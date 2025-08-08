Your Galaxy flagship may now be eligible for exclusive access to One UI 8: here's who can join
September is almost here and these are the devices that are getting the next OS build.
Samsung has today announced that starting next week – that's August 11 – the beta program for One UI 8, based on Android 16, will roll out to older devices in select countries.
If happen to live in the US, South Korea, the UK or India, and you have a phone of the following:
… you can safely expect One UI 8 beta to arrive on your device starting Monday. Then, in September, those who own a device (or two) from this list:
… will also get it.
While beta programs aren't ideal for casual users, tech-savvy individuals can join through the Samsung Members app.
Samsung says the stable One UI 8 release will be rolled out in September, after enough feedback data is gathered from those who opted for the beta program. So, if you're in the beta, test thoroughly and then report whatever issues you may come across – that's how you're actively making One UI 8 better for everyone out there.
What's more, One UI 8 Watch – the new OS for Samsung smartwatches – is going to be rolled out to eligible models besides the Galaxy Watch 8 series. Health features are coming, so stay tuned!
Based on Android 16, One UI 8 is Samsung's latest software update for Galaxy devices with a strong focus on AI, personalization and usability. One UI 8 debuted on the brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 (unveiled on July 9) and it is among the first user interfaces (UI) to adopt Android 16.
At the heart of One UI 8 is a new multimodal AI system that enables more natural, context-aware interactions. It can understand what you're doing on the go and offer tailored suggestions to improve daily tasks. The interface is optimized for different device types – from slab phones to foldables, which is really cool.
One UI 8 also introduces new tools like the Now Bar and Now Brief, which deliver AI-powered updates and suggestions. Enhanced privacy is a key focus, with Samsung Knox Vault securing user data and giving users the option to process data on-device instead of in the cloud.
The Reminder app now offers improved voice support and easier list sharing, while Quick Share lets users send files with a single tap from the Quick Settings panel.
Samsung appears focused on delivering a more streamlined rollout with One UI 8.
The previous One UI 7 release faced a staggered timeline. Although it was expected to arrive soon after Android 15's debut in fall 2024, the beta began in December for the Galaxy S24 series. The stable version launched with the Galaxy S25 in January, but wider availability followed in April.
Many users are now watching closely as One UI 8 begins its gradual release.
If happen to live in the US, South Korea, the UK or India, and you have a phone of the following:
… you can safely expect One UI 8 beta to arrive on your device starting Monday. Then, in September, those who own a device (or two) from this list:
- Galaxy S23 series
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy A36 5G
- Galaxy A55 5G
- Galaxy A35 5G
- Galaxy A54
… will also get it.
While beta programs aren't ideal for casual users, tech-savvy individuals can join through the Samsung Members app.
When is the official One UI 8 update coming?
Image by Samsung
Samsung says the stable One UI 8 release will be rolled out in September, after enough feedback data is gathered from those who opted for the beta program. So, if you're in the beta, test thoroughly and then report whatever issues you may come across – that's how you're actively making One UI 8 better for everyone out there.
Of course, the One UI 8 stable will first be disseminated to the Galaxy S25 family, and only then to eligible devices.
What's more, One UI 8 Watch – the new OS for Samsung smartwatches – is going to be rolled out to eligible models besides the Galaxy Watch 8 series. Health features are coming, so stay tuned!
What is One UI 8 all about?
Image by Samsung
Based on Android 16, One UI 8 is Samsung's latest software update for Galaxy devices with a strong focus on AI, personalization and usability. One UI 8 debuted on the brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 (unveiled on July 9) and it is among the first user interfaces (UI) to adopt Android 16.
At the heart of One UI 8 is a new multimodal AI system that enables more natural, context-aware interactions. It can understand what you're doing on the go and offer tailored suggestions to improve daily tasks. The interface is optimized for different device types – from slab phones to foldables, which is really cool.
One UI 8 also introduces new tools like the Now Bar and Now Brief, which deliver AI-powered updates and suggestions. Enhanced privacy is a key focus, with Samsung Knox Vault securing user data and giving users the option to process data on-device instead of in the cloud.
Recommended Stories
Beyond AI, One UI 8 includes several usability upgrades. Auracast support allows simple wireless audio sharing via QR code, making it easier to connect devices like Galaxy Buds and hearing aids. Device servicing is also improved with QR- and NFC-enabled customer support for faster check-ins at repair centers.
The Reminder app now offers improved voice support and easier list sharing, while Quick Share lets users send files with a single tap from the Quick Settings panel.
The One UI 7 delay
Samsung appears focused on delivering a more streamlined rollout with One UI 8.
The previous One UI 7 release faced a staggered timeline. Although it was expected to arrive soon after Android 15's debut in fall 2024, the beta began in December for the Galaxy S24 series. The stable version launched with the Galaxy S25 in January, but wider availability followed in April.
Many users are now watching closely as One UI 8 begins its gradual release.
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: