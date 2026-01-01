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Galaxy A57 and Galaxy S26 FE to share something unusual at the front

Samsung will try to keep prices the same in 2026.

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Two of Samsung's best 2026 mid-rangers, the upcoming Galaxy A57 and Galaxy S26 FE, are likely to get OLED panels from the Chinese CSOT maker.

Things are changing


So, well-known Chinese display manufacturer CSOT is expected to supply OLED panels for Samsung's Galaxy A57 smartphone for the first time, according to industry sources cited by TheElec. This marks a departure from Samsung Display being the sole supplier for the A5x series, Samsung's highest-spec mid-range lineup after the Galaxy S series.

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The leak has it that while CSOT will supply panels alongside Samsung Display, the latter is still likely to provide the majority of units due to the A5x series' high sales volumes. The OLED panels are also expected to appear in Samsung's Fan Edition (FE) phones launching later. This means the Galaxy S26 FE should also get a display made by CSOT.

Currently, the A57 uses rigid OLED panels, but Samsung plans to adopt flexible OLED technology starting next year.

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Flexible OLED, which uses a polyimide substrate instead of glass, allows thinner bezels and more design freedom, but comes at a higher cost than rigid panels. Chinese competitors have already applied flexible OLEDs to budget phones costing $150–$200, putting pressure on Samsung to adopt the technology in its $500 A5x series to remain competitive.

It's about balance



Moving to flexible OLED screens and bringing CSOT on board shows Samsung trying to walk a fine line between upgrading its phones and keeping costs under control.

With memory and component prices going up, Samsung has been pushing Samsung Display to sell flexible OLED panels at nearly the same price as older rigid ones. CSOT, meanwhile, seems willing to play ball with a cheaper offer, which helps Samsung keep the A57 competitive as Chinese brands pack high-end features into lower-priced phones.

CSOT and BOE have already supplied small batches of OLED panels for Samsung's M and A series in the past. Giving CSOT a bigger role with the A57 suggests Samsung is quietly spreading its bets, rather than relying on a single supplier for its mid-range lineup.

Whatever it takes


I guess Samsung is not thrilled at all about the prospect of raising prices further and will search for a way to avoid price hikes by any means necessary. If that means getting panels from CSOT, so be it, right?

Which company should make the display panels for A57 and S26 FE?
Samsung's own display division.
50.43%
BOE.
3.65%
CSOT.
8.15%
Other.
0.21%
I don't care that much, as long as it's good.
37.55%
466 Votes

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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