T-Mobile makes huge Starlink announcement as it celebrates another 5G win over AT&T and Verizon

—Ulf Ewaldsson, T-Mobile 's president of technology, June 2025

T-Mobile's direct-to-cellular feature will start supporting data services in October

T-Mobile

To commemorate the achievement,announced that its T-Satellite service, which is powered by SpaceX's Starlink satellites and brings connectivity to dead zones, will launch officially on July 23. At the moment, only texting is supported, but the company says that the data service will be activated on October 1 to enable "application experiences on the satellite network."The company is working with makers of apps most likely to be used by people traveling to remote locations to provide the best possible experience. AccuWeather, AllTrails, Apple, Google, WhatsApp, and X are all expected to launch satellite-enabled apps.The company has also announced free DashPass for its customers. It's a subscription service by delivery company DoorDash that provides perks such as no delivery fee. This benefit will be available starting July 8.Lastly, to make it easy for customers of other carriers to switch to, the company has announced the Easy Upgrade program.claimsandcustomers on similar plans will save at least 20 percent if they migrate.will pay off their phone and give them a new iPhone Pro.Metro bycustomers haven't been left out of the celebration. Beginning June 26, customers on Metro's most popular plans will get more premium data.There was a time whenwas the number four carrier in the US, and while customers may not be happy with the company breaking away from its Un-carrier ethos, there is no denying that it has made rapid technological advancements to ensure a top-notch experience for its customers.