Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap

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The real reason this matters now

With Samsung Messages on the way out, what matters most in the app you're stuck with? Rock-solid RCS that just works, looks come second The customization Samsung let me obsess over Folders and sorting, I need my chats organized Keeping AI like Gemini out of my private texts Vote 4 Votes

What you gain in the switch

What you actually lose

The trade is worth it, but Google isn't off the hook

Here's the context that changes how the update feels. Samsung confirmed on its own US support page that Samsung Messages shuts down on July 6, 2026, and it's pointing those users straight at Google Messages. The cutoff hits US devices running Android 12 or higher.So a huge group of people is being moved off an app they liked and onto one a lot of them have never even opened. Newer Galaxy phones already ship without Samsung Messages, so honestly, the writing has been on the wall for a while.Google rolling out themes right at this moment isn't really a gift. It's more of a welcome mat, smoothing over a switch plenty of Samsung loyalists are making with gritted teeth.Credit where it's due, because the gains are real. Google Messages handles RCS the way it should work: high-quality photo and video sharing, typing indicators, read receipts, reactions, and reliable texting back and forth with iPhones.You also pick up end-to-end encryption, strong spam and scam filtering, and the freedom to keep a conversation going on your tablet, your watch, or the web. If you bounce between devices all day, that flow is genuinely handy.And now, with Chat themes on the way, the one big thing Google Messages was missing is getting sorted. The app is closing its last obvious gap with Samsung's.The losses are real too, and they run deeper than looks. Samsung nailed customization, yes, but it also let you drop chats into folders and auto-delete old texts. Those are organization tools, not decoration.Themes don't replace folders. A pretty photo wallpaper is nice, but it won't help you dig out that one conversation buried under 40 group chats.There's another catch worth saying out loud. There's no guarantee your Samsung themes follow you over when you make the jump, so you might be rebuilding your setup from scratch.It should be noted that Google Messages is the only Android app that fully supports RCS, so for most US users this isn't really a choice at all. That's exactly why the gaps sting the way they do. When you're pushed somewhere, you notice everything it can't do.I'll say plainly where I land: the switch is worth it. Reliable RCS and true cross-device texting beat a folder system every single day of the week.As someone who basically lives in Google Messages, I'll take an app that just works over one that looks prettier but flakes on the basics. When I had a Galaxy in my rotation, Samsung's customization was nicer to look at, but I never once missed it enough to give up Google's reliability.None of that means Google gets a free pass. Chat themes is the easy win, the fun one, the one that demos beautifully. The harder and far more useful problems, like real chat organization and message categorization, are still sitting untouched while Google ships paint.Closing that gap is what would actually win the Samsung crowd over. Pretty colors alone won't.