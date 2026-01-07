New T-Mobile plan packs more value but stops short of being the cheapest

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Verizon

AT&T

T-Mobile

AT&T

Verizon

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

AT&T

Verizon

T-Mobile

Do you see yourself switching to Better Value? No, my current T-Mobile plan is cheaper. 47.62% No, my comparable AT&T/Verizon plan is cheaper. 13.55% No, I don't need useless perks. 13.19% Yes, it packs a lot of value. 13.55% Yes, I am on a very old T-Mobile plan. 12.09% Vote 273 Votes

Is it really cheaper?

T-Mobile

AT&T

Verizon

T-Mobile

Wireless carriers like to argue that add-ons such as entertainment bundles essentially make plans cheaper, even if the monthly rates have gone up. Customers may not necessarily agree, though. After all, customers primarily sign up for wireless plans for connectivity services, and perks are an afterthought in many cases.That's why it's interesting thatisn't only trying to courtandcustomers with Better Value, but also its own customers on Essentials, who pay $60/month for one line and $90 for three.Essentials only comes with unlimited talk and text and 50GB of data, and is's cheapest plan. While Better Value might make sense for those who want hotspot data, undemanding customers will likely stick with Essentials and other older plans.