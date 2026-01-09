Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Apple Watch 11, AirPods Pro 3, and more New Year bargains





I don't think I can, and because I'm well aware that your bank accounts have probably taken a big hit during the recently concluded holiday shopping season, I'm here today to do everything in my power to help you spend... whatever you've got left as wisely as humanly possible. I don't think I can, and because I'm well aware that your bank accounts have probably taken a big hit during the recently concluded holiday shopping season, I'm here today to do everything in my power to help you spend... whatever you've got left as wisely as humanly possible.





That's right, it's time to round up the top smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, and true wireless earbuds offers out there for the first time (of many) in 2026, bringing together the best deals and steals for every budget and product preference.

This week's top three deals are surprisingly awesome

Apple AirPods Pro 3 $49 off (20%) True Wireless Earbuds with World-Class Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, White Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm) $100 off (25%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold $300 off (17%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, Gemini AI Assistant, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.4-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2364 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 5,015mAh Battery, Pixelsnap Wireless Charging Support, Moonstone and Jade Color Options Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





still be purchased at their lowest prices on record. Everybody knows that the highest discounts on the best mobile tech devices are typically available before Christmas, but believe it or not, the Apple Watch Series 11 and AirPods Pro 3 can somehowbe purchased at their lowest prices on record.





These are probably the best smartwatch an iPhone user can get right now and definitely the greatest wireless earbuds released by Apple so far, which makes the two post-holiday deals almost shockingly attractive and virtually impossible to miss for hardcore Apple fans... who don't already own the third-gen AirPods Pros or the newest non-rugged premium Apple Watch.





The Pixel 10 Pro Fold , meanwhile, has been $100 cheaper than it is today both on Black Friday and (around) Christmas, but that doesn't mean you're not looking at the best foldable deal you can make in the new year... at least as far as book-style devices are concerned.

These other smartphone offers are also pretty great

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) $129 99 $299 99 $170 off (57%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Processor, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Single Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired Charging Support, 15W Wireless Charging, Midnight Blue Color, Vegan Leather Finish Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy A17 5G $30 off (15%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Exynos 1330 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, Six OS Updates and Six Years of Security Patches, 50 + 5 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Three Color Options, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 9a $100 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Google Gemini, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 23W Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy A56 5G $100 off (20%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1580 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Android 15, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 $150 off (19%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S25 $150 off (19%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Silver Shadow and Mint Color Options Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr Plus (2025) $799 99 $999 99 $200 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Pantone Mocha Mousse and Hot Pink Color Options Buy at Motorola Gift OnePlus 15 $899 99 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Screen with 2772 x 1272 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 50 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,300mAh Battery with 120W Wired and 50W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Infinite Black Color, Free OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Included Buy at OnePlus Gift Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) $1099 99 $1499 99 $400 off (27%) 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Four Color Options, Free Moto Watch Fit and Moto Buds+ Included Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $300 off (21%) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Titanium Whitesilver Color Buy at Amazon













The standout in this category this week is probably the top-of-the-line Motorola Razr Ultra foldable with 1TB storage at not just a very cool $400 outright discount, but with some even cooler freebies bundled in. The Razr+ (2025) is not a bad deal either at $200 off its list price, and the same goes for the brand-new OnePlus 15 flagship, which is not discounted, coming instead with a nice and valuable gift included in its regular price.





mid-ranger worth taken into account too for its own stellar software support and high-quality screen. Don't forget to consider the Pixel 10 and Pixel 9a as well, especially if you like Google or if you're a so-called Android "purist", with Samsung's Galaxy A56 5G mid-ranger worth taken into account too for its own stellar software support and high-quality screen.

Four of the best tablets around are on sale at killer prices

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) $109 off (18%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Blue Color Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 $170 off (21%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System with AKG Sound, 8,400mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, S Pen Included, Gray Color, US Version Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro $350 off (29%) 11th Edition, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 10-Core Snapdragon X Plus Processor, 13-Inch LCD Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Sapphire Color Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M5, 2025) $150 off (12%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M5 Processor, 13-Inch Ultra Retina XDR Display with 2752 x 2064 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Apple Intelligence, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Landscape Center Stage Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, USB-C Port with Thunderbolt Support, Space Black Color Buy at Amazon





I'm afraid I don't have anything for tablet buyers on super-tight budgets this week, but at $110 off its list price, Apple's powerful iPad Air 11 (2025) is certainly worth the effort. Unless, of course, you can afford the even faster and overall more impressive iPad Pro 13 (2025) , in which case you should absolutely buy that right now at a rare (and undoubtedly limited-time) $150 discount in an entry-level 256GB storage variant and a single black colorway.





The alternatives for Apple haters, Android fans, and/or Windows devotees are pretty much just as impressive from a value standpoint, with Samsung's 11-inch Galaxy Tab S11 costing a cool 170 bucks less than usual and Microsoft's jumbo-sized Surface Pro 11 going for a whopping $350 off list with a speedy 512GB SSD and a hefty 16GB RAM count.

Who wants a deeply discounted smartwatch?

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $119 $199 $80 off (40%) 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Two Color Options Buy at Walmart Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) $100 off (33%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Matte Hazel Aluminum Case, Hazel Band Buy at Amazon Apple Watch SE 3 (40mm) $30 off (12%) GPS, Bluetooth, Apple S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Always-On Retina LTPO OLED Display with 1000 Nits of Brightness, Tough Ion-X Front Glass with Improved Crack Resistance, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS, Compass, Always-on Altimeter, Built-in Speaker, Second-generation Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Menstrual Cycle Tracking, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, All-Day Battery Life (Up to 32 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging Support, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm) $70 off (20%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Graphite and Silver Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) $529 99 $649 99 $120 off (18%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS with One UI 8 Watch, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Four Color Options Buy at Samsung





I'm not going to lie to you, all of these wearable devices have been available at even deeper discounts at some point or another in the last couple of months. But if you missed all those phenomenal holiday deals for some reason or another, you'll need to settle for today's... slightly less mind-blowing but still pretty attractive offers.





Don't forget about wireless earbuds!

Nothing Ear (a) $50 off (46%) True Wireless Earbuds with Smart Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-Res Audio, Powerful 11mm Driver, Advanced Equaliser, Clear Voice Technology, Dual Connect, ChatGPT Integration, Six Microphones, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 42.5 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, White and Black Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds FE $31 off (31%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, New Wingtip Design, Auto Switch, IPX2 Water Resistance, US Version, Graphite Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 $50 off (20%) True Wireless Earbuds with Secure Fit Earhooks, Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Apple H2 Chip, Heart Rate Monitoring for Workouts, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Android and iOS Compatibility, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon





AirPods Pro 3 , Apple's Android phone users, the Galaxy Buds FE and the rather unique-looking Nothing Ear (a) are undeniably great options today at almost surprisingly hefty discounts with both active noise cancellation and surprisingly premium overall sound quality. If you can't afford the, Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are probably the next best thing, especially for regular gymgoers. As for cash-strappedusers, the Galaxy Buds FE and the rather unique-looking Nothing Ear (a) are undeniably great options today at almost surprisingly hefty discounts with both active noise cancellation and surprisingly premium overall sound quality.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible