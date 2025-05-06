Microsoft is expanding the Surface Pro family with a smaller, lighter, and cheaper iPad Pro rival





But surprisingly or not, this versatile new iPad Pro alternative with Copilot support isn't marketed as a Surface Pro 12 or 12th Gen Surface Pro, and the reason is pretty easy to understand. Instead of improving on the aforementioned Surface Pro (11th Edition) with a 13-inch panel, the 2025 Surface Pro 12-inch actually brings a few notable downgrades to the table in the name of affordability and portability.

Here's your bittersweet spec sheet





12-inch PixelSense LCD touchscreen with 2196 x 1464 pixel resolution and up to 90Hz dynamic refresh rate technology;

8-core Snapdragon X Plus processor;

16GB RAM;

256 and 512GB UFS storage options;

Up to 16 hours of battery life (local video playback);

Full HD front-facing Surface Studio camera;

10MP Ultra HD rear-facing camera;

2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos;

Two USB-C 3.2 ports;

Wi-Fi 7;

Bluetooth 5.4;

274 x 190 x 7.8mm dimensions;

686 grams weight.







Unlike the 13-inch Surface Pro (11th Gen), which is available in both LCD and OLED variants, the new 12-incher only comes with the inferior LCD panel technology. And then there's the Snapdragon X Plus chipset, which powers the cheapest 13-inch variants with 10 CPU cores while going down to just 8 on the smaller 2025 Surface Pro.





Unfortunately, more downgrades can be noticed in the front-facing camera and even the USB tech departments, but the Surface Pro 12-inch is significantly thinner and lighter than the 13-incher while also offering better battery life. That's right, the weight is reduced by around 200 grams (which is a lot!) and the thickness by exactly a millimeter and a half, and somehow, you're promised an extra couple of hours of endurance between charges as well (at least in uninterrupted video playback).

Is the Surface Pro 12-inch worth $799.99 and up?





That's obviously for you to decide after very carefully weighing all your best tablet options right now. $799.99, mind you, will get you an entry-level 12-inch configuration with 256 gigs of internal storage space, and alas, you'll have to settle for UFS (Universal Flash Storage) technology here rather than embracing one of the speedy SSD (solid-state drive) 13-inch variants.





At $899.99, meanwhile, you can pre-order a Surface Pro 12-inch with 512GB UFS and the same 16GB RAM count as the cheaper units ahead of a May 20 release. In terms of colorways, you can opt for Violet, Ocean, and Platinum flavors, and if you want to maximize your mobile productivity, you'll need to separately buy a new $150 keyboard that's not compatible with the 13-inch tablet.



That's because the two products are simply too different to share the same optional accessories, and even the otherwise unchanged Surface Slim Pen attaches differently to the new Surface Pro, essentially taking a page from Samsung's Galaxy Tab playbook instead of sitting at the top of the keyboard.





Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with a bundled stylus is pretty easy to find at a reduced price of $850 or even less these days, while Apple's hugely popular Unfortunately for Microsoft, a 12.4-inchPlus with a bundled stylus is pretty easy to find at a reduced price of $850 or even less these days, while Apple's hugely popular iPad Pro (2024) roster normally starts at $999.99 (frequent discounts notwithstanding). In other words, the Surface Pro 12-inch is... definitely an interesting device, providing a much-needed slimmer and lighter alternative to its larger brother, but a slightly lower starting price would make it even more compelling for a lot of Windows enthusiasts and tablet users in general.