Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount

Galaxy Tab S10





That obviously gives the world's top smartphone vendor significantly less space to discount the 10.9-inch mid-ranger compared to the aforementioned ultra-high-end handsets and tablets, which is where retailers like Amazon and Walmart come in.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite $299 $349 99 $51 off (15%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 10.9-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2112 x 1320 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, Android 15, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Support, Circle to Search, AI Tools, Silver Color, S Pen Included Buy at Walmart





After the former slashed 30 bucks off the list prices of the Tab S10 Lite in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations a few weeks back, the latter is now seizing the spotlight and putting a big smile on the faces of bargain hunters and early Christmas shoppers with a heftier $50 discount.





This is only good for the entry-level variant with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and 6GB RAM, which means you might not have a lot of time to pull the trigger at a new record low price of $299. Furthermore, even if you hurry, you need to opt for a silver colorway, which is clearly a stronger indication of the deal's limited availability.

is arguably one of the Equipped with an undeniably sharp and smooth TFT LCD screen capable of refreshing your content at a 90Hz rate and bundled with a handy S Pen as standard, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is arguably one of the best tablets around, at least as far as value for money is concerned.









But the Tab S10 Lite manages to strike a balance between raw power and affordability and between convenience and style that very few other products (especially products released in 2025) can hope to match, let alone exceed. Oh, and did I mention that the budget-friendly slate is (somehow) guaranteed to receive a grand total of seven major OS updates after debuting on Android 15 ? That means you can pay just three Benjamins today and run Android 22 in 2032 (at least in theory).