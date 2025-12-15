A $400 discount makes it really hard not to get a Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with 1TB of storage on the spot
The deal might expire soon, so don't miss out!
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Galaxy Tab S11 for $100 off and a free keyboard case or a Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a sweet $100 discount and also a keyboard case as a freebie.Samsung must be feeling extra generous this holiday season, as it's currently offering incredible deals on its high-end tablets. I already shared with you that you can snag a brand-new
Sure, I agree that it’s technically an older model now, but it’s still one of the best tablets money can buy. Boasting a powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset, it can tackle absolutely anything, whether that is a heavy app or a resource-intensive game. This also makes it a great option for multitasking, as well as if you’re after a device for long-term use, since it offers headroom for years.
Furthermore, it’s a joy to stream videos and movies on its 14.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 2960 x 1848 resolution, and HDR support. And when you add the fact that it comes with its own stylus inside the box and Samsung’s promised seven years of software support for this gem, it becomes a true no-brainer for anyone after a powerful tablet. So, act fast and snag one at a bargain price now before it’s too late!
In addition to these discounts, though, Samsung also lets you save a whopping $400 on its former top-of-the-line tablet, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Just hurry up! The deal has been available since Cyber Monday. Also, the model with 1TB of storage is the only one left in stock, which means you might not have much time to grab one at a bargain price. And believe me, it’s definitely still worth getting.
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Sure, I agree that it’s technically an older model now, but it’s still one of the best tablets money can buy. Boasting a powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset, it can tackle absolutely anything, whether that is a heavy app or a resource-intensive game. This also makes it a great option for multitasking, as well as if you’re after a device for long-term use, since it offers headroom for years.
Furthermore, it’s a joy to stream videos and movies on its 14.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 2960 x 1848 resolution, and HDR support. And when you add the fact that it comes with its own stylus inside the box and Samsung’s promised seven years of software support for this gem, it becomes a true no-brainer for anyone after a powerful tablet. So, act fast and snag one at a bargain price now before it’s too late!
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