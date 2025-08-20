Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month
Google Pixel 10 launch event
Tune in with us for the exciting reveal of Google's latest flagship series: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the latest Pixel Watch 4 on Wed, Aug 20th

Google's Pixel 10 family makes its T-Mobile debut with killer launch deals and a T-Satellite first

Not only is the Pixel 10 incredibly easy to get for free right off the bat at T-Mobile, but Google's newest phones are the first to support T-Satellite data.

Official T-Mobile Pixel 10 promotional image
Whether you're a T-Mobile customer or not, you've probably gotten used to seeing the nation-leading "Un-carrier" overshadow its rivals pretty much whenever an exciting new phone is released with unbeatable deals and discounts.

But while that's unsurprisingly the case for the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL today as well, Magenta is also making waves and eclipsing Verizon and AT&T with an unexpected announcement and a special treat for early adopters of Google's latest ultra-high-end handsets.

Pixel 10: pre-order with a $100 gift card

The Tensor G5-powered Pixel 10 has just been announced, and it's already available for pre-order at Amazon with a sweet $100 gift card. Reserve yours before this promo expires.
Pre-order at Amazon

Pixel 10 Pro: pre-order with a $200 gift card

Looking for a more flagship Pixel 10 experience in a compact form factor? Consider the Pixel 10 Pro instead! It's available for pre-order at Amazon with a $200 gift card!
Pre-order at Amazon

Pixel 10 Pro XL: pre-order with a $200 gift card

Users after a larger screen and a serious Gemini AI prowess should consider the latest Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. The just-announced flagship is available for pre-order with a $200 Amazon Gift Card.
Pre-order at Amazon

The full T-Satellite power will be unleashed first on the Pixel 10 series


You know how T-Mo's much-hyped Starlink-powered satellite-to-mobile service is (partially) available on devices as diverse as Apple's iPhone 13, Google's Pixel 9, Samsung's Galaxy A14, Galaxy A35, Galaxy S21, S25, Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, Motorola Edge (2025), Razr (2024), and Moto G Stylus (2024)?

Well, not only is that list being predictably expanded to include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL now, but the three new Google-made phones are officially opening a separate and slightly more impressive list.

Video Thumbnail

These are the first devices that will be able to use T-Satellite data in addition to text and picture messaging, which is obviously set to spread to many other phones (including some as old as the iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22) soon. 

Because of that, I wouldn't consider the Pixel 10 family's full T-Satellite support a huge advantage over the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup. But it's still a very cool thing to get before everyone else, guaranteeing unrivaled coverage in places where you wouldn't expect to be able to browse the web on your phone.

As T-Mobile explains it, "if you can see the sky, you're connected", at least as far as things like navigation, location sharing, and device finding are concerned. That's right, not all apps will work on your Pixel 10-series device through T-Satellite, but Google Maps sounds especially useful.

Up next, Magenta appears to be suggesting the iPhone 17 family will get the same early T-Satellite data activation treatment in September, followed by many other Android 16 and iOS 26-running devices after October 1.

Here's how you can get a free Pixel 10 right off the bat


Add a new line of service to an existing account or open an entirely new one. That's it, that's the whole deal, and you (almost) don't need to meet any other special requirements.

Well, you do have to purchase the "vanilla" Pixel 10 on a monthly installment plan and be fine with your $800 discount being applied to your bill as monthly credits over a period of two years, but that's pretty standard stuff for these types of promotions.


What's amazing about T-Mobile's Pixel 10 launch offer is that even an affordable plan like Essentials qualifies for the full $800 discount, and if you don't want to add a new service line, you can opt for an "eligible" device trade-in instead.

Will you take advantage of T-Mobile's Pixel 10 launch deals?

Vote View Result

Oh, and the Pixel 10 Pro can also be knocked down from its $999.99 list price to $0, but in that case, you'll need to do an "eligible" trade-in on a costlier Experience Beyond or Experience Beyond for Business plan or add a new Business Unlimited Ultimate line and ditch your existing phone from an eligibility list that includes everything from the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 9 to Apple's iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 12.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL, meanwhile, cannot be had for free (at least for the time being), although if you're willing to jump through any of the hoops mentioned above, you can slash $800 or $1,000 off its regular starting price of $1,200 with refreshingly little effort.

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

