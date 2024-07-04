Galaxy S24 FE release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades





The Galaxy S24 FE is still unreleased, but that shouldn't bother you: there are plenty of leaked details, rumors, and hints about the handset.





For example, the watered-down version of the Galaxy S24 is expected to come along with a display size of about 6.65 inches: that's plenty of screen real estate!





Under the hood, users around the world should expect Exynos 2400/ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets (depending on their location, as Samsung tends to sell different-powered phones across the markets). IP67 water and dust resistance and a 50MP primary rear-facing camera are also expected. Pair that with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options, and you're ready to go!





So, far it's not exactly clear when the Galaxy S24 FE will materialize, but there's a high probability of this happening in the Autumn of 2024. If that doesn't happen, it's safe to say we can expect the Galaxy S24 FE in the early weeks of 2025.





Stay tuned for more Galaxy S24 FE news! We'll be updating this page regularly with all the news, leaks, and rumors that pop up.









Galaxy fans across the world have such high hopes about Samsung's next FE wizardry, that it's completely understandable why the Galaxy S24 FE release date is such a hot topic.





The probability of the Galaxy S24 FE launching at the July Galaxy Unpacked event (scheduled for July 10, to be exact) is very little.





The probability of the Galaxy S24 FE launching at the July Galaxy Unpacked event (scheduled for July 10, to be exact) is very little.









* - probable dates





Galaxy S24 FE price





Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be priced at approximately $600 in the US for the base model with 128GB of storage. There hasn't been any official confirmation yet regarding the release date or price of this device. However, based on recent trends and logical predictions, it's likely that an official announcement might happen in September or October. TheFE is expected to be priced at approximately $600 in the US for the base model with 128GB of storage.





That is, if the S24 FE keeps the release price of the S23 FE (the aforementioned $600).





We will keep you posted on that one when further details on the matter leak.





* - anticipated prices





Galaxy S24 FE camera





The main camera on the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be the same as the one found on its predecessor: a 50MP main snapper with a 1/1.57" sensor size and 1.0μm pixels. This camera is also found on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24.

This suggests that Samsung is continuing to use their established high-end camera sensor for the Galaxy S24 FE. While this isn't surprising given Samsung's tendency to reuse components, it means you shouldn't expect any significant changes in this area.



Currently, it's all speculation, but it's likely that the ultra-wide and zoom cameras will also be the same as those in the Galaxy S23 FE.

Galaxy S24 FE design





Although the Galaxy S24 FE is still months ahead and nothing is official, we have a pretty good idea of what the phone could look like.

There are leaked image renders which show the Galaxy S24 FE in (almost) all its glory!

Galaxy S24 FE's connection to both last year's S23 FE and this year's high-end S24 trio is immediately evident, based on the leaks. One significant change is the increase in screen size from its predecessor's 6.4 inches to about 6.65 inches, providing much more screen space than the standard Galaxy S24 and coming very close to the S24+.



Despite its larger screen, the next affordable high-end



In terms of thickness, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be 8mm, which positions it between the S24+ (7.7mm) and the S23 FE (8.2mm). Overall, it looks like a stylish and reasonably slim phone that, while not as premium-looking as the other three Galaxy S24 models, still holds its own.



The Galaxy S24 FE's connection to both last year's S23 FE and this year's high-end S24 trio is immediately evident, based on the leaks. One significant change is the increase in screen size from its predecessor's 6.4 inches to about 6.65 inches, providing much more screen space than the standard Galaxy S24 and coming very close to the S24+.

Despite its larger screen, the next affordable high-end Android phone from Samsung is reportedly 162 x 77.3mm tall and wide. This implies significantly thinner bezels, though not quite as thin as those on the 6.7-inch Galaxy S24 Plus.

In terms of thickness, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be 8mm, which positions it between the S24+ (7.7mm) and the S23 FE (8.2mm). Overall, it looks like a stylish and reasonably slim phone that, while not as premium-looking as the other three Galaxy S24 models, still holds its own.

It's expected to arrive with an aluminum frame, a USB Type-C port at the bottom, and a side-mounted power and volume buttons.

What's more, the Galaxy FE could come in five colors

For the Galaxy S24 FE, the rumored color palette includes:

Black

Gray

Light blue

Light green

Yellow

Comparing this to the Galaxy S23 FE 's color options, which were mint, cream, graphite, purple, indigo, and tangerine, we can see some similarities and differences.

"Graphite" is essentially the same as black, and mint and light green are quite similar. However, light blue is distinct from both purple and indigo, gray appears to be a less exciting shade than cream, and yellow might be an interesting replacement for tangerine if it is bright and vibrant enough.





Galaxy S24 FE display



Back in April 2024, it became known that Samsung started setting up the supply chain for the Galaxy S24 FE. The company has reportedly secured a supplier for the display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), which is the Korea-based company Anapass.

DDICs are essential components that control the display of electronic devices. They act as translators, converting information from the device's processor into a format the display panel can understand, resulting in clear and vibrant visuals.



The report also indicates that the Galaxy S24 FE will feature a rigid AMOLED display panel with chip-on-film (COF) packaging for the driver. This method is more complex to produce compared to chip-on-glass (COG) packaging.

COF and COG are technologies used to attach DDICs to display panels but differ in their approach. COG mounts the DDIC directly onto the glass substrate of the display panel, whereas COF mounts the DDIC on a thin, flexible film circuit board before connecting it to the display panel. COF offers several advantages, including greater design flexibility, easier repairs, and better heat management.

Galaxy S24 FE battery



The Galaxy S24 FE's battery capacity is not yet discussed out there in Rumorsville. However, if the battery jumps to around 5,000 mAh, it would be really nice, as the battery on the S23 FE is that of a 4,500 mAh capacity.

Galaxy S24 FE features and software

Depending on its release date, the Galaxy S24 FE could come out of the box with Android 14, or even Android 15.

Anyway, even if it's being rolled out with Android 14 , it will be soon after updated to Android 15 and you won't miss any OS-related benefits.

Galaxy S24 FE hardware and specs









Under the hood, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to come with one of the two chipsets:





Exynos 2400

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3





That's because Samsung has a tradition of selling its S line phones with different chipsets in different regions of the world. Usually, it's the USA that gets the Snapdragon treatment, while Europe and much of the rest of the world are on Exynos SoC.





SoC, or System-on-Chip, combines all or most components of a computer or other electronic system onto a single chip. It includes a central processing unit (CPU), memory interfaces (for RAM, ROM), input/output devices interface, and often other features such as a graphics processing unit (GPU), a communications module (e.g., Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), and more.





Apart from the thinner bezels and the alleged slightly bigger 6.65-inch AMOLED display (coming from the Galaxy S23 FE's 6.4-inch screen), users could enjoy an IP67 level of water and dust resistance.



So far, nothing is certain on the memory and storage fronts, but we can expect up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. However, this could change, so make sure to check back with us and see if a wild 16/512GB variant has popped up.





Should I wait for the Galaxy S24 FE?





You should wait for the Galaxy S24 FE if you're not in a hurry. If the deals on this one start pouring in – and they will, trust me – it's going to be a great bang for the buck. Large display, thin bezels, powerful chip, that signature FE price… oh, yes!

You should not wait for Galaxy S24 FE if you need a phone right now. Also, those who own the Galaxy S23 FE right now, should not upgrade right away with the S24 FE. Not until we get a major camera upgrade!



