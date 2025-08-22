Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

T-Mobile will likely never bring satellite internet to many Samsung and Motorola phones

T-Mobile has published a list of phones that will get satellite data and many devices haven't made the cut.

T-Mobile's T-Satellite service currently allows eligible smartphones to send texts. The company is now gearing up to add data support. Not all phones qualify, though.

T-Mobileinitially planned to launch satellite internet in October, but is ahead of schedule. It has teamed up with Google to allow the Google Maps, Google Messages, and Find Hub apps to use satellite data on the Pixel 10.

As PCMag first reported, the company has updated its website to provide more information. The company has started rolling out satellite internet for compatible devices and apps.

Only the Pixel 10 family supports satellite data for now, but it's due to arrive on these phones soon:


T-Mobile's satellite-powered texting was limited to a handful of phones in the beginning, but the feature is now available on many older phones as well. The same may not be true for T-Satellite data, with T-Mobile explicitly stating on its website that the following phones won't get the feature:
 
  • Google Pixel 9a
  • Motorola moto g 2024, moto razr 2024, moto razr+ 2024, moto edge 2024 and moto g stylus 2024
  • Samsung Galaxy A14, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold3, and Galaxy Z Fold4

T-Mobile hasn't mentioned why only some devices will be supported, and its strategy isn't clear. For instance, while 2021's iPhone 13 will get the feature, the same isn't true for the Galaxy S21, which was released the same year, or even the Razr 2024.

Do you find satellite-powered services helpful?

Vote View Result


Regulatory hurdles might be holding T-Mobile back, or it's possible that enabling support for data is harder than rolling out text support. After all, most of the phones that T-Mobile says won't get satellite data do support SMS and MMS.

Either way, this is more of a life-saving feature than anything else, and in most cases, texting should suffice. T-Mobile notes that this isn't high-speed data, as expected, and will only work for satellite-optimized apps. The company is currently working with app developers to optimize apps, and it's prioritizing essential apps such as messaging, maps, and weather for now.

We have reached out to T-Mobile for comment and will update the story if we get a response.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
