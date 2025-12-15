Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

A $400 discount makes it really hard not to get a Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with 1TB of storage on the spot

The deal might expire soon, so don't miss out!

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A person holding a Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.
       View now at Samsung  
Samsung must be feeling extra generous this holiday season, as it's currently offering incredible deals on its high-end tablets. I already shared with you that you can snag a brand-new Galaxy Tab S11 for $100 off and a free keyboard case or a Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a sweet $100 discount and also a keyboard case as a freebie.

In addition to these discounts, though, Samsung also lets you save a whopping $400 on its former top-of-the-line tablet, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Just hurry up! The deal has been available since Cyber Monday. Also, the model with 1TB of storage is the only one left in stock, which means you might not have much time to grab one at a bargain price. And believe me, it’s definitely still worth getting.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 1TB: Save $400!

$1219 99
$1619 99
$400 off (25%)
Samsung is offering a sweet $400 discount on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. No trade-in is required. Just select that you don't have a device to trade to see the discount. Hurry up, as only the 1TB models are left in stock and the deal might expire fast!
Buy at Samsung

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Sure, I agree that it’s technically an older model now, but it’s still one of the best tablets money can buy. Boasting a powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset, it can tackle absolutely anything, whether that is a heavy app or a resource-intensive game. This also makes it a great option for multitasking, as well as if you’re after a device for long-term use, since it offers headroom for years.

Furthermore, it’s a joy to stream videos and movies on its 14.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 2960 x 1848 resolution, and HDR support. And when you add the fact that it comes with its own stylus inside the box and Samsung’s promised seven years of software support for this gem, it becomes a true no-brainer for anyone after a powerful tablet. So, act fast and snag one at a bargain price now before it’s too late!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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