Game over: Insane new deal makes the Motorola Razr+ (2024) the best foldable you can buy right now





But in reality, it's hard to even consider buying anything else than a Motorola Razr+ (2024) today, especially if you already prefer clamshell designs over book-style foldables. Naturally, this device is not quite as powerful or as sophisticated as a Razr+ (2025) or Razr Ultra (2025) ... which is why it can be had at a significantly lower price.

Motorola razr Plus (2024) $449 99 $999 99 $550 off (55%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, New, 90-Day Warranty Included Buy at Woot Motorola razr Plus (2024) $300 off (30%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon





Razr Plus (2025). The was also originally priced at $999.99, and while cash-strapped flip phone buyers have been If you hurry, that price can be as low as $449.99, which obviously compares incredibly favorably to the $999.99 you normally have to pay for the aforementioned(2025). The Razr Plus (2024) was also originally priced at $999.99, and while cash-strapped flip phone buyers have been offered many opportunities in recent months to save hundreds of dollars without jumping through any hoops, today's $550 discount is truly unprecedented and presumably totally unbeatable.

Although you need to settle for a 90-day warranty to reduce your Razr+ (2024) spending to a minimum for the next three days (or while supplies last), the ultra-affordable units available at Woot are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged. On top of that, you can even choose from three different colorways (at least if you're quick), so there's absolutely no reason to snub the Amazon-owned e-tailer in favor of a direct Amazon.com purchase at $250 more.













Z Flip 7 The Razr+ (2024) , mind you, impressively matches the 6.9-inch size of the's primary display while also sporting a remarkably large 4-inch secondary screen, a fittingly hefty 4,000mAh battery, reasonably powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, blazing fast 45W charging technology, excellent 50MP dual rear-facing camera system, and generous 12GB RAM count. Now, we all know the perfect foldable device doesn't exist, but this might just be a virtually flawless budget foldable.



Recommended Stories





Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!