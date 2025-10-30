Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount

$50 may not sound like a very substantial discount.. until you consider how affordable this tablet is even at its regular price.

Samsung Android Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
While it's certainly no longer unusual to see new Samsung products sold at reduced prices mere weeks or even days after their commercial releases, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is nowhere near as costly as a Galaxy Z Fold 7, S25 Ultra, Tab S11, or Tab S11 Ultra.

That obviously gives the world's top smartphone vendor significantly less space to discount the 10.9-inch mid-ranger compared to the aforementioned ultra-high-end handsets and tablets, which is where retailers like Amazon and Walmart come in.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

$299
$349 99
$51 off (15%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 10.9-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2112 x 1320 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, Android 15, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Support, Circle to Search, AI Tools, Silver Color, S Pen Included
Buy at Walmart
 

After the former slashed 30 bucks off the list prices of the Tab S10 Lite in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations a few weeks back, the latter is now seizing the spotlight and putting a big smile on the faces of bargain hunters and early Christmas shoppers with a heftier $50 discount.

This is only good for the entry-level variant with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and 6GB RAM, which means you might not have a lot of time to pull the trigger at a new record low price of $299. Furthermore, even if you hurry, you need to opt for a silver colorway, which is clearly a stronger indication of the deal's limited availability.

Equipped with an undeniably sharp and smooth TFT LCD screen capable of refreshing your content at a 90Hz rate and bundled with a handy S Pen as standard, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is arguably one of the best tablets around, at least as far as value for money is concerned.

Naturally, you can find better Android tablets on the market today (like the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra), as well as cheaper devices with perfectly acceptable specifications and reasonably stylish designs (like the Lenovo Idea Tab and Idea Tab Plus, for instance).

But the Tab S10 Lite manages to strike a balance between raw power and affordability and between convenience and style that very few other products (especially products released in 2025) can hope to match, let alone exceed. Oh, and did I mention that the budget-friendly slate is (somehow) guaranteed to receive a grand total of seven major OS updates after debuting on Android 15? That means you can pay just three Benjamins today and run Android 22 in 2032 (at least in theory).
Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
199 stories
30 Oct, 2025
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
28 Oct, 2025
Amazon is selling the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ mid-ranger at a rare $100 discount
22 Oct, 2025
Massive $240 discount makes the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ impossible to resist
21 Oct, 2025
The first sweet Galaxy Tab S10 Lite discount is back in the game
08 Oct, 2025
Best Buy outshines Amazon on Prime Day with an unbeatable Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra discount for all
