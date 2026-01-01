Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Ultra polarizing OnePlus 16 feature is under testing: do you need it at all?

A display with a 240Hz refresh rate – thrilled about it… or not?

6comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Display OnePlus
OnePlus 15 phone.
Two months after we reported on the possibility of the OnePlus 16 getting a display panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, it seems that things are moving ahead.

Twice as much as what other phones offer


The "OnePlus Club" account on X (it's unofficial, but with a great record) shares a short message in the first day of 2026:


No phone models are mentioned here, but the "240Hz Ultra High Refresh Rate" feature should land on the OnePlus 16; after all, that's the company's crown jewel. As a reminder, the current-day OnePlus 15 supports a 165Hz refresh rate. That's notably above the 120Hz industry average (sort of).

Recommended For You

It seems that even the recently-released Honor WIN series with its 185Hz refresh rate will be blown away by the OnePlus 16, if the leak turns out to be correct.

On a side note, I can almost hear the screams of disbelief and despair that are probably coming out of Cupertino headquarters. After all, it's been only three months since the baseline iPhone finally moved past the 60Hz refresh rate milestone.

Recommended For You

Is 240Hz a lot?



Last time when we discussed the OnePlus 16 and its eventual panel that supports a 240Hz refresh rate, almost nobody of you was thrilled. In the conducted PhoneArena poll, almost 80% of respondents clicked on "Not at all" as an answer to the question "Do you need 240Hz on your phone?"

What's more, on social media platforms, OnePlus fans say that "The wasted money on 244 should go to the cameras" – and conclude the same: phones should not support a 240Hz refresh rate.

What should the OnePlus 16 focus on?
Better cameras.
63.25%
Bigger battery cell.
11.32%
The 240Hz refresh rate.
2.67%
Give me back my 2K resolution display!
13.56%
Better audio and haptics.
5.1%
The design, as the OnePlus 15 doesn't look premium at all.
4.1%
1608 Votes

But why not?


Each level has its own benefits and trade-offs. A 120Hz display already feels much smoother than the traditional 60Hz screens, making scrolling, animations, and most games look more fluid. It's also easier on the battery compared to higher refresh rates, which is why it's a popular choice for most users.

Stepping up to 165Hz or 185Hz makes things feel even smoother, especially in fast-paced games. You'll notice a slightly quicker touch response and more fluid motion, but for everyday tasks like browsing social media or watching videos, the difference isn't huge. The higher the refresh rate, the more battery it uses, and not all apps are optimized to take full advantage of it.

At the extreme end, 240Hz displays are incredibly smooth and responsive, but the benefits for most people are minimal. In theory – and unless OnePlus comes up with something revolutionary – they drain battery much faster and only really make a difference in competitive gaming or very high-frame-rate content. For regular use, the extra smoothness is not worth the trade-off in battery life.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (6)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
Some T-Mobile users may suddenly find their phones glitching, especially Androids
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
Apple’s foldable iPhone is now a reality
Update turns some Pixel units into expensive paperweights and Google has yet to respond
Update turns some Pixel units into expensive paperweights and Google has yet to respond
Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones

Latest News

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, and 17 Pro were the world's top-selling smartphones in Q4 2025
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17, and 17 Pro were the world's top-selling smartphones in Q4 2025
iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will the new 2nm chip cost you more this fall?
iPhone 18 Pro Max price: will the new 2nm chip cost you more this fall?
Verizon builds an Innovation Lab for your favorite NHL team
Verizon builds an Innovation Lab for your favorite NHL team
The budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has become a solid bargain at Walmart
The budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has become a solid bargain at Walmart
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
T-Mobile reimagining how you buy phones, mostly for the better
Grab a free pair of Buds Pro 3 with the OnePlus 15 and save a whopping $180—more with a trade-in
Grab a free pair of Buds Pro 3 with the OnePlus 15 and save a whopping $180—more with a trade-in