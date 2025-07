T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users

T-Mobile

's T-Satellite service officially launched on July 23 , after months of beta testing . Roughly a week later, the company has enabled support for MMS, allowing you to send more than just plain text messages to friends and family. This means you can now send images, audio, and video via satellite.tested the service and came away mostly impressed. The outlet took the feature for a spin in Southern California.Connecting to the service is seamless and happens automatically when you enter a dead zone.even sends you a text to let you know that you have established a satellite connection. You don't necessarily need to hold your phone up to the sky to maintain the connection. You may get service even inside your car.At the moment, only Samsung and Motorola phones are supported.was able to send different multimedia items using a Samsung Galaxy S24 FE . The phone also managed to receive GIFs and audio clips, though it took a while to download them.As is the case with texts sent over satellite, MMS messages sent via satellite are subject to delays, so the experience wasn't comparable to ground-based options.In some instances, it took up to two minutes for a picture to go through.Videos took even longer to send, even though they were only 5 seconds long. It took more than 10 minutes for the first video to go through, and the second one took over 20 minutes.