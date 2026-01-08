T-Mobile Tuesdays is the most underrated perk in wireless
T-Mobile Tuesdays is underappreciated.
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The T-Mobile Tuesdays loyalty program has reached its tenth year, and to celebrate, the carrier is leaning even further into its generous rewards strategy. Against a backdrop of fee adjustments and other increases, it's easy to grow disillusioned with the carrier. However, gestures like T-Mobile Tuesdays make these frustrations easier to overlook.
T-Mobile distributes everything from free tangible items and event tickets to discounts through T-Mobile Tuesdays. Last year, the carrier offered subscribers on eligible plans more than $900 in gifts, giveaways, and perks through the program.
T-Mobile is criticised for not being selective about the quality of the items it gives away, but the fact that the program hasn't been replicated by AT&T and Verizon is another sign that T-Mobile isn't just distributing low-quality filler. There was chatter about Verizon initiating a similar program, and sure enough, the company does give out freebies via its Verizon Access rewards platform, but they are few and far between.
Bringing value to customers
2.3 million T-Mobile customers wanted this blanket. | Image Credit - The Mobile Report
T-Mobile distributes everything from free tangible items and event tickets to discounts through T-Mobile Tuesdays. Last year, the carrier offered subscribers on eligible plans more than $900 in gifts, giveaways, and perks through the program.
While individual freebies may not always carry a high price tag, the ritual of visiting a store to pick up an item creates a brand connection that money can't buy. The popularity of the magenta blanket that the company distributed in December is a testament to that, with 2.3 million T-Mobile users clicking to claim the gift.
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T-Mobile acknowledges that the Tuesdays program helps it hold onto wavering members, and customers don't mind as long as the freebies keep rolling in.
Rivals don't even come close
T-Mobile is criticised for not being selective about the quality of the items it gives away, but the fact that the program hasn't been replicated by AT&T and Verizon is another sign that T-Mobile isn't just distributing low-quality filler. There was chatter about Verizon initiating a similar program, and sure enough, the company does give out freebies via its Verizon Access rewards platform, but they are few and far between.
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Would a T-Mobile Tuesdays-style program make you want to switch to AT&T or Verizon?
Yeah.
21.14%
No.
62.6%
Maybe.
16.26%
Differentiating
Many had hoped that Verizon's comeback measures would fuel a price war, but that hasn't materialized so far. T-Mobile preempted Verizon with a value-packed plan, but that plan isn't cheaper; it just packs more perks.
In this new landscape, carriers don't want to sacrifice their margins to keep customers. The new buzzword is value, and with T-Mobile Tuesdays, T-Mobile gets to provide value while differentiating itself. The best part for customers is that they don't have to work to get the rewards or sign up for a service or a plan for the perks to kick in. That makes Tuesdays a great way to stoke excitement.
Simple logic
Facilities-based providers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon are not affordable options. Incentives and rewards take some of the sting out of high prices. Besides, a program like T-Mobile Tuesdays is a surefire way to keep customers happy, and happy customers are less likely to leave a company. The enthusiastic response to the magenta blanket is perhaps a sign that delighting customers doesn't have to be complicated.
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