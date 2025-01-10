Galaxy S25, S25 Plus and S25 Ultra official renders leaked in high definition
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup. | Image credit — PhoneArena
With the Galaxy S25 launch on January 22 right around the corner the industry has been leaking one bit of info after another about the newest Samsung flagship phones. And now well renowned industry tipster extraordinaire Evan Blass has leaked the official Galaxy S25 lineup renders in high definition.
These renders are not to be confused with another set of renders that have started making the rounds across the internet. The Galaxy S25 renders that Blass has shared look much more like the images that will be displayed first and foremost at Galaxy Unpacked when announcing the new phones. They show off the Galaxy S25 phones (barring the S25 Slim) in crisp detail.
Image credit — Evan Blass
All three phones seem to be shown off in their blue variants. The Galaxy S25 is likely depicted in the Icy Blue color option while the S25 Plus is featured in the Navy color. Meanwhile the Galaxy S25 Ultra looks gray but we’re told that that is the blue hue that it will ship with. If the extensive Galaxy S25 leaked color list is to be believed then that is probably Titanium Silver Blue.
Leaked Galaxy S25 specs list the hardware that will be powering all three phones and it’s nothing to scoff at. The greatest improvement this year, at least in my opinion, is the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powering all three phones in every region. This processor makes it so that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is 40 percent faster than its predecessor.
All in all I think it’s safe to say that the Galaxy S25 phones will be some of the best phones to come out this year whether you care about AI, hardware or aesthetics.
If you’re scratching your head trying to figure out how these colors are blue then rest assured that you’re not alone. Fortunately all three phones will hopefully have more vibrant color options available as well. But color options aren’t what will really make Samsung’s latest phones stand out: it’s what’s inside.
There’s also reports that the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra will offer 16 GB of RAM. This is almost certainly so that Galaxy AI can run flawlessly on the phones. Galaxy AI is undergoing a massive overhaul this year with a revamped LLM-powered Bixby assistant that seeks to show Apple Intelligence how it’s really done.
