagship as well.



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Pixel 10 Pro XL. Still, the non-Elite Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 is definitely no pushover, and in combination with as much as 16GB RAM, it should deliver a level of raw power comparable with something like Google's





into a far slimmer and lighter body. Coincidentally (or not), the first-ever Signature-branded Motorola flagship is set to also match the screen size of the largest and most impressive non-foldable Pixel released in 2025. The similarities don't stop there, but incredibly enough, Moto's impending powerhouse will apparently squeeze the same exact battery capacity as the Pixel 10 Pro XL into aslimmer and lighter body.



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We're talking roughly 1.5mm thinner and no less than 46 grams lighter, which sounds like an engineering feat for the ages, especially when you consider how robust the Motorola Signature is also supposed to be between its IP certifications and military-grade durability.





What do you think about the Motorola Signature spec sheet? I love it! 72.73% I hate it! 1.19% I have mixed feelings about it 11.86% It would have been perfect with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 14.23% Vote 253 Votes





The design on the whole is likely to be the handset's main selling point, mind you, with Motorola 's increasingly popular vegan leather finish set to be replaced by "linen-inspired" and "twill-inspired" textures this time around, an "aircraft-grade" aluminum frame undoubtedly contributing to the overall sturdiness, and an aggressively curved screen occupying almost the entire front of the device.

So how well can this bad boy sell?





If you ask me, very well... on a couple of key conditions. Number one, the Motorola Signature must be swiftly expanded from India to the entire world (including the US), which is unfortunately not guaranteed just yet.





Among the familiar, distinction becomes its own kind of power.

Comment if you agree!#Motorola #SignatureClassComingSoon pic.twitter.com/hy6FOxYtec — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 1, 2026



OnePlus 15 (not to mention the Secondly and equally as important, the high-end phone needs a price point that perfectly aligns with its great but not amazing specifications. In other words, this has to be cheaper than both the Galaxy S25 Ultra and(not to mention the Galaxy S26 Ultra when it sees daylight), and if it undercuts the Galaxy S25 Plus as well, its chances of striking gold at the global box-office will obviously become even better.





The Motorola Signature's potential would be further increased by a built-in stylus that's been rumored for quite some time now , but curiously enough, there's no mention of this in the latest (and most detailed) "ev-leak", so perhaps the pen will be just an optional accessory (costing extra, of course) after all.