Galaxy S25, S25 Plus and S25 Ultra official renders leaked in high definition

*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup. | Image credit — PhoneArena





Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25





Image credit — Evan Blass





With the Galaxy S25 launch on January 22 right around the corner the industry has been leaking one bit of info after another about the newest Samsung flagship phones. And now well renowned industry tipster extraordinaire Evan Blass has leaked the officiallineup renders in high definition.These renders are not to be confused with another set of renders that have started making the rounds across the internet. Therenders that Blass has shared look much more like the images that will be displayed first and foremost at Galaxy Unpacked when announcing the new phones. They show off thephones () in crisp detail.