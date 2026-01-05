Apple's rumored entry-level MacBook is starting to sound very real

12.9-inch 'entry-level' MacBook model may come in spring 2026

Recommended For You

Entry-level MacBook may come with the iPhone 16 Pro's chip





Recommended For You What do you think about a “cheap” Apple MacBook? I’d buy it 38.89% Sounds interesting, but I’d wait for reviews 38.89% Not for me, I prefer higher-end MacBooks 14.81% I'm team Windows 7.41% Vote 54 Votes





The chip that's going to be powering this "cheap" MacBook is reportedly the A18 Pro. The processor features a 6-core CPU, a 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. Basically, its performance is quite similar to the M1 chip.





Why this kind of MacBook actually makes sense for me

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible