T-Mobile will likely never bring satellite internet to many Samsung and Motorola phones
T-Mobile has published a list of phones that will get satellite data and many devices haven't made the cut.
T-Mobile's T-Satellite service currently allows eligible smartphones to send texts. The company is now gearing up to add data support. Not all phones qualify, though.
T-Mobileinitially planned to launch satellite internet in October, but is ahead of schedule. It has teamed up with Google to allow the Google Maps, Google Messages, and Find Hub apps to use satellite data on the Pixel 10.
T-Mobile hasn't mentioned why only some devices will be supported, and its strategy isn't clear. For instance, while 2021's iPhone 13 will get the feature, the same isn't true for the Galaxy S21, which was released the same year, or even the Razr 2024.
Regulatory hurdles might be holding T-Mobile back, or it's possible that enabling support for data is harder than rolling out text support. After all, most of the phones that T-Mobile says won't get satellite data do support SMS and MMS.
Either way, this is more of a life-saving feature than anything else, and in most cases, texting should suffice. T-Mobile notes that this isn't high-speed data, as expected, and will only work for satellite-optimized apps. The company is currently working with app developers to optimize apps, and it's prioritizing essential apps such as messaging, maps, and weather for now.
As PCMag first reported, the company has updated its website to provide more information. The company has started rolling out satellite internet for compatible devices and apps.
Only the Pixel 10 family supports satellite data for now, but it's due to arrive on these phones soon:
T-Mobile's satellite-powered texting was limited to a handful of phones in the beginning, but the feature is now available on many older phones as well. The same may not be true for T-Satellite data, with T-Mobile explicitly stating on its website that the following phones won't get the feature:
- iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16
- Pixel 9 series
- Motorola moto edge 2025, moto g 5G 2025, moto g power 5G 2025, moto razr 2025, moto razr+ 2025, and moto razr ultra 2025
- Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Edge
- Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 FE
- Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22 FE
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Galaxy Z Fold7
- Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A16 5G SE, Galaxy A25 SE, Galaxy A35, Galaxy A36 SE, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A54, Galaxy A56 5G SE,, Galaxy XCover6 Pro, Galaxy XCover7 Pro
- T-Mobile REVVL 7, REVVL 7 Pro, and REVVL 8
- Google Pixel 9a
- Motorola moto g 2024, moto razr 2024, moto razr+ 2024, moto edge 2024 and moto g stylus 2024
- Samsung Galaxy A14, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold3, and Galaxy Z Fold4
We have reached out to T-Mobile for comment and will update the story if we get a response.
