Samsung Galaxy S23 release date, price, and features

The new S23 series sports an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset that Qualcomm made specifically for Samsung with exclusive real-time Semantic Segmentation for the selfie camera for the first time on a phone. That's not to mention the other exclusive - a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL sensor on the S23 Ultra camera kit - or the brighter S23 and S23+ screens and their larger batteries!

Galaxy S23 release date

The Galaxy S23 phones will be released on February 17, 2023, a week earlier than the S22 launch last year, with nearly three weeks of preorder deals to be stacked to the reservation bonus if you subscribed for one beforehand.

Samsung kept the Galaxy S23 line prices the same as last year, but doubled the Galaxy S23+ base storage and introduced a 512GB tier to the S23 and its base $799 price for the 128GB version. At the carriers, the Galaxy S23 Ultra price starts at $1,199.99 before trade-in deals, or subscribers will be able to get it for 36 monthly payments of $33.33.

Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S23+ vs Galaxy S23 specs













Samsung Galaxy S23 reviews









Galaxy S23 colors



The base The base Galaxy S23 series colors are as follows:

Botanic Green

Misty Lavender

Phantom Black

Cotton Cream

Samsung, however, shook things up, as usual, and offers exclusive Red, Blue, Lime, or Graphite colors that can only be had if one purchases the phones from its own store.





Galaxy S23 Ultra colors





What is the Galaxy S23 battery capacity?















The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a battery with the model number EB-BS918BY that has a rated capacity of 4,855mAh, resulting a typical capacity of around 5,000mAh, just as on its predecessor and it indeed delivers the 20% longer battery life that Samsung promised in the specs sheet.





As for the exact Galaxy S23+ battery capacity, the model number is EB-BS916ABY, and it is a 4700 mAh unit, or a 5% bump over the 4500 mAh piece in its predecessor. The unit is made by China's Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), one of the largest battery makers with which Samsung recently began to diversify its Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 pack suppliers in order to lower their production costs and pass those savings onto the consumer. The Galaxy S23 battery also landed the same 200 mAh upgrade to hit 3900mAh in capacity.





Here are our battery life test results, conducted on Wi-Fi and at a brightness level preset at 200 nits:



PhoneArena Battery Test Results





The Galaxy S23 battery life is leaps ahead of the series' predecessors, especially when it comes to the S23 and S23+ with their larger batteries, but also the Galaxy S23 Ultra whose battery endurance is now on par with the iPhone 14 Pro Max but with twice the charging speeds.





Web Browsing

Video Streaming

3D Gaming name hours Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 18h 57 min Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 13h 17 min Samsung Galaxy S23+ 16h 37 min Samsung Galaxy S22+ 15h 16 min Samsung Galaxy S23 15h 21 min Samsung Galaxy S22 12h 23 min name hours Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 8h 54 min Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 7h 27 min Samsung Galaxy S23+ 8h 15 min Samsung Galaxy S22+ 8h 18 min Samsung Galaxy S23 8h 6 min Samsung Galaxy S22 7h 26 min name hours Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 7h 13 min Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5h 21 min Samsung Galaxy S23+ 6h 47 min Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5h 40 min Samsung Galaxy S23 6h 7 min Samsung Galaxy S22 4h 29 min View all





PhoneArena Battery Charging Test Results



name minutes Lower is better Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 66 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 62 Samsung Galaxy S23+ 56 Samsung Galaxy S22+ 61 Samsung Galaxy S22 65 View all





Charging, however, remains at 45W maximum for the S23 Ultra and S23+, while the S23 makes do with 25W charging speeds, which means that the 2023 Galaxy S line is once again brought to a full charge in over an hour (66 minutes for the Galaxy S23 Ultra to be precise), unlike the competition from China which is already at the 100W+ charging mark.