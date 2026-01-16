Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11, Razr Ultra, and so many more hot bargains





Okay, maybe things got a little too dark there for a second, so allow me to lighten the mood and try to put a smile on your face with another one of my signature Okay, maybe things got a little too dark there for a second, so allow me to lighten the mood and try to put a smile on your face with another one of my signature week-ending mobile tech deals roundups from across the web. I'll be honest with you, this is not the greatest list of bargains I've ever put together, but for a random Friday in one of the worst months of the year for gadget shopping, it's actually surprisingly good.

The top 3 deals available today are pretty epic





Now this is an extremely rich collection of similar wearable devices with radically different selling points (when you look carefully at them) that are likely to put a big smile on the faces of (almost) every type of smartwatch buyer out there today.





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Yes, ladies and gents, I'm afraid it's that time of the year again. The time you find yourself counting the days until spring far too often while you wonder if life is even worth living now that the holiday season is firmly behind us all.