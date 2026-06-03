Verizon just got serious about beating T-Mobile at its own game

Verizon

Verizon

T-Mobile

Verizon

Verizon

No such thing as a coincidence

Verizon

Mudesir served as the head of product and technology at DT, spending eight years there in various roles before his abrupt departure in late March.claims Russo is still overseeing GN&T and will stick around through Q1 2027 to ensure Mudesir eases into the role.Once settled, Mudesir will oversee the convergence of different technologies and help steer what comes next for customers.