Samsung announces the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, a versatile tablet that won't break the bank

Focusing on a great display, all-day battery, and helpful software, the newly revealed Tab S10 Lite makes a strong case for the everyday user.

By
Samsung Galaxy Tab
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite promotional image
Samsung just pulled the wraps off its new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, an affordable tablet aimed squarely at users who need a versatile device for everything from entertainment to productivity. The company is framing it as a reliable companion for everyday life, and based on the specs they've packed in, it looks like a pretty solid pitch.

Right out of the gate, Samsung is focusing on the core experience. The Tab S10 Lite is 5G capable and features a 10.9-inch display with "Vision Booster," which designed to keep things visible even in bright sunlight with a peak brightness of 600 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by an upgraded Exynos 1380 processor and a hefty 8,000mAh battery. It also starts with 128GB of storage and includes a microSD slot for expansion up to 2TB. Here are the full specifications:

  • Display
    • Size: 10.9-inch
    • Resolution: 2112x1320 (WUXGA+)
    • Panel Type: TFT
    • Brightness: Up to 600 nits peak brightness
    • Features: Vision Booster, lower blue-light emission (SGS "Low Blue Light" certified)
  • Operating System: Android 15.0
  • Dimensions: 165.8 x 254.3 x 6.6mm
  • Weight: 524g (for both Wi-Fi and 5G models)
  • Camera:
    • Rear: 8MP
    • Front: 5MP
  • Memory & Storage:
    • RAM + Internal Storage: 6GB+128GB or 8GB+256GB
    • Expandable Storage: microSD up to 2TB (microSD card sold separately)
  • Processor: Exynos 1380
  • Battery: 8,000mAh (Typical value)
  • Network & Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
  • Colors: Gray, Silver, Coral Red
  • Sound: 2EA (1.6W)
  • Included Accessory: In-box S Pen


What sets the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite apart


The real heart of the Tab S10 Lite's versatility, however, lies in its creative and productivity tools. It comes with an S Pen right in the box, turning the tablet into an instant digital notebook or sketchpad. Samsung is also leaning heavily on its software to back this up, with "Intelligent Features" in Samsung Notes to organize handwritten thoughts and even help solve math problems. It also comes ready to go with a suite of third-party apps like Goodnotes and Clip Studio Paint, which is a nice touch for creators.

Do you use tablets as productivity devices?

Vote View Result


For those looking to turn this tablet into a true productivity machine, Samsung is also offering an optional Book Cover Keyboard. What makes this accessory interesting isn't just the typing experience, but the inclusion of a dedicated "Galaxy AI Key." This shortcut key gives you instant access to the AI assistance without breaking your flow.

Ultimately, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite seems to be a thoughtfully assembled device. It's not trying to be the most powerful tablet on the market, but it is focused on delivering a comprehensive and useful experience at an affordable price. While the exact price has yet to be revealed, we won't have to wait long as the tablet will be available starting on September 5th. For students, casual creators, and anyone who wants a do-it-all tablet that's ready for action right out of the box, it looks like Samsung has put together a very appealing option.

