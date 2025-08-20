



Verizon and AT&T with an unexpected announcement and a special treat for early adopters of But while that's unsurprisingly the case for the Pixel 10 , 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL today as well, Magenta is also making waves and eclipsingandwith an unexpected announcement and a special treat for early adopters of Google 's latest ultra-high-end handsets.

The full T-Satellite power will be unleashed first on the Pixel 10 series





iPhone 13, Google's Pixel 9 , Samsung's Galaxy A14, Galaxy A35, Galaxy S21, S25, Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, Motorola Edge (2025), Razr (2024), and Moto G Stylus (2024)? You know how T-Mo's much-hyped Starlink-powered satellite-to-mobile service is (partially) available on devices as diverse as Apple'sGoogle's, Samsung's Galaxy A14, Galaxy A35, Galaxy S21, S25, Z Flip 3, Z Fold 3, Motorola Edge (2025), Razr (2024), and Moto G Stylus (2024)?





Pixel 10 , Pixel 10 Pro XL now, but the three new Google-made phones are officially opening a separate and slightly more impressive list. Well, not only is that list being predictably expanded to include the Pixel 10 Pro , andXL now, but the three new Google-made phones are officially opening a separate and slightly more impressive list.









iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22) soon. These are the first devices that will be able to use T-Satellite data in addition to text and picture messaging, which is obviously set to spread to many other phones (including some as old as theand Galaxy S22) soon.





Pixel 10 family's full T-Satellite support a huge advantage over the likes of Samsung's Because of that, I wouldn't consider thefamily's full T-Satellite support a huge advantage over the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup. But it's still a very cool thing to get before everyone else, guaranteeing unrivaled coverage in places where you wouldn't expect to be able to browse the web on your phone.

As T-Mobile explains it, "if you can see the sky, you're connected", at least as far as things like navigation, location sharing, and device finding are concerned. That's right, not all apps will work on your Pixel 10 -series device through T-Satellite, but Google Maps sounds especially useful.





Here's how you can get a free Pixel 10 right off the bat





Add a new line of service to an existing account or open an entirely new one. That's it, that's the whole deal , and you (almost) don't need to meet any other special requirements.





on a monthly installment plan and be fine with your $800 discount being applied to your bill as monthly credits over a period of two years, but that's pretty standard stuff for these types of promotions. Well, you do have to purchase the "vanilla" Pixel 10 on a monthly installment plan and be fine with your $800 discount being applied to your bill as monthly credits over a period of two years, but that's pretty standard stuff for these types of promotions.









What's amazing about T-Mobile 's Pixel 10 launch offer is that even an affordable plan like Essentials qualifies for the full $800 discount, and if you don't want to add a new service line, you can opt for an "eligible" device trade-in instead.





, but in that case, you'll need to do an "eligible" trade-in on a costlier Experience Beyond or Experience Beyond for Business plan or add a new Business Unlimited Ultimate line and ditch your existing phone from an eligibility list that includes everything from the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 9 to Apple's iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 12 . Oh, and the Pixel 10 Pro can also be knocked down from its $999.99 list price to $0 , but in that case, you'll need to do an "eligible" trade-in on a costlier Experience Beyond or Experience Beyond for Business plan or add a new Business Unlimited Ultimate line and ditch your existing phone from an eligibility list that includes everything from the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 9 to Apple's iPhone 11 Pro and



