Galaxy S24 update drama: Samsung confirms One UI 7 is on hold

By
7comments
Samsung is now confirming the One UI 7 update has been suspended for the Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Flip 6. The company is saying a new release schedule for the update will be published soon.

Samsung has had quite a lot of trouble with One UI 7, the update Galaxy phone owners have been waiting impatiently for months. After delays, the company finally started releasing the update to supported Galaxy phones, only to halt it unexpectedly soon after launching it.

Now, the company has confirmed to Android Authority the update is indeed halted and should resume... at some point.

Earlier, a report from reputable leaker IceUniverse said Samsung stopping the rollout of the new One UI 7, based on Android 15, was due to a bug with unlocking the phones. In the statement a Samsung representative gave AA,  the company is confirming the update is paused. They are also saying a new update schedule will be announced shortly. On Samsung's Community forum, the company also said the update is suspended temporarily.

Samsung told AA that the schedule is being updated to ensure the "best possible experience" but didn't mention much else. As is to be expected, the South Korea-based tech giant is not giving the exact reason for the change in plans at the moment. Instead, it chose to stay vague. It does sound like if Samsung hadn't paused the update, the experience might not have been as good as it should be.

Most likely, the reports about the unlock bug being the reason why Samsung stopped seeding the update are accurate. The bug the majority of people are talking about is the lock screen being squished and stretched, to the point where it is barely usable.

The bug had been spotted on the Galaxy S24 phones, but it is possible it's also showing (or could show) on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, the two other models that started receiving the update.

But that's not all. Some users have noticed other bugs here and there, while a potential security loophole in Samsung's Secure Folder has been discovered. It is not clear whether these findings have also played a role in Samsung's decision to slam the brakes on One UI 7's rollout.

Meanwhile, we expect the rollout to continue soon. How soon, we don't know - it could be days or a week. As for the other supported phones that haven’t started getting the update yet, it’s still unclear if their release schedule will change. Most likely yes, but hopefully we'll know pretty soon.
Iskra Petrova
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
