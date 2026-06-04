iPhone Ultra will have one feature Apple has been developing for 15 years
The iPhone Ultra is coming this fall after years of leaks and rumors.
The iPhone Ultra will finally utilize a tech that Apple has had up its sleeve for more than a decade | Image by Fpt
The iPhone Ultra is coming this fall after years of leaks and rumors. Apple's first foldable phone has been showing up in alleged real-life footage, its specs have been all over the internet, and we know pretty much everything about the new Ultra.
But the latest information focuses on one tech Apple has been working on for 15 years. And it looks like it will find its way to the hinge of the iPhone Ultra.
The latest leak comes from Chinese tipster Fixed-focus digital cameras and basically confirms that the iPhone Ultra will use liquid metal in its hinge. Here's what the post reads (translated from Chinese):
Earlier leaks from industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo also pointed toward luquid metal allow for the hinge of the foldable iPhone, but this latest post claims to be a "confirmation."
According to Fixed-focus digital cameras, prototypes have already been sent to carriers and partners, so the latest leaked iPhone Ultra images might very well be real.
This isn't the first time "liquid metal" has been mentioned next to the phrase "foldable iPhone." The first such mention dates way back to the year 2010.
Apple licensed the tech 15 years ago, filing two patents with the inventors of the technology, Atakan Peker and Bill Johnson.
The tech was developed at the California Institute of Technology, and Apple is currently using it to manufacture the SIM ejector tool for its mobile devices.
The deal between Apple and Liquidmetal Technologies was renewed in 2015 and is still active to this day.
Liquid metal is the commercial name for a series of complex alloys developed back in the 2010s at Caltech.
Liquidmetal alloys combine a number of desirable material features, including high tensile strength, excellent corrosion resistance, a very high coefficient of restitution and excellent anti-wearing characteristics, while also being able to be heat-formed in processes similar to thermoplastics.
Contrary to what the name might suggest, these alloys are not liquid at room temperature. The tech has been in use in protective coatings for golf clubs, watches, and other heavy-duty equipment.
After countless leaks and rumors, we have most of the specs of the upcoming iPhone Ultra figured out. Whether or not the real thing will match, then it's anyone's guess. But here they are.
iPhone Ultra rumored specs:
What do you think about the iPhone Ultra? Would you buy one?
But the latest information focuses on one tech Apple has been working on for 15 years. And it looks like it will find its way to the hinge of the iPhone Ultra.
iPhone Ultra will most likely have liquid metal in its hinge
The latest leak comes in the form of a post on Chinese Weibo social network. | Image by Weibo
The latest leak comes from Chinese tipster Fixed-focus digital cameras and basically confirms that the iPhone Ultra will use liquid metal in its hinge. Here's what the post reads (translated from Chinese):
Latest confirmation: Apple has chosen a liquid metal hinge solution for its foldable screen. Furthermore, research and development and production are progressing rapidly, and prototypes have already been sent to carriers worldwide for testing.
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According to Fixed-focus digital cameras, prototypes have already been sent to carriers and partners, so the latest leaked iPhone Ultra images might very well be real.
This isn't the first time "liquid metal" has been mentioned next to the phrase "foldable iPhone." The first such mention dates way back to the year 2010.
What would make you buy the iPhone Ultra?
Apple filed "liquid metal" patents back in 2010
Drawing from the liquid metal patent. | Image by United States Patent and Trademark Office
Apple licensed the tech 15 years ago, filing two patents with the inventors of the technology, Atakan Peker and Bill Johnson.
The tech was developed at the California Institute of Technology, and Apple is currently using it to manufacture the SIM ejector tool for its mobile devices.
The deal between Apple and Liquidmetal Technologies was renewed in 2015 and is still active to this day.
What is "liquid metal?"
Liquidmetal has been used in many applications, including phone chassis. | Image by Guanyu Tube
Liquid metal is the commercial name for a series of complex alloys developed back in the 2010s at Caltech.
Liquidmetal alloys combine a number of desirable material features, including high tensile strength, excellent corrosion resistance, a very high coefficient of restitution and excellent anti-wearing characteristics, while also being able to be heat-formed in processes similar to thermoplastics.
Contrary to what the name might suggest, these alloys are not liquid at room temperature. The tech has been in use in protective coatings for golf clubs, watches, and other heavy-duty equipment.
iPhone Ultra specs and leaked images
Leaked iPhone Ultra dummy in white. | Image by Ice Universe
After countless leaks and rumors, we have most of the specs of the upcoming iPhone Ultra figured out. Whether or not the real thing will match, then it's anyone's guess. But here they are.
iPhone Ultra rumored specs:
- Dimensions:
- Unfolded: 120.6 x 167.6 x 4.7 mm
- Folded: 120.6 x 83.8 x 9.2 mm
- Display:
- Foldable LTPO OLED, 120Hz, HDR10+
- 7.76 inches, 1920 x 2713 pixels (~428 ppi density)
- Cover display:
- LTPO OLED, 120Hz, Ceramic Shield glass
- 5.49 inches, 1422 x 2088 pixels
- Chipset: Apple 3nm silicon
- Memory: 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 12GB RAM
- Cameras:
- 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28", 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
- 48 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55", 0.7µm, PDAF
- 18 MP multi-aspect, f/1.9, 20mm (ultrawide), PDAF
- Battery: 5,800 mAh
- Price: Around $2000
What do you think about the iPhone Ultra? Would you buy one?
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