Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus preview: Larger screen, fewer cameras, good value?

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Intro





Galaxy Tab S10 Plus. Samsung is gearing itself to release two new tablets very soon, none other than the Fan Edition versions of the Galaxy Tab S10 andPlus.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE features.

Thanks to a healthy number of leaks, we know most of the essentialFE features. It will be an upper mid-range tablet, just like the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus, and frankly, it sounds like the two upcoming tablets could be good value.





One major change with the new device is that it will be scoring a larger screen, but what else could be new and what will remain unchanged?





Table of Contents:





Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Specs

A worthy slate





Here's a brief rundown of all the specs that the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus will carry:





*-anticipated specs





Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Design and Display A familiar sight, but now with a larger footprint







The Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus will utilize the same and very familiar design language adopted by most mid-range Samsung tablets so far. TheFE Plus will utilize the same and very familiar design language adopted by most mid-range Samsung tablets so far.





The device will be yet another standard aluminum slate with fairly thick bezels, a magnetically attachable S Pen at the back, as well as a single rear camera. No display notches or anything interfering with the display.





Presently, we don't expect the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus to feature any other outstanding features.





And while we don't know the exact dimensions, we can't imagine it would be too thick. IP68 water- and dust-resistance is part of the specs mix.







One thing that is definitely changing is the screen size. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus will use a 13.1-inch screen, a small but noteworthy upgrade over the previous Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus' screen that measured 12.4 inches across.



Speaking of the screen, it will most certainly remain an IPS LCD one. Arguably a downside when compared to the domineering OLED screens on higher-tier tablets, but many mid-range and entry-level tablets still use such screens with less impressive contrast and lower peak brightness.





The display will be a 90Hz one and feature a resolution of 2880 by 1800 pixels. As mentioned, full S Pen support is coming to this device.





Just like its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus will most likely feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Keyboard and Stylus





We expect that the Samsung will release a Book Cover Keyboard accessory for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus, just as it has done so for its previous devices of the same family. This keyboard is a two-element one, consisting of a detachable full QWERTY keyboard with a trackpad and a case with a kickstand at the back. It cost $200, so a new version would likely set us back the same amount.





We anticipate that the S Pen stylus will remain a staple feature of this tablet and will be available in the box. That has been the case with most Galaxy tablets recently, so there's little reason to expect otherwise.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Performance & Benchmarks Exynos on deck

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus. This is Samsung's current best mid-range chip offering for 2025, and is already clicking and ticking inside the key mid-range Rumors claim we'll see the Exynos 1580 chip inside theFE Plus. This is Samsung's current best mid-range chip offering for 2025, and is already clicking and ticking inside the key mid-range Galaxy A56 5G phone.

Built on a 4nm manufacturing process, the chip will offer a nice bump in both CPU and GPU performance in comparison with the older Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, which was powered by the Exynos 1380 chip, which also powered the Galaxy A35. Basically, the jump in performance would be similar to the leap from the Galaxy A35 to the Galaxy A56 , which isn't half too bad!

The tablet will come in two versions, a 128GB one with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB one with 12GB of RAM. Both will have expandable storage. Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3 are also on deck.

The tablet will be available in two variants: Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + cellular.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Software









Samsung is about to release One UI 7 in early April, but only for ex-flagship phones, so tablets will probably have to wait a little longer for the newest software. Given the potential market positioning of this tablet, it might have the older software at launch.





Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Battery and Charging A battery champ in the making?



This tablet will arrive with a large 10,090mAh battery, which should play nicely with the Exynos 1580 chip. The latter could be fairly efficient and deliver very decent battery life, if the Galaxy A56 's decent endurance is considered.

Charging-wise, we're getting 45W wired charging, which should be more than enough to ensure a quick top-up. Yet another device that has 45W charging, Galaxy S25 users must feel so odd.



Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Camera Basic stuff

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus will feature just a single 13MP rear camera. That's right, the 8MP ultrawide of its predecessor is likely getting axed.

The front camera, on the other hand, is likely a 12MP one. It will probably fare pretty well in the occasional video call.

