Galaxy S27 Ultra could be the redemption arc Samsung desperately needs
After a series of lackluster upgrades, the Galaxy S27 Ultra could be Samsung’s chance to excel once again.
7comments
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Once upon a time, the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S Ultra devices were the undisputed kings of overpowered smartphones. They were needlessly large and brimming with features nobody asked for. Those devices were so over the top that many people made fun of them, but even more people loved them.
The smartphone market has changed drastically over the last few years. With rising component prices, ultra flagships are a harder sell than before. Even a few years ago, ultra flagships were so much better than their cheaper competitors that nobody questioned their existence. Now, those are still noticeably more expensive devices than the rest, but they are no longer significantly better than the rest.
Now, the base versions of the Galaxy S25 and iPhone 17, as well as devices like the OnePlus 15, offer a user experience that is close to what you can get from a Galaxy S25 Ultra. They’re good enough for the majority of smartphone users and are more affordable. For many people, going beyond those base models doesn’t make sense.
All that’s a problem for Samsung and its strategy with the Galaxy S Ultra devices of recent years. Besides the latest and greatest Snapdragon chips, those devices haven’t seen major changes in years. The last time Samsung made a significant change to the camera hardware was in 2023, and every upgrade to the photo quality was largely due to software improvements.
Until now, that worked. The devices were good enough, and people were mostly happy with what they were getting. However, in 2026, that’s changing, and the reason isn’t that Samsung is suddenly making bad phones.
Chinese companies have been making ultra-flagships for years. However, the vast majority of those devices were sold only in China. Devices like the Vivo X200 Ultra could give the Galaxy S25 Ultra a run for its money, but Samsung didn’t need to worry. Nobody in the most important markets for the company could buy a top-tier Vivo phone. The same can be said for the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, which was just as great and unavailable.
This year, Samsung will feel even more pressure. Besides the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, the Vivo X300 Ultra and Oppo Find X9 Ultra are also rumored to launch outside of China. While none of those will land in the US, they’ll surely make the ultra-flagship segment much more competitive than before.
This year’s Galaxy S26 lineup is a done deal, but Samsung needs to return to its roots next year. The Galaxy S27 Ultra should be the uncompromising beast of a smartphone that Samsung fans expect from their favorite brand. The company needs to stop cutting corners and launch an overpowered smartphone with uncompromising specs and quality.
That means the best camera sensors, a large, fast-charging battery, a powerful chipset, and various features nobody asked for. Anything less wouldn’t deserve to be called a Galaxy S Ultra and would be beaten by the fierce competition.
Then, something happened. Samsung suddenly stopped pushing the boundaries and started playing it safe. That trend will most likely continue with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is expected to feature minor upgrades over the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The current top-tier Samsung smartphone was also a minor upgrade to its predecessor, continuing a trend that's been going on for a few years now.
Recommended For You
Next year, all that could change, and Samsung may return to form. According to a recent rumor, the Galaxy S27 Ultra may have three brand-new cameras, including a new main camera on the back. Of course, that’s just a rumor, but the timing is crucial.
Samsung needs a refresh, and quickly
The Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra looked very similar. | Image by Image credit – PhoneArena
The smartphone market has changed drastically over the last few years. With rising component prices, ultra flagships are a harder sell than before. Even a few years ago, ultra flagships were so much better than their cheaper competitors that nobody questioned their existence. Now, those are still noticeably more expensive devices than the rest, but they are no longer significantly better than the rest.
Recommended For You
Of course, there are enough people who are willing to spend the amount of money required for a top-tier smartphone. Those people want to get only the very best technology available and notice every little compromise made by the manufacturers.
Would you consider switching from a Galaxy S Ultra to other brand?
Yes, Samsung has lost its way
22.25%
Yes, if there’s a better device available in my market
23.84%
Maybe, if Samsung doesn’t introduce meaningful upgrades
29.71%
No, I will stick to Samsung no matter what
24.21%
All that’s a problem for Samsung and its strategy with the Galaxy S Ultra devices of recent years. Besides the latest and greatest Snapdragon chips, those devices haven’t seen major changes in years. The last time Samsung made a significant change to the camera hardware was in 2023, and every upgrade to the photo quality was largely due to software improvements.
Until now, that worked. The devices were good enough, and people were mostly happy with what they were getting. However, in 2026, that’s changing, and the reason isn’t that Samsung is suddenly making bad phones.
Samsung is finally getting competitors
The Vivo X200 Ultra could compete with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it wasn't released outside of China. | Image by Image credit – PhoneArena
Chinese companies have been making ultra-flagships for years. However, the vast majority of those devices were sold only in China. Devices like the Vivo X200 Ultra could give the Galaxy S25 Ultra a run for its money, but Samsung didn’t need to worry. Nobody in the most important markets for the company could buy a top-tier Vivo phone. The same can be said for the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, which was just as great and unavailable.
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra was the only Samsung challenger sold across markets in Asia, Europe, and other regions. While there’s no official sales data available, the company is among the leading brands in the markets where it operates. Earlier this year, it overtook Apple for second place in the European smartphone market.
This year, Samsung will feel even more pressure. Besides the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, the Vivo X300 Ultra and Oppo Find X9 Ultra are also rumored to launch outside of China. While none of those will land in the US, they’ll surely make the ultra-flagship segment much more competitive than before.
Galaxy S27 Ultra must be Samsung’s answer
Xiaomi 15 Ultra. | Image by Image credit – PhoneArena
This year’s Galaxy S26 lineup is a done deal, but Samsung needs to return to its roots next year. The Galaxy S27 Ultra should be the uncompromising beast of a smartphone that Samsung fans expect from their favorite brand. The company needs to stop cutting corners and launch an overpowered smartphone with uncompromising specs and quality.
That means the best camera sensors, a large, fast-charging battery, a powerful chipset, and various features nobody asked for. Anything less wouldn’t deserve to be called a Galaxy S Ultra and would be beaten by the fierce competition.
The S27 Ultra launch could be a make-or-break moment for Samsung. If it pulls it off, it could be the comeback of the decade that’ll fortify the company’s leading position. If it fails, it could mark the end of Samsung’s relevance. I take rumors with a grain of salt, but I hope the camera upgrades are only a small part of Samsung’s plans. After all, the best thing that could happen is to have more ultra-flagships that are worth our money.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: