Samsung announces the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, a versatile tablet that won't break the bank



Display

Size: 10.9-inch



Resolution: 2112x1320 (WUXGA+)



Panel Type: TFT



Brightness: Up to 600 nits peak brightness



Features: Vision Booster, lower blue-light emission (SGS "Low Blue Light" certified)

Operating System : Android 15.0

: Rear: 8MP



Front: 5MP

Memory & Storage :

: RAM + Internal Storage: 6GB+128GB or 8GB+256GB



Expandable Storage: microSD up to 2TB (microSD card sold separately)

Processor : Exynos 1380

: Exynos 1380 Battery : 8,000mAh (Typical value)

: 8,000mAh (Typical value) Network & Connectivity : 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3

: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Colors : Gray, Silver, Coral Red

: Gray, Silver, Coral Red Sound : 2EA (1.6W)

: 2EA (1.6W) Included Accessory : In-box S Pen





What sets the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite apart

The real heart of the Tab S10 Lite's versatility, however, lies in its creative and productivity tools. It comes with an S Pen right in the box, turning the tablet into an instant digital notebook or sketchpad. Samsung is also leaning heavily on its software to back this up, with "Intelligent Features" in Samsung Notes to organize handwritten thoughts and even help solve math problems. It also comes ready to go with a suite of third-party apps like Goodnotes and Clip Studio Paint, which is a nice touch for creators.





Ultimately, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite seems to be a thoughtfully assembled device. It's not trying to be the most powerful tablet on the market, but it is focused on delivering a comprehensive and useful experience at an affordable price. While the exact price has yet to be revealed, we won't have to wait long as the tablet will be available starting on September 5th. For students, casual creators, and anyone who wants a do-it-all tablet that's ready for action right out of the box, it looks like Samsung has put together a very appealing option.

