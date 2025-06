Report tempers excitement about T-Mobile satellite internet

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

—Universidad Politecnica de Madrid

The speed could increase to up to 24 Mbps in the future, considering the FCC updated the out-of-band emissions limits forin March. TMF Associates's Tim Farrar points out that "the paper [incorrectly] assumes 10dB SINR improvement to calculate the higher theoretical capacity," so 24 Mbps is a very optimistic and possibly unrealistic theoretical maximum speed.

—Universidad Politecnica de Madrid

T-Mobile

All in all,'s satellite service is still nothing short of impressive, especially considering that it's the only carrier in the US to have deployed the feature at a large scale. As far as data speeds are concerned, they were never expected to match 4G or 5G, with an exec revealing in March that data services would be low-impact