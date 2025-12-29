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Apple’s upcoming iPhone Pro is already revolutionizing the smartphone industry

Apple's upcoming iPhone Pro model has spurred phone manufacturers around the globe into action once more.

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Love it or hate it, Apple has kickstarted change across the entire smartphone industry on multiple occasions, both good and bad. The company is set to do this once more, as details have begun emerging about the new iPhone Pro model that it is working on, catching the attention of phone manufacturers around the globe.

iPhone 20 Pro in 2027 will have an excellent display


According to previous reports that have come in, Apple is working on a new Pro model for the iPhone 20, which is said to be coming out in 2027. The iPhone 19 is likely being skipped so that the company can celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone with the iPhone 20.

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This iPhone 20 Pro is said to have a display that has no cutouts at all. No Dynamic Island or punch hole cameras, as camera sensors and Face ID are being moved under the display. Furthermore, the screen will meld into the chassis on all four sides, giving a completely bezel-free look to the phone.

Does the iPhone 20 Pro sound like your kind of thing?
Oh, I'm so ready!
33.33%
I have to see it first
37.46%
No, it doesn't excite me
29.2%
1041 Votes


Other manufacturers are already on it


RedMagic 10 Pro
The RedMagic 10 Pro has a cutout-free display. | Image credit — RedMagic


According to a new report (translated source), Apple’s work on the iPhone 20 Pro has spurred Chinese phone manufacturers into action. Chinese companies are researching similar designs, and are already working on making rival offerings that they plan to try to release right around the time that the iPhone 20 Pro will be announced.

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Manufacturers are apparently targeting the high-end smartphone market with this design, as moving everything under the display doesn’t come cheap. However, as there are no Face ID sensors involved, these phones will have fewer components to hide beneath the screen.

About time!


In my eyes, alongside getting rid of the headphone jack, popularizing the notch was one of the worst sins that Apple has ever committed. I heavily dislike phone displays with notches, punch holes, Dynamic Island or its knock-offs, and more. If Apple manages to convince the industry to abandon these distractions, it will have finally made amends for its past transgressions.

However, it does also irritate me that almost no one thought of doing this before, and these companies only began working on this once they realized that Apple was about to do it. The RedMagic 10 Pro is that rare phone that made a perfect display during a time of imperfect compromises.

It seems that only Apple can force Samsung to innovate nowadays, and the same holds very strongly true for other phone companies. And that’s just such a shame.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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