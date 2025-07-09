Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
One UI 8 keeps it simple and that's the best part

Samsung's new software doesn't try to wow – it just works better, looks cleaner and keeps your data safer.

Samsung just dropped a whole bunch of new stuff at its latest Galaxy Unpacked event – yep, it was a loaded show. We saw the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the sleeker Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. But that is not all – the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic also made their first appearance.

But while the new devices got plenty of attention, Samsung didn't forget about the software either – and that's where One UI 8 comes in.

One UI 8 makes its debut with Samsung's latest foldables


While we have already seen beta versions of the new OS, One UI 8 officially launches with the latest foldables and it should be rolling out to other devices starting with the Galaxy S25 series (probably). Fingers crossed this rollout goes smoother than last year's One UI 7, which had its share of hiccups. But we'll see how it plays out.

One UI, if you're not familiar, is Samsung's custom software experience built on top of Android – this time it's Android 16. It's developed in partnership with Google, with both sides sharing feedback and design ideas, which helped make One UI 8 one of the first to adopt the new Android version in a meaningful way.

So, what's new in One UI 8?


OneUI 8 helps you arrange your cover display perfectly. | Image credit – Samsung

One UI 8 isn't trying to reinvent the wheel, but it's clearly focused on polishing what's already there – think smarter behavior, smoother animations and cleaner visuals. It's not a visual overhaul, but everything just feels more refined.

Take animations, for example – closing multiple apps at once no longer results in stuttering or weird transitions. Everything flows more naturally now, making the interface feel more modern and put-together.

The Now Bar gets an upgrade with the new OS, too. | Image credit – Samsung

The Now Bar, which first showed up in One UI 7, also got an upgrade. It now works more reliably across different screens – including the external displays on foldables like the Z Flip series.



And Samsung's getting better at adapting the UI for different form factors. Whether you're using a tablet, a phone or a foldable, the layout now adjusts better to fit the screen, making the most of the space and improving usability.

And yep, AI is a big part of the picture


It wouldn't be 2025 without AI being front and center. One UI 8 builds on the AI tools Samsung introduced with the Galaxy S25 series and takes them even further.

You now get a more context-aware experience – the AI knows what you're looking at or doing and offers suggestions tailored to your routine. Things like Now Bar and Now Brief offer more personalized reminders and tips throughout the day.

And then there's Audio Eraser – a feature that launched in One UI 7 but has been made way easier to use. Now you can remove background noise from any video you're watching in the Gallery app with just a single tap. No need to jump into editing mode anymore.

And what is even better, Audio Eraser isn't limited to videos anymore – it now works in Samsung Notes and Voice Recorder too, letting you clean up any distracting sounds from your personal recordings.



There's a new Dynamic Effect for photos, too – kind of like Live Effect, but now you can swipe to "move" the subject in a 3D-ish way. It's definitely more of a fun, gimmicky thing than a must-have, but hey, could be cool to play with.

There are more fun and handy tools to try


Besides improved AI features, One UI 8 also brings in support for Auracast, which uses Bluetooth LE Audio to let multiple devices (like Galaxy Buds 3 or hearing aids) tune into the same audio stream. Setup is as easy as scanning a QR code.

Samsung's also improving support at repair centers – thanks to NFC and QR-enabled options tied to your Samsung Account, you won't need to fill out forms. Just scan and go.

And for those who love to stay organized, the Reminder app now supports shared to-do lists and easier voice input. Planning a trip? You can manage everything in one spot and even share lists with a tap.



Quick Share also gets faster and easier. Now there's a button right in the quick settings menu for instant file sharing.

Security takes the spotlight



Now this is the part I actually care about: privacy and security. And Samsung isn't messing around with One UI 8.

One of the biggest additions is KEEP (Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection). This basically gives each app its own locked storage space, so AI features like Call Assist won't leak sensitive data between apps. Your transcripts, summaries, and personal info stay locked down where they belong.

Samsung's also improving its Knox Matrix platform. Now, if One UI 8 detects suspicious activity, it can auto-log a device out of your Samsung Account to stop the threat from spreading.

Plus, the tech giant upgraded how Secure Wi-Fi uses post-quantum cryptography, which sounds a bit sci-fi, but basically means it's built to hold up even when quantum computers start becoming a thing. That's a serious level of future-proofing.

One UI 8 may not reinvent your phone, but it's a solid step forward. The interface is smoother, smarter and better adapted to all types of Galaxy devices.

AI features are more deeply integrated than ever and while I personally don't care much about most of those tricks, I have to admit the privacy and security upgrades are legit – and could actually make a difference when choosing your next phone.

Whether you're into foldables, flagships or just sticking with what works, One UI 8 brings enough polish to feel fresh – without overdoing it.

