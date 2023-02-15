Samsung Galaxy S23 release date, price, and features

Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The new S23 series sports an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset that Qualcomm made specifically for Samsung with exclusive real-time Semantic Segmentation for the selfie camera for the first time on a phone. That's not to mention the other exclusive - a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL sensor on the S23 Ultra camera kit - or the brighter S23 and S23+ screens and their larger batteries!


Galaxy S23 release date


ModelAnnouncement date
Release date
Galaxy S23 seriesFebruary 1, 2023February 17, 2023
Galaxy S22 series
February 9, 2022
February 25, 2022
Galaxy S21 series
January 14, 2021
January 29, 2021
Galaxy S20 series
February 11, 2020
March 6, 2020
Galaxy S10 series
February 20, 2019
March 8, 2019

The Galaxy S23 phones will be released on February 17, 2023, a week earlier than the S22 launch last year, with nearly three weeks of preorder deals to be stacked to the reservation bonus if you subscribed for one beforehand.

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra prices


ModelPrice
Galaxy S23 Ultra$1199 (256GB), $1299 (512GB), $1619 (1TB)
Galaxy S23+$999 (256 GB), $1119 (512GB)
Galaxy S23$799 (128 GB), $859 (256GB)

Samsung kept the Galaxy S23 line prices the same as last year, but doubled the Galaxy S23+ base storage and introduced a 512GB tier to the S23 and its base $799 price for the 128GB version. At the carriers, the Galaxy S23 Ultra price starts at $1,199.99 before trade-in deals, or subscribers will be able to get it for 36 monthly payments of $33.33.

Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S23+ vs Galaxy S23 specs



Galaxy S23 Ultra
Galaxy S23 Plus
Galaxy S23
Display6.8-inch, 3080 x 1440 pixels, 500ppi, 1-120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, 1750 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2
6.6-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 pixels, Infinity-O-Display, 48 Hz - 120 Hz, 1750 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, HDR10+, 393 ppi6.1-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2340 x 1080 pixels, Infinity-O-Display, 48 Hz - 120 Hz, 1750 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, HDR10+, 425 ppi
Dimensions163.4 × 78.1 × 8.9 mm, 233g. weight
6.21 x 3 x 0.3 inches (157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm)
6.88 oz (195 g)		5.76 x 2.79 x 0.3 inches (146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm)
5.89 oz (167 g)
Main camera
Custom 200MP 1/1.13" ISOCELL HP2 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 23mm, OIS, 85-degree field of view, Quad PD50MP, F1.8 aperture, 23mm, 1/1.56" sensor size, OIS, PDAF, 85-degree field of view50MP, F1.8 aperture, 23mm, 1/1.56" sensor size, OIS, PDAF, 85-degree field of view
Telephoto camera
10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, 69mm, 1/3.52" sensor size, OIS, 36-degree field of view10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, 69mm, 1/3.94" sensor size
10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, 69mm, 1/3.94" sensor size
Telephoto camera #2
10MP, 10x optical zoom, F4.9 aperture, 230mm, 1/3.52" sensor size, 11-degree field of view, 100x Space Zoom;n/an/a
Ultra-wide camera
12MP, F2.2 aperture, 13mm, 1/2.55" sensor size, 120-degree field of view Dual PDAF, Macro12MP, F2.2 aperture, 13mm, 1/2.55" sensor size, 120-degree field of view, Dual PDAF, Macro12MP, F2.2 aperture, 13mm, 1/2.55" sensor size, 120-degree field of view, Dual PDAF, Macro
Selfie-camera12MP, f/2.2 aperture, 25mm, 80-degree field of view, HDR10+10MP, f/2.2, 80-degree field of view, 25mm, HDR10+10MP, f/2.2, 80-degree field of view, 25mm, HDR10+
Hardware3.36GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 'for Galaxy' chipset, 8GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 512GB, 12GB RAM + 1TB
3.36GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM + 256GB, 8GB + 512GB storage
3.36GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Battery5,000mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless charging
4,700mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless charging
3,900mAh, 25 wired, 15W wireless charging

Check out our dedicated S23 specs pages for a deep dive into each model's specifications:


Samsung Galaxy S23 reviews



Galaxy S23 comparisons



Galaxy S23 colors


The base Galaxy S23 series colors are as follows:

  • Botanic Green
  • Misty Lavender
  • Phantom Black
  • Cotton Cream

Samsung, however, shook things up, as usual, and offers exclusive Red, Blue, Lime, or Graphite colors that can only be had if one purchases the phones from its own store.


What is the Galaxy S23 battery capacity?



