Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

T-Mobile customers rocking old handsets finally have a reason to be excited

More phones will now be able to support T-Mobile's T-Satellite service.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile T-Satellite FCC eligible
Last month, T-Mobile announced that its T-Satellite service, which relies on Starlink satellites to bring connectivity to dead zones, will launch commercially on July 23. The feature lets phones connect to satellites without any special equipment. Right now, only phones released in recent years are supported, but that's about to change.

Handsets on T-Mobile's network not certified for satellite use will be able to connect to satellites


The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) previously required device manufacturers to seek regulatory approval to enable satellite connectivity on their devices. This was, loosely speaking, nothing more than a formality, as most modern devices are capable of connecting to satellites. This requirement meant that T-Mobile couldn't bring T-Satellite to a device before a device manufacturer obtained regulatory approval.

In April, T-Mobile asked for this requirement to be waived, explaining that it lengthened the time it took to bring the life-saving service to more users.



The waiver has now been granted, with the FCC saying that devices that have already been approved for terrestrial operations or traditional wireless services through mobile towers can now connect to Supplemental Coverage from Space (SCS) services. This will ensure that consumers stay connected even when they are out of range or when there is a network breakdown.

Do you appreciate T-Mobile bringing T-Satellite to more handsets?

Vote View Result


While Apple and Samsung phones going back to the iPhone 13 and Galaxy S21 are supported right now, the only other smartphones that are compatible are the most recent Google Pixel models and a bunch of Motorola handsets. The service currently has 1.8 million users.

The list of eligible devices was already going to expand to include some affordable Samsung phones, additional Motorola handsets, and a couple of T-Mobile's own REVVL handsets, and now that the waiver has been granted, we expect it to grow quickly.

The relaxation of the rules comes just as the T-Satellite beta is about to end. The service is free for T-Mobile customers on Experience Beyond and Go5G Next plans, while everyone else, including AT&T and Verizon customers, will be charged $10 a month.

Currently, only texting is supported, but a data service will be introduced on October 1.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 4

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Debate about whether T-Mobile or Verizon is the best may have finally been settled
Debate about whether T-Mobile or Verizon is the best may have finally been settled
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
iPhone 17 Air displays cracking, Apple excludes BOE from supply
iPhone 17 Air displays cracking, Apple excludes BOE from supply
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Verizon users should be on their guard after post from hacker [UPDATED]
Verizon users should be on their guard after post from hacker [UPDATED]

Latest News

Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless