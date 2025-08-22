T-Mobile will likely never bring satellite internet to many Samsung and Motorola phones

T-Mobile







Google Pixel 9a

Motorola moto g 2024, moto razr 2024, moto razr+ 2024, moto edge 2024 and moto g stylus 2024

Samsung Galaxy A14, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold3, and Galaxy Z Fold4

T-Mobile hasn't mentioned why only some devices will be supported, and its strategy isn't clear. For instance, while 2021's iPhone 13 will get the feature, the same isn't true for the Galaxy S21, which was released the same year, or even the Razr 2024. hasn't mentioned why only some devices will be supported, and its strategy isn't clear. For instance, while 2021'swill get the feature, the same isn't true for the Galaxy S21, which was released the same year, or even the Razr 2024.





Do you find satellite-powered services helpful? I don't currently use them, but they bring peace of mind. Useless for most people. Only if I can use apps as well. I don't currently use them, but they bring peace of mind. 45% Useless for most people. 40% Only if I can use apps as well. 15%



Regulatory hurdles might be holding T-Mobile back, or it's possible that enabling support for data is harder than rolling out text support. After all, most of the phones that T-Mobile says won't get satellite data



Either way, this is more of a life-saving feature than anything else, and in most cases, texting should suffice. T-Mobile notes that this isn't high-speed data, Regulatory hurdles might be holdingback, or it's possible that enabling support for data is harder than rolling out text support. After all, most of the phones thatsays won't get satellite data do support SMS and MMS Either way, this is more of a life-saving feature than anything else, and in most cases, texting should suffice.notes that this isn't high-speed data, as expected , and will only work for satellite-optimized apps. The company is currently working with app developers to optimize apps, and it's prioritizing essential apps such as messaging, maps, and weather for now.





We have reached out to T-Mobile for comment and will update the story if we get a response.





Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer