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Apple's rumored entry-level MacBook is starting to sound very real

A smaller, more affordable MacBook could arrive in spring 2026, possibly powered by the iPhone 16 Pro’s A18 Pro chip.

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Apple's rumored entry-level MacBook is starting to sound very real
2026 is going to be an exciting year for Apple fans. The Cupertino tech giant is expected to release the iPhone 18 in the fall, accompanied by Apple's first foldable iPhone, and there are quite a lot of other devices that are rumored for 2026, including an entry-level MacBook. 

Now, a new rumor claims this new, less-pricey MacBook may come out in the spring. 

12.9-inch 'entry-level' MacBook model may come in spring 2026 


According to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, the new MacBook may be coming for the entry-level and mid-range markets and will come with "competitive pricing". 

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The firm is not saying much else. However, there are already quite a lot of rumors talking about the affordable MacBook online. The current expectations indicate that the Cupertino tech giant may introduce this new model in March or April of this year. 

Entry-level MacBook may come with the iPhone 16 Pro's chip 


Rumor has it that this MacBook is going to come with an iPhone chip. The iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro processor, to be exact. Reportedly, the device is going to have a starting price between $599 and $899 in the U.S., with most rumors being more convinced about either $699 or $799. 

This model will be a tad cheaper than the MacBook Air. The MacBook Air currently starts at $999, even though it often gets discounted on Amazon and other retailers, and you can find it for around $750 sometimes. 

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What do you think about a “cheap” Apple MacBook?
I’d buy it
38.89%
Sounds interesting, but I’d wait for reviews
38.89%
Not for me, I prefer higher-end MacBooks
14.81%
I'm team Windows
7.41%
54 Votes

The chip that's going to be powering this "cheap" MacBook is reportedly the A18 Pro. The processor features a 6-core CPU, a 6-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. Basically, its performance is quite similar to the M1 chip. 


This new MacBook may come to replace the old MacBook Air that comes with the M1 chip. At the moment, Apple still sells the old MacBook Air with M1 through Walmart, and it's gotten pretty cheap during the recent Black Friday sales.

The new MacBook may only have 8 gigs of RAM with the A18 Pro chip, though. Currently, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models come with at least 16 gigs of RAM. So, obviously, this cheaper MacBook isn't going to be a powerhouse machine. 

The A18 Pro chip also doesn't have Thunderbolt support, so this new MacBook model may likely come with regular USB-C ports. Those are usually slower in data transfer speeds and have external display limitations in comparison to the Thunderbolt ports. 

We first heard about this affordable MacBook from reputable Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Back in June, the analyst claimed that the device is going to feature the A18 Pro chip and may come with a 13-inch (or so) display. 

Kuo has also claimed the MacBook may come in silver, pink, yellow, and blue colors, bright and exciting, just like the iMac's color options. 

A bit later, a DigiTimes report indicated that the affordable MacBook may come with a 12.9-inch display. The MacBook Air currently has a larger, 13.6-inch display, so this "cheap" MacBook may have a display similar in size to some iPad Air and iPad Pro models. 

Today's rumor from TrendForce also backs this information up, so it's getting more likely that the MacBook is going to come with a 12.9-inch display. It may have an ultra-thin body and may be lightweight. 

Why this kind of MacBook actually makes sense for me


Honestly, this rumored entry-level MacBook sounds right up my alley. I don’t do heavy work on a laptop (I have my Mac for this), so I don't really need top-tier power. What I care about more is portability, battery life, and a clean macOS experience. 

If Apple can deliver a lightweight, thin MacBook at a lower price, that's already a big win for me. A smaller 12.9-inch display also sounds nice for carrying it around every day. If the rumors turn out to be true, this is definitely a device I'd keep an eye on.

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Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
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