Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Report tempers excitement about T-Mobile satellite internet

T-Mobile T-Satellite data speeds may fall short of expectations initially.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile satellite data internet speed
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service will officially launch in July. The service is in beta currently and only lets customers send texts over satellite right now. T-Mobile is expected to roll out data services this year but according to an analysis by Universidad Politecnica de Madrid, data speeds may be painfully slow initially.

T-Mobile never said that satellite services would match or exceed cellular services. Instead, they are intended as a fallback option for when its own network isn't available. Universidad Politecnica de Madrid used crowdsourced mobile network data provided by Weplan Analytics to analyze the capabilities, limitations, and future prospects of the feature.

The data spans from October 2024 — when the satellite feature was launched in areas impacted by hurricanes — to April 2025.

The report established a clear correlation between the number of satellites in orbit and expansion of the coverage, particularly in areas not served adequately by land-based networks, such as national parks and sparsely populated areas.

The paper has also revealed that direct-to-cellular signals were stable over the analyzed period and the network was not congested, seemingly because usage was limited to SMS during that time. That said, since the signal strength is lower compared to LTE, a phone's battery may deplete faster when it's connected to a satellite.

The researchers used Signal-to-Interference-plus-Noise Ratio (SINR) to conclude that T-Mobile and SpaceX's data service will offer speeds of 4 Mbps outdoors, which will only be enough for basic connectivity needs in remote areas.

Based on SINR measurements, we estimate a current mean throughput of approximately 4 Mbps, which is functional for basic services but significantly below terrestrial averages.  
—Universidad Politecnica de Madrid

The speed could increase to up to 24 Mbps in the future, considering the FCC updated the out-of-band emissions limits for T-Mobile in March. TMF Associates's Tim Farrar points out that "the paper [incorrectly] assumes 10dB SINR improvement to calculate the higher theoretical capacity," so 24 Mbps is a very optimistic and possibly unrealistic theoretical maximum speed. 

Recommended Stories
Looking ahead, throughput and performance may improve to 24 Mbps with higher radiated power (as recently authorized by the FCC), wider bandwidth allocation, and continued constellation expansion. However, these enhancements will depend on regulatory developments —particularly spectrum access— and on the evolution of service demand.  
—Universidad Politecnica de Madrid

Regardless, the data service may fall short of expectations initially, but the speeds could improve over time.



All in all, T-Mobile's satellite service is still nothing short of impressive, especially considering that it's the only carrier in the US to have deployed the feature at a large scale. As far as data speeds are concerned, they were never expected to match 4G or 5G, with an exec revealing in March that data services would be low-impact.

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!

Switch to Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-Month plan or Total 5G Unlimited and get a free iPhone.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Buy at Total Wireless
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

">New iphone 17

by yasmoxok • 1

Oneplus 10 pro

by yasmoxok • 2

iphone 12

by lahlousecom • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again

Latest News

The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless