Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Header image: the Galaxy S24 Ultra. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
We've had plenty of Galaxy S25 leaks in recent months but now the Master Leak has hit the internet. Android Authority has just revealed the specs of all three upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series smartphones. Here's the complete list of all the specs you need to know about the upcoming flagships.
Starting with the star of the show...
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be the king of the flagship trio. According to the leak, it will come with a 6.9-inch flat Dynamic AMOLED display sporting a WQHD (3120 x 1440) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The powerful handset will likely measure 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm and weigh 218 grams. For reference, its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, measures 162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm and weighs 232, so Samsung's managed to make the Ultra lose weight and slim down notably.
We've had plenty of Galaxy S25 leaks in recent months but now the Master Leak has hit the internet. Android Authority has just revealed the specs of all three upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series smartphones. Here's the complete list of all the specs you need to know about the upcoming flagships.
Starting with the star of the show...
Galaxy S25 Ultra specs
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be the king of the flagship trio. According to the leak, it will come with a 6.9-inch flat Dynamic AMOLED display sporting a WQHD (3120 x 1440) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The powerful handset will likely measure 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm and weigh 218 grams. For reference, its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, measures 162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm and weighs 232, so Samsung's managed to make the Ultra lose weight and slim down notably.
Again, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite globally, and come with 12GB of RAM, according to the leak. The source says that the 12GB of RAM is for the European market, so it's possible that a model with more RAM could be available as well. Buyers will be able to choose from 256, 512GB, or 1TB of storage.
Of course, the leak points for the Ultra to have a 5,000mAh battery powering this beast (which has gone unchanged in recent years for S Ultra devices) with 45W wired charging and wireless charging support.
A 200MP main camera will be complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Expect two telephoto cameras just like last year: a 50MP periscope telephoto one with 5x optical zoom and a 10MP one with 3x optical zoom. The front remains 12MP, according to Android Headlines' source.
A 200MP main camera will be complemented by a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Expect two telephoto cameras just like last year: a 50MP periscope telephoto one with 5x optical zoom and a 10MP one with 3x optical zoom. The front remains 12MP, according to Android Headlines' source.
The leak also details you will likely get to take advantage of dual SIM support, eSIM support, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3. Expectedly, the phone is said to launch with Android 15 and One UI 7.
Galaxy S25 Ultra leaked specs at a glance:
- Display: 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, WQHD (3120 x 1440), 120Hz refresh rate
- Dimensions and weight: 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm, 218 grams
- Snapdragon 8 Elite
- 12GB RAM, 256, 512GB, 1TB non-expandable storage
- 5,000mAh battery, 45W wired charging, wireless charging support
- 200MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP periscope (5x optical zoom), 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), 12MP selfie
- Dual SIM, eSIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3
- Android 15, One UI 7
Recommended Stories
Galaxy S25+ specs
The middle brother from the series, the S25 Plus, will come with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 3120 x 1440 (WQHD) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, as would be expected, according to the leak. Again, it will sport the trendy flat display. The phone will reportedly measure 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm (slightly thinner than its predecessor which measures 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm) and weigh 190 grams (it lost 6 grams from the S24+).
We have again Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy globally leaked for this phone and 12GB of RAM. It is said to be available in 256 and 512GB of non-expandable storage.
Fans may find a 4,900mAh battery with 45W charging for the Galaxy S25+, again with wireless charging support (the leak doesn't reveal details about that though).
Cameras are said to be the same as its smaller sibling: a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), and a 12MP selfie camera. Connectivity options are said to be the same as the S25 and Ultra.
Galaxy S25+ leaked specs at a glance:
- Display: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 3120 x 1440 (WQHD), 120Hz refresh rate
- Dimensions and weight: 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm, 190 grams
- Snapdragon 8 Elite
- 12GB RAM, 256, 512GB non-expandable storage
- 4,900mAh battery, 45W wired charging, wireless charging support
- 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), 12MP selfie
- Dual SIM, eSIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3
- Android 15, One UI 7
Galaxy S25 specs
According to the leak, the Galaxy S25 will sport a flat 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a FullHD+ (2340 x 1080) panel and a fluid 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will measure 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2mm and weigh 162 grams. This makes it slightly lighter than its predecessor (which is at 167 g) and slightly thinner than the S24 (which measures 147 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm).
As we already know, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite and is expected to come with 12 gigs of RAM. You will be able to pick between 128, 256, and 512GB storage options.
Keeping the lights on is said to be a 4,000 mAh battery with 25W wired charging - same as its predecessor, the vanilla Galaxy S24. The phone will support wireless charging, although details about it have not been shared.
Keeping the lights on is said to be a 4,000 mAh battery with 25W wired charging - same as its predecessor, the vanilla Galaxy S24. The phone will support wireless charging, although details about it have not been shared.
As for cameras, the leak suggests a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10 MP telephoto camera capable of 3x optical zoom. A 1 MP selfie camera will be on the front.
Connectivity options remain the same as the two other phones from the series.
Galaxy S25 leaked specs at a glance:
- Display: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, FullHD+ (2340 x 1080), 120Hz refresh rate
- Dimensions and weight: 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2mm, 162 grams
- Snapdragon 8 Elite
- 12GB RAM, 128, 256, 512GB non-expandable storage
- 4,000mAh battery, 25W wired charging, wireless charging support
- 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom), 12MP selfie
- Dual SIM, eSIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3
- Android 15, One UI 7
With these epic specs and the upgraded AI smarts that would come with the trio, the Galaxy phones are looking ready to challenge the flagship market. We'll see what the likes of the iPhone 17 series or Google's Pixel 10 would have to throw at these phones to take the crown away.
Of course, although these specs seem etched in stone now, keep in mind that those are still leaks and not the official information. We'll know for certain when the phones get their official unveiling on January 22, which has somewhat managed to get a tiny bit less exciting given how much we (likely) know about them already.
Of course, although these specs seem etched in stone now, keep in mind that those are still leaks and not the official information. We'll know for certain when the phones get their official unveiling on January 22, which has somewhat managed to get a tiny bit less exciting given how much we (likely) know about them already.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: