One UI 8 keeps it simple and that's the best part

How do you feel about Samsung's new One UI 8 update? Love the polish – smooth, simple and smart. I'm here for the privacy and security upgrades. AI features sound cool, but I probably won't use them. Meh, feels like a minor update. Need to try it to decide. Love the polish – smooth, simple and smart. 50% I'm here for the privacy and security upgrades. 12.5% AI features sound cool, but I probably won't use them. 0% Meh, feels like a minor update. 25% Need to try it to decide. 12.5%

There are more fun and handy tools to try

One UI 8

Besides improved AI features,also brings in support for Auracast, which uses Bluetooth LE Audio to let multiple devices (like Galaxy Buds 3 or hearing aids) tune into the same audio stream. Setup is as easy as scanning a QR code.Samsung's also improving support at repair centers – thanks to NFC and QR-enabled options tied to your Samsung Account, you won't need to fill out forms. Just scan and go.And for those who love to stay organized, the Reminder app now supports shared to-do lists and easier voice input. Planning a trip? You can manage everything in one spot and even share lists with a tap.