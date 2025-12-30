Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra drops to more reasonable price to kick off the New Year

The phone is among the best on the market and you can't go wrong with getting one!

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A person holding a Galaxy S25 Ultra.
       View now at Amazon  
The Galaxy S25+ may be available at up to $480 off, making it a solid deal for anyone looking for a flagship-grade smartphone, but if you’re a techie who always demands the absolute best a company has to offer, you’ll be pleased to learn that the phenomenal Galaxy S25 Ultra is also selling at a major discount.

Both Samsung and Amazon let you snag the 256GB version of this powerhouse for $250 off with no strings attached. This means you can upgrade your phone game for less than $1,050, instead of splurging a whopping $1,300. To see this discount at Samsung, just select the option that you don’t have a device to trade in. However, if you do have an old phone to swap, Samsung lets you save up to $700 instead, dropping this beauty to an unbeatable price.

Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: Save $250 on Amazon!

$250 off (19%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $250 discount on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, letting you snag one with 256GB of storage for just under $1,050. Sure, the price is still steep, but you get a lot of value in return. This is one of the best phones on the market, offering fast performance, incredible cameras, and a stunning display. Don't hesitate and save now!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: Save up to $700 with a trade-in!

$599 99
$1299 99
$700 off (54%)
If you’ve got an older phone lying around, Samsung’s trade‑in promo is worth a look. With an eligible device, you can knock up to $700 off the price of a brand‑new Galaxy S25 Ultra. Alternatively, you can save $250 without any trade-ins.
Buy at Samsung

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Is the Galaxy S25 Ultra worthy of your hard-earned cash at $250 off? Absolutely! I agree that spending around $1,050 on a phone is no small feat, but this isn’t just any phone we’re talking about here.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsung’s top-of-the-line handset, delivering massive value on every front. Its slightly overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and 12GB of RAM rank it among the most powerful smartphones out there. As a result, it handles demanding apps and heavy multitasking like a champ, without even breaking a sweat.

Similarly, it rocks a humongous 200MP main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide snapper, making it one of the best camera phones on the market. The photos it takes are nothing short of stunning, with vibrant colors and incredible detail. A phone of this caliber deserves an equally capable display, which is why our friend here boasts a gorgeous 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a sharp 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support.

Add in the built-in S Pen, which lets you take notes faster or draw on your fancy new device, and you get a phone that’s worth every penny. Plus, Samsung has committed to seven years of software updates for this bad boy, making it completely future-proof. Don’t hesitate—grab a brand-new Galaxy S25 Ultra today and save while you can!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
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Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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