Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11, Razr Ultra, and so many more hot bargains
You don't have to be sad that the holiday season is behind us, and instead try to find the best deal for you on this week's list.
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Yes, ladies and gents, I'm afraid it's that time of the year again. The time you find yourself counting the days until spring far too often while you wonder if life is even worth living now that the holiday season is firmly behind us all.
Okay, maybe things got a little too dark there for a second, so allow me to lighten the mood and try to put a smile on your face with another one of my signature week-ending mobile tech deals roundups from across the web. I'll be honest with you, this is not the greatest list of bargains I've ever put together, but for a random Friday in one of the worst months of the year for gadget shopping, it's actually surprisingly good.
The top 3 deals available today are pretty epic
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That might sound like an exaggeration on my part, but as hard as it is to believe, it's not. Samsung's latest Fan Edition handset, for instance, is around 25 bucks cheaper than it was on Black Friday almost two months ago, and the high-end Galaxy Tab S11 is also on sale at a lower-than-ever price in a 256GB storage configuration (which, incredibly enough, is currently more affordable than an entry-level 128 gig variant).
The top-of-the-line Motorola Razr Ultra with a whopping 1TB of internal storage space, meanwhile, is arguably the best foldable deal you can make right now. That's because the Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship (from last year) is not only marked down by a mind-blowing $500 from a $1,499.99 list price (again), also including both a smartwatch and some wireless earbuds at no extra charge. Now that's what I call an epic Black Friday-grade promotion!
And how about this phenomenally lengthy list of discounted smartphones?
I almost can't believe that the second most affordable device in this group is a foldable, and although it's obviously nowhere near as sophisticated or as powerful as the 2025-released Razr Ultra, the Motorola Razr (2024) is definitely not to be ignored either at an absolutely amazing price after a 50 percent discount.
Of course, if you can't even afford the cheapest foldable handset available in the US today, you might as well settle for Samsung's new Galaxy A17 5G, which is guaranteed to receive no less than six OS updates over time. Stellar software support is one of the key selling points of the "vanilla" Galaxy S25 and Google's Pixel 9a mid-ranger as well, while the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and Galaxy S25 Ultra undeniably have several much more important strengths going for them.
The Razr Plus (2025) probably needs no introduction, targetting fans of Motorola foldables who still can't afford the Razr Ultra, and last but certainly not least, the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R can make you very happy if you care about things like battery life, charging speeds, and yes, raw power while not being willing to wait any longer for Samsung's Galaxy S26 family (which will not shine in two of those three departments anyway).
Some of the latest and greatest tablets are also hard to turn down right now
I'm obviously not going to claim that the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus is one of the best Android tablets money can buy today, but its very young age, large and high-quality display, razor-thin profile, and built-in 5G connectivity make it a very smart purchase (for the right customer) at its first-ever Amazon discount.
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus, meanwhile, is older but also undoubtedly better for hardcore Samsung fans, which is actually what I can say about the 11th generation Surface Pro in comparison with a 2025 edition sporting a smaller screen and packing a slower processor as well.
But both Windows tablets are incredibly appealing at the time of this writing... for two different groups of prospective buyers, and a third one is likely to find the Android-based Lenovo Tab One absolutely irresistible at a cool $50 off its already very reasonable $149.99 list price.
Let's wrap things up with an onslaught of ultra-affordable smartwatches
Now this is an extremely rich collection of similar wearable devices with radically different selling points (when you look carefully at them) that are likely to put a big smile on the faces of (almost) every type of smartwatch buyer out there today.
The Galaxy Watch FE and Apple Watch SE 2 are clearly direct rivals, but at the same time, even more clearly targetted at very different users. As for the Pixel Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, there's definitely some overlap in the target audiences of those three, but if you thoroughly analyze their designs, unique features, and perhaps most importantly, their current prices, I'm sure you'll ultimately make the right decision without any more help or suggestions from yours truly.
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