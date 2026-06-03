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Verizon just got serious about beating T-Mobile at its own game

Verizon launches an offensive against T-Mobile.

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Anam Hamid
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verizon hires Abdu Mudesir Deutsche Telekom
Verizon poaches a DT exec. | Image by PhoneArena
Verizon may still be the largest US provider, but T-Mobile has been gaining more new subscribers and losing fewer of them. While new CEO Dan Schulman appears to have mostly stabilized the catastrophic conditions of 2025, Verizon needs to do more. And what better way to learn from the top-performing carrier than by poaching its star exec?

Learning from the best?


Verizon has poached Abdu Mudesir, an executive from T-Mobile's parent company, Deutsche Telekom (DT), per German outlet Handelsblatt and Mobile World Live.

Mudesir is stepping in as EVP and president of Verizon's global networks, platforms, and technology (GN&T). He replaces Joe Russo, who is retiring this year after a 30-year stint. He will be part of an 11-member leadership team reporting to Schulman.

Verizon, of course, won't explicitly admit it hired Mudesir because he worked at DT. The company claimed it conducted a thorough global search before landing on him, praising his network-building expertise and his focus on customer satisfaction.

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He has a brilliant track record in building 5G capabilities, scaling fibre architecture, and is a recognised pioneer in Open RAN, cloud infrastructure, and AI-driven network automation.
Verizon spokesperson, May 2026

No such thing as a coincidence


Mudesir served as the head of product and technology at DT, spending eight years there in various roles before his abrupt departure in late March.

Verizon claims Russo is still overseeing GN&T and will stick around through Q1 2027 to ensure Mudesir eases into the role.

Once settled, Mudesir will oversee the convergence of different technologies and help steer what comes next for customers.

Abdu is obsessed with the customer experience and network excellence. He will help drive the convergence of Network, Platforms, Technology, Products and AI, using our unrivaled connectivity and the transformative power of AI to define what comes next for our business and the customers we serve.
Dan Schulman, Verizon CEO

What does Verizon's poaching of a DT exec signal?
11 Votes

Things just got serious


AT&T recently ventured into price war territory with Build‑A‑Plan. T-Mobile and Verizon briefly cranked up promos late last year to lure customers away from each other.

However, carriers hate engaging in price cuts because it bruises their margins. They need other ways to stand out. There have been high-profile corporate shake-ups at both T-Mobile and Verizon recently. Both of them also got themselves new CEOs last year.

By going directly after a DT heavyweight, Verizon has signaled that the gloves are officially off.

Pulling out all the stops


According to TelcoTitans, DT might try to enforce a non‑compete clause to block Mudesir from working at Verizon.

If true, it suggests T-Mobile's parent company is sensing danger. It will be fascinating to watch how Mudesir reshapes competition in the coming months.
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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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