Galaxy S23 modelBattery capacity
Galaxy S233,900 mAh (+200 mAh compared to S22)
Galaxy S23 Plus4,700 mAh (+200 mAh compared to S22+)
Galaxy S23 Ultra5,000 mAh (no change)

 
The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a battery with the model number EB-BS918BY that has a rated capacity of 4,855mAh, resulting a typical capacity of around 5,000mAh, just as on its predecessor and it indeed delivers the 20% longer battery life that Samsung promised in the specs sheet.

As for the exact Galaxy S23+ battery capacity, the model number is EB-BS916ABY, and it is a 4700 mAh unit, or a 5% bump over the 4500 mAh piece in its predecessor. The unit is made by China's Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), one of the largest battery makers with which Samsung recently began to diversify its Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 pack suppliers in order to lower their production costs and pass those savings onto the consumer. The Galaxy S23 battery also landed the same 200 mAh upgrade to hit 3900mAh in capacity.

Here are our battery life test results, conducted on Wi-Fi and at a brightness level preset at 200 nits:

PhoneArena Battery Test Results


The Galaxy S23 battery life is leaps ahead of the series' predecessors, especially when it comes to the S23 and S23+ with their larger batteries, but also the Galaxy S23 Ultra whose battery endurance is now on par with the iPhone 14 Pro Max but with twice the charging speeds.

name
hours Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
18h 57 min
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
13h 17 min
Samsung Galaxy S23+
16h 37 min
Samsung Galaxy S22+
15h 16 min
Samsung Galaxy S23
15h 21 min
Samsung Galaxy S22
12h 23 min
View all

PhoneArena Battery Charging Test Results


name
minutes Lower is better
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
66
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
62
Samsung Galaxy S23+
56
Samsung Galaxy S22+
61
Samsung Galaxy S22
65
View all
 

Charging, however, remains at 45W maximum for the S23 Ultra and S23+, while the S23 makes do with 25W charging speeds, which means that the 2023 Galaxy S line is once again brought to a full charge in over an hour (66 minutes for the Galaxy S23 Ultra to be precise), unlike the competition from China which is already at the 100W+ charging mark.

ModelGalaxy S23
25W wired		Galaxy S23+
25W wired		Galaxy S23+
45W wired		S23 Ultra
25W wired		S23 Ultra
45W wired
in 15 mins28%27%43%27%41%
30 mins
58%55%74%51%68%
45 mins79%80%92%71%89%
1 hour95%95%100%91%98%
Full Charge takes
(in hrs / mins)		1 hour 8 mins1 hour 11 mins1 hour1 hour 19 mins1 hour 6 mins
 

What are the Galaxy S23 camera specs?




Galaxy S23 Ultra
Galaxy S23 Plus
Galaxy S23
Main camera
Custom 200MP 1/1.13" ISOCELL HP2 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 23mm, OIS, 85-degree field of view, Quad PD50MP, F1.8 aperture, 23mm, 1/1.56" sensor size, OIS, PDAF, 85-degree field of view50MP, F1.8 aperture, 23mm, 1/1.56" sensor size, OIS, PDAF, 85-degree field of view
Telephoto camera
10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, 69mm, 1/3.52" sensor size, OIS, 36-degree field of view10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, 69mm, 1/3.94" sensor size
10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4 aperture, 69mm, 1/3.94" sensor size
Telephoto camera #2
10MP, 10x optical zoom, F4.9 aperture, 230mm, 1/3.52" sensor size, 11-degree field of view, 100x Space Zoom;n/an/a
Ultra-wide camera
12MP, F2.2 aperture, 13mm, 1/2.55" sensor size, 120-degree field of view Dual PDAF, Macro12MP, F2.2 aperture, 13mm, 1/2.55" sensor size, 120-degree field of view, Dual PDAF, Macro12MP, F2.2 aperture, 13mm, 1/2.55" sensor size, 120-degree field of view, Dual PDAF, Macro
Selfie-camera12MP, f/2.2 aperture, 25mm, 80-degree field of view, HDR10+10MP, f/2.2, 80-degree field of view, 25mm, HDR10+10MP, f/2.2, 80-degree field of view, 25mm, HDR10+

What are the best Galaxy S23 cases?


Here's a list of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and best Galaxy S23 cases, including the new genius Samsung Gadget cases that let you carry various attachments with the phone at all times.

What are the best Galaxy S23 deals?


The Galaxy S23 preorder deals are live and will run until the February 17 release date, including fine offers on the excellent Galaxy S23 Ultra camera phone with a 200MP sensor whose outstanding performance in the photography, battery life, and processing speed departments makes it the best phone you can get for the foreseeable future, now with preorder discounts!

As usual, Samsung offers the best Galaxy S23 deals at its own store, and for the first time they extend to the Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile versions bought there, complete with exclusive colors like Blue, Red, Graphite and even Lime, plus it tacked on exclusive store credit for us when you order via the links here!

