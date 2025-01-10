Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists

Header image: the Galaxy S24 Ultra . | Image Credit - PhoneArena



We've had plenty of Galaxy S25 leaks in recent months but now the Master Leak has hit the internet.



Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung! Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You can also receive up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more! Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung! Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more! Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy S25 at Samsung! Starting today through January 22nd, you can also pre-reserve a Galaxy S25 unit. There are lovely bonuses for those who reserve right now, too! First off, you get a $50 Samsung Credit and a chance to win a $5,000 sweepstakes (available for only one winner). There are also up to $1,250 additional savings with enhanced trade-ins and more. Reserve at Samsung



Starting with the star of the show...

Galaxy S25 Ultra specs

The



The powerful handset will likely measure 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm and weigh 218 grams. For reference, its predecessor, the



Again, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite globally, and come with 12GB of RAM, according to the leak. The source says that the 12GB of RAM is for the European market, so it's possible that a model with more RAM could be available as well. Buyers will be able to choose from 256, 512GB, or 1TB of storage.

We've had plenty ofleaks in recent months but now the Master Leak has hit the internet. Android Authority has just revealed the specs of all three upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series smartphones. Here's the complete list of all the specs you need to know about the upcoming flagships.Starting with the star of the show...The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be the king of the flagship trio. According to the leak, it will come with a 6.9-inch flat Dynamic AMOLED display sporting a WQHD (3120 x 1440) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.The powerful handset will likely measure 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm and weigh 218 grams. For reference, its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra , measures 162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm and weighs 232, so Samsung's managed to make the Ultra lose weight and slim down notably.Again, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite globally, and come with 12GB of RAM, according to the leak. The source says that the 12GB of RAM is for the European market, so it's possible that a model with more RAM could be available as well. Buyers will be able to choose from 256, 512GB, or 1TB of storage.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Of course, the leak points for the Ultra to have a 5,000mAh battery powering this beast (which has gone unchanged in recent years for S Ultra devices) with 45W wired charging and wireless charging support.



A 200MP main camera will be complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Expect two telephoto cameras just like last year: a 50MP periscope telephoto one with 5x optical zoom and a 10MP one with 3x optical zoom. The front remains 12MP, according to Android Headlines' source.









The leak also details you will likely get to take advantage of dual SIM support, eSIM support, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3. Expectedly, the phone is said to launch with Android 15 and One UI 7





Galaxy S25 Ultra leaked specs at a glance:

Display: 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, WQHD (3120 x 1440), 120Hz refresh rate

Dimensions and weight: 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm, 218 grams

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12GB RAM, 256, 512GB, 1TB non-expandable storage

5,000mAh battery, 45W wired charging, wireless charging support

200MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP periscope (5x optical zoom), 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), 12MP selfie

Dual SIM, eSIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3

Android 15 , One UI 7



Recommended Stories

Galaxy S25+ specs

The middle brother from the series, the S25 Plus, will come with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 3120 x 1440 (WQHD) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, as would be expected, according to the leak. Again, it will sport the trendy flat display. The phone will reportedly measure 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm (slightly thinner than its predecessor which measures 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm) and weigh 190 grams (it lost 6 grams from the S24+).



We have again Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy globally leaked for this phone and 12GB of RAM. It is said to be available in 256 and 512GB of non-expandable storage.



Fans may find a 4,900mAh battery with 45W charging for the



Cameras are said to be the same as its smaller sibling: a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), and a 12MP selfie camera. Connectivity options are said to be the same as the S25 and Ultra.



Galaxy S25+ leaked specs at a glance:

Display: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 3120 x 1440 (WQHD), 120Hz refresh rate

Dimensions and weight: 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm, 190 grams

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12GB RAM, 256, 512GB non-expandable storage

4,900mAh battery, 45W wired charging, wireless charging support

50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), 12MP selfie

Dual SIM, eSIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3

Android 15 , One UI 7 The middle brother from the series, the S25 Plus, will come with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 3120 x 1440 (WQHD) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, as would be expected, according to the leak. Again, it will sport the trendy flat display. The phone will reportedly measure 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm (slightly thinner than its predecessor which measures 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm) and weigh 190 grams (it lost 6 grams from the S24+).We have again Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy globally leaked for this phone and 12GB of RAM. It is said to be available in 256 and 512GB of non-expandable storage.Fans may find a 4,900mAh battery with 45W charging for the Galaxy S25+ , again with wireless charging support (the leak doesn't reveal details about that though).Cameras are said to be the same as its smaller sibling: a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), and a 12MP selfie camera. Connectivity options are said to be the same as the S25 and Ultra.





Galaxy S25 specs

According to the leak, the Galaxy S25 will sport a flat 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a FullHD+ (2340 x 1080) panel and a fluid 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will measure 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2mm and weigh 162 grams. This makes it slightly lighter than its predecessor (which is at 167 g) and slightly thinner than the S24 (which measures 147 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm).











Keeping the lights on is said to be a 4,000 mAh battery with 25W wired charging - same as its predecessor, the vanilla



As for cameras, the leak suggests a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10 MP telephoto camera capable of 3x optical zoom. A 1 MP selfie camera will be on the front.

As we already know, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite and is expected to come with 12 gigs of RAM. You will be able to pick between 128, 256, and 512GB storage options.Keeping the lights on is said to be a 4,000 mAh battery with 25W wired charging - same as its predecessor, the vanilla Galaxy S24 . The phone will support wireless charging, although details about it have not been shared.As for cameras, the leak suggests a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10 MP telephoto camera capable of 3x optical zoom. A 1 MP selfie camera will be on the front.





Connectivity options remain the same as the two other phones from the series.





Galaxy S25 leaked specs at a glance:

Display: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, FullHD+ (2340 x 1080), 120Hz refresh rate

Dimensions and weight: 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2mm, 162 grams

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12GB RAM, 128, 256, 512GB non-expandable storage

4,000mAh battery, 25W wired charging, wireless charging support

50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), 12MP selfie

Dual SIM, eSIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3

Android 15 , One UI 7



