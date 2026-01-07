T-Mobile announces a rate adjustment
The Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee is going up again.
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T-Mobile is hiking the Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee once again, prompting immediate backlash from customers.
T-Mobile has begun notifying customers that the surcharge will increase by $0.50 per line for voice and data lines. The changes will take effect on January 21.
The Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee isn't a government-mandated fee. Instead, T-Mobile leverages the charges to recoup costs related to regulatory compliance and interconnection charges imposed by other carriers.
T-Mobile last increased the fee in April, so it hasn't even been a year since the last hike. Naturally, customers are up in arms about the increase.
T-Mobile was sued in December 2024 by complainants who said the Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee was deceptive and unjustified. This did not deter the company, which noted that such charges were common across the wireless industry.
Earlier today, T-Mobile announced a new plan that claims to offer more value than the carrier's other plans. The company also took a dig at AT&T and Verizon for charging more for less.
Today's hike doesn't align with the company's messaging and is perhaps another sign that the company is straying from its Un-carrier roots. The carrier is also expected to start charging more for its Protection 360 device protection program starting in March.
T-Mobile recently dominated Opensignal's latest network experience report. It is likely this market lead that gives the carrier the confidence to continue testing its customers' price sensitivity.
The last hike was in April
T-Mobile's Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee is going up. | Image Credit - Reddit user Old-Computer-5273
T-Mobile has begun notifying customers that the surcharge will increase by $0.50 per line for voice and data lines. The changes will take effect on January 21.
The changes will only affect customers who signed up for the taxes-and-fees-exclusive plans. Customers on older all-inclusive plans will see no changes in their rates.
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Currently, the fee sits at $3.99 per voice line and $1.60 per mobile internet line; these will rise to $4.49 and $2.10, respectively.
T-Mobile last increased the fee in April, so it hasn't even been a year since the last hike. Naturally, customers are up in arms about the increase.
A lawsuit wasn't enough to get T-Mobile to back off
T-Mobile was sued in December 2024 by complainants who said the Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee was deceptive and unjustified. This did not deter the company, which noted that such charges were common across the wireless industry.
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While a $0.50 hike may seem insignificant, the fee has been raised multiple times since its introduction in 2004. Because it's levied on a per-line basis, the costs can add up quickly for families.
Are you tempted to leave T-Mobile after the latest hike?
Yes.
67.67%
No.
15.23%
Another move like this would be the last straw for me.
17.1%
The irony
Earlier today, T-Mobile announced a new plan that claims to offer more value than the carrier's other plans. The company also took a dig at AT&T and Verizon for charging more for less.
Today's hike doesn't align with the company's messaging and is perhaps another sign that the company is straying from its Un-carrier roots. The carrier is also expected to start charging more for its Protection 360 device protection program starting in March.
T-Mobile recently dominated Opensignal's latest network experience report. It is likely this market lead that gives the carrier the confidence to continue testing its customers' price sensitivity.
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