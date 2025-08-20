Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Game over: Insane new deal makes the Motorola Razr+ (2024) the best foldable you can buy right now

It may not be the world's most powerful foldable, but at this crazy low price, the Razr Plus (2024) overshadows even the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7.

Motorola Razr Plus (2024)
In theory, Samsung and Motorola are fighting a fierce battle right now for the title of best foldable phone available in the US, and Google is not far behind with its cheaper-and-cheaper Pixel 9 Pro Fold and imminent Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

But in reality, it's hard to even consider buying anything else than a Motorola Razr+ (2024) today, especially if you already prefer clamshell designs over book-style foldables. Naturally, this device is not quite as powerful or as sophisticated as a Razr+ (2025) or Razr Ultra (2025)... which is why it can be had at a significantly lower price.

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

$449 99
$999 99
$550 off (55%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, New, 90-Day Warranty Included
$449.99 at Woot

Motorola razr Plus (2024)

$300 off (30%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon
 

If you hurry, that price can be as low as $449.99, which obviously compares incredibly favorably to the $999.99 you normally have to pay for the aforementioned Razr Plus (2025). The Razr Plus (2024) was also originally priced at $999.99, and while cash-strapped flip phone buyers have been offered many opportunities in recent months to save hundreds of dollars without jumping through any hoops, today's $550 discount is truly unprecedented and presumably totally unbeatable.

Although you need to settle for a 90-day warranty to reduce your Razr+ (2024) spending to a minimum for the next three days (or while supplies last), the ultra-affordable units available at Woot are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged. On top of that, you can even choose from three different colorways (at least if you're quick), so there's absolutely no reason to snub the Amazon-owned e-tailer in favor of a direct Amazon.com purchase at $250 more.


It's difficult to imagine any other foldable could offer a similar feature set (let alone a better one) than the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) at $449.99. Just look at how much costlier Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE, and even Z Flip 6 are without providing enough major advantages and upgrades.

The Razr+ (2024), mind you, impressively matches the 6.9-inch size of the Z Flip 7's primary display while also sporting a remarkably large 4-inch secondary screen, a fittingly hefty 4,000mAh battery, reasonably powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, blazing fast 45W charging technology, excellent 50MP dual rear-facing camera system, and generous 12GB RAM count. Now, we all know the perfect foldable device doesn't exist, but this might just be a virtually flawless budget foldable.

