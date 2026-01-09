Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Apple Watch 11, AirPods Pro 3, and more New Year bargains
The first week-ending batch of top mobile tech deals from around the web is rich in options for every budget.
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Can you think of a better way to start the new year than with a new phone in your pocket, a new smartwatch on your wrist, some cool new buds in your ears, or one of the latest and greatest tablets in your backpack?
I don't think I can, and because I'm well aware that your bank accounts have probably taken a big hit during the recently concluded holiday shopping season, I'm here today to do everything in my power to help you spend... whatever you've got left as wisely as humanly possible.
That's right, it's time to round up the top smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, and true wireless earbuds offers out there for the first time (of many) in 2026, bringing together the best deals and steals for every budget and product preference.
This week's top three deals are surprisingly awesome
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Everybody knows that the highest discounts on the best mobile tech devices are typically available before Christmas, but believe it or not, the Apple Watch Series 11 and AirPods Pro 3 can somehow still be purchased at their lowest prices on record.
These are probably the best smartwatch an iPhone user can get right now and definitely the greatest wireless earbuds released by Apple so far, which makes the two post-holiday deals almost shockingly attractive and virtually impossible to miss for hardcore Apple fans... who don't already own the third-gen AirPods Pros or the newest non-rugged premium Apple Watch.
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold, meanwhile, has been $100 cheaper than it is today both on Black Friday and (around) Christmas, but that doesn't mean you're not looking at the best foldable deal you can make in the new year... at least as far as book-style devices are concerned.
These other smartphone offers are also pretty great
Don't have more than $200 to spend on a new Android phone after your big New Year's Eve blowout? Fret not, as the Moto G Power 5G (2024) and Samsung Galaxy A17 5G can deliver pretty amazing value for exceptionally low prices after their latest discounts.
The A17, mind you, has just been released in the US, which is obviously not what we can say about the high-end Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra, both of which have been substantially discounted (many times) before.
The standout in this category this week is probably the top-of-the-line Motorola Razr Ultra foldable with 1TB storage at not just a very cool $400 outright discount, but with some even cooler freebies bundled in. The Razr+ (2025) is not a bad deal either at $200 off its list price, and the same goes for the brand-new OnePlus 15 flagship, which is not discounted, coming instead with a nice and valuable gift included in its regular price.
Don't forget to consider the Pixel 10 and Pixel 9a as well, especially if you like Google or if you're a so-called Android "purist", with Samsung's Galaxy A56 5G mid-ranger worth taken into account too for its own stellar software support and high-quality screen.
Four of the best tablets around are on sale at killer prices
I'm afraid I don't have anything for tablet buyers on super-tight budgets this week, but at $110 off its list price, Apple's powerful iPad Air 11 (2025) is certainly worth the effort. Unless, of course, you can afford the even faster and overall more impressive iPad Pro 13 (2025), in which case you should absolutely buy that right now at a rare (and undoubtedly limited-time) $150 discount in an entry-level 256GB storage variant and a single black colorway.
The alternatives for Apple haters, Android fans, and/or Windows devotees are pretty much just as impressive from a value standpoint, with Samsung's 11-inch Galaxy Tab S11 costing a cool 170 bucks less than usual and Microsoft's jumbo-sized Surface Pro 11 going for a whopping $350 off list with a speedy 512GB SSD and a hefty 16GB RAM count.
Who wants a deeply discounted smartwatch?
I'm not going to lie to you, all of these wearable devices have been available at even deeper discounts at some point or another in the last couple of months. But if you missed all those phenomenal holiday deals for some reason or another, you'll need to settle for today's... slightly less mind-blowing but still pretty attractive offers.
The Galaxy Watch FE and Pixel Watch 3 in particular are not to be missed at their latest discounts, as they could well be discontinued before long, while the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), and Apple Watch SE 3 might go up in price if you don't hurry.
Don't forget about wireless earbuds!
If you can't afford the AirPods Pro 3, Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are probably the next best thing, especially for regular gymgoers. As for cash-strapped Android phone users, the Galaxy Buds FE and the rather unique-looking Nothing Ear (a) are undeniably great options today at almost surprisingly hefty discounts with both active noise cancellation and surprisingly premium overall sound quality.
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