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Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11, Razr Ultra, and so many more hot bargains

You don't have to be sad that the holiday season is behind us, and instead try to find the best deal for you on this week's list.

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Motorola Razr Ultra
Yes, ladies and gents, I'm afraid it's that time of the year again. The time you find yourself counting the days until spring far too often while you wonder if life is even worth living now that the holiday season is firmly behind us all.

Okay, maybe things got a little too dark there for a second, so allow me to lighten the mood and try to put a smile on your face with another one of my signature week-ending mobile tech deals roundups from across the web. I'll be honest with you, this is not the greatest list of bargains I've ever put together, but for a random Friday in one of the worst months of the year for gadget shopping, it's actually surprisingly good.

The top 3 deals available today are pretty epic

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

$201 off (31%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Android 16 with One UI 8, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Armor Aluminum Frame, JetBlack Color
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11

$210 off (24%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Silver Color, US Version
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)

$999 99
$1499 99
$500 off (33%)
5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options, Free Moto Watch Fit and Moto Buds+ Included
Buy at Motorola
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That might sound like an exaggeration on my part, but as hard as it is to believe, it's not. Samsung's latest Fan Edition handset, for instance, is around 25 bucks cheaper than it was on Black Friday almost two months ago, and the high-end Galaxy Tab S11 is also on sale at a lower-than-ever price in a 256GB storage configuration (which, incredibly enough, is currently more affordable than an entry-level 128 gig variant).

The top-of-the-line Motorola Razr Ultra with a whopping 1TB of internal storage space, meanwhile, is arguably the best foldable deal you can make right now. That's because the Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship (from last year) is not only marked down by a mind-blowing $500 from a $1,499.99 list price (again), also including both a smartwatch and some wireless earbuds at no extra charge. Now that's what I call an epic Black Friday-grade promotion!

And how about this phenomenally lengthy list of discounted smartphones?

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G

$30 off (15%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1330 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, Six OS Updates and Six Years of Security Patches, 50 + 5 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Three Color Options, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Motorola razr (2024)

$349 99
$699 99
$350 off (50%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Processor, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.6-Inch AMOLED External Screen with 1066 x 1056 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Snapper, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Koala Gray Color
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 9a

$100 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Google Gemini, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 23W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25

$150 off (19%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Silver Shadow Color
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 15R

$100 off (13%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.83-Inch AMOLED Display with 2800 x 1272 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,400mAh Battery with 80W Charging Technology, Mint Breeze and Charcoal Black Color Options, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included
Pre-order at Amazon

Google Pixel 10 Pro

$200 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr Plus (2025)

$799 99
$999 99
$200 off (20%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Pantone Mocha Mousse and Hot Pink Color Options, Free Moto Tag Included
Buy at Motorola

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

$250 off (21%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.8-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,200mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 15

$136 off (12%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Screen with 2772 x 1272 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,300mAh Battery with 120W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Infinite Black Color, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

$301 off (21%)
5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Titanium Whitesilver Color
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

$300 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, Gemini AI Assistant, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.4-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2364 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 5,015mAh Battery, Pixelsnap Wireless Charging Support, Moonstone and Jade Color Options
Buy at Amazon

I almost can't believe that the second most affordable device in this group is a foldable, and although it's obviously nowhere near as sophisticated or as powerful as the 2025-released Razr Ultra, the Motorola Razr (2024) is definitely not to be ignored either at an absolutely amazing price after a 50 percent discount.

Of course, if you can't even afford the cheapest foldable handset available in the US today, you might as well settle for Samsung's new Galaxy A17 5G, which is guaranteed to receive no less than six OS updates over time. Stellar software support is one of the key selling points of the "vanilla" Galaxy S25 and Google's Pixel 9a mid-ranger as well, while the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and Galaxy S25 Ultra undeniably have several much more important strengths going for them.

The Razr Plus (2025) probably needs no introduction, targetting fans of Motorola foldables who still can't afford the Razr Ultra, and last but certainly not least, the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R can make you very happy if you care about things like battery life, charging speeds, and yes, raw power while not being willing to wait any longer for Samsung's Galaxy S26 family (which will not shine in two of those three departments anyway).

Some of the latest and greatest tablets are also hard to turn down right now

Lenovo Tab One

$99 99
$149 99
$50 off (33%)
Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 8.7-Inch IPS Touchscreen with 1340 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Android 14, Guaranteed Android 15 Update, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front-Facing Camera, Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 5,100mAh Battery, 15W Charging Support, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Luna Grey Color
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+

$27 off (10%)
Wi-Fi + 5G, Unlocked, Android 16, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Support, 7,040mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Gray Color
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

$100 off (15%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 13.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2880 x 1800 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 10,090mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Three Color Options, US Version, S Pen Included
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro (2025)

$599 99
$799 99
$200 off (25%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus Processor, 12-Inch Touchscreen with 2196 x 1464 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, All-Day Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports, Platinum Color
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro

$1049 99
$1499 99
$450 off (30%)
11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite Processor, 13-Inch OLED Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Two Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

I'm obviously not going to claim that the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus is one of the best Android tablets money can buy today, but its very young age, large and high-quality display, razor-thin profile, and built-in 5G connectivity make it a very smart purchase (for the right customer) at its first-ever Amazon discount.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus, meanwhile, is older but also undoubtedly better for hardcore Samsung fans, which is actually what I can say about the 11th generation Surface Pro in comparison with a 2025 edition sporting a smaller screen and packing a slower processor as well.

But both Windows tablets are incredibly appealing at the time of this writing... for two different groups of prospective buyers, and a third one is likely to find the Android-based Lenovo Tab One absolutely irresistible at a cool $50 off its already very reasonable $149.99 list price.

Let's wrap things up with an onslaught of ultra-affordable smartwatches

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

$119
$199 99
$81 off (40%)
40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Two Color Options
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch SE (2022)

$159
$279
$120 off (43%)
44mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Apple S8 Processor, Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Third-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Midnight Aluminum Case, Ink Sport Loop
Buy at Walmart

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm)

$160 off (40%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Matte Black Aluminum Case, Obsidian Band
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm)

$70 off (20%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Graphite and Silver Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

$100 off (20%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black Color, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Now this is an extremely rich collection of similar wearable devices with radically different selling points (when you look carefully at them) that are likely to put a big smile on the faces of (almost) every type of smartwatch buyer out there today.

The Galaxy Watch FE and Apple Watch SE 2 are clearly direct rivals, but at the same time, even more clearly targetted at very different users. As for the Pixel Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, there's definitely some overlap in the target audiences of those three, but if you thoroughly analyze their designs, unique features, and perhaps most importantly, their current prices, I'm sure you'll ultimately make the right decision without any more help or suggestions from yours truly.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
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