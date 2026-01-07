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T-Mobile announces a rate adjustment

The Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee is going up again.

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T-Mobile raising Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee
T-Mobile is hiking the Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee once again, prompting immediate backlash from customers.

The last hike was in April



T-Mobile has begun notifying customers that the surcharge will increase by $0.50 per line for voice and data lines. The changes will take effect on January 21.

The changes will only affect customers who signed up for the taxes-and-fees-exclusive plans. Customers on older all-inclusive plans will see no changes in their rates.

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The Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee isn't a government-mandated fee. Instead, T-Mobile leverages the charges to recoup costs related to regulatory compliance and interconnection charges imposed by other carriers.

Currently, the fee sits at $3.99 per voice line and $1.60 per mobile internet line; these will rise to $4.49 and $2.10, respectively.

T-Mobile last increased the fee in April, so it hasn't even been a year since the last hike. Naturally, customers are up in arms about the increase.

A lawsuit wasn't enough to get T-Mobile to back off


T-Mobile was sued in December 2024 by complainants who said the Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee was deceptive and unjustified. This did not deter the company, which noted that such charges were common across the wireless industry.

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While a $0.50 hike may seem insignificant, the fee has been raised multiple times since its introduction in 2004. Because it's levied on a per-line basis, the costs can add up quickly for families.

Are you tempted to leave T-Mobile after the latest hike?
Yes.
67.67%
No.
15.23%
Another move like this would be the last straw for me.
17.1%
2035 Votes

The irony


Earlier today, T-Mobile announced a new plan that claims to offer more value than the carrier's other plans. The company also took a dig at AT&T and Verizon for charging more for less.

Today's hike doesn't align with the company's messaging and is perhaps another sign that the company is straying from its Un-carrier roots. The carrier is also expected to start charging more for its Protection 360 device protection program starting in March.

T-Mobile recently dominated Opensignal's latest network experience report. It is likely this market lead that gives the carrier the confidence to continue testing its customers' price sensitivity.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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