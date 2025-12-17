Less than half of our survey respondents are rejecting a possible purchase





Galaxy Z TriFold is technically scheduled to expand from Here's the important thing you need to understand before I start to analyze the (preliminary) results of a PhoneArena poll from earlier this week. Theis technically scheduled to expand from Samsung 's domestic market to China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE, and the US at some point, but no one knows when that point will come.





Perhaps even more notably, it's hard to anticipate how many units Samsung will put up for sale in those countries after struggling to handle not one but two availability waves in South Korea



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So, yes, these two key details (not to mention regional pricing) could end up negatively impacting your current (theoretical) interest in the state-of-the-art Galaxy Z TriFold . Still, said early interest is definitely worth highlighting, as it exceeds a lot of people's expectations (including my own).





Do you have any plans to buy the Galaxy Z TriFold? Not if I have to sit in line for it 5.48% Not at that price 38.64% I'm still thinking about it 31.72% Yes, at any cost 24.15% Vote 1387 Votes





While I personally find the product's $2,400+ price point (in South Korea) impossible to stomach, only a little over 40 percent of almost 900 PhoneArena readers seem to agree with me. Another very small number of survey respondents are more bothered by the idea of having to wait in line for a chance to buy the Z TriFold than paying a fortune for it, while more than 50 percent of you would either get the device in a heartbeat or seriously consider a purchase if given the possibility.



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Now, those last two options are clearly not the same thing, but while far more people are rejecting the Galaxy Z TriFold due to its obscene price than those of you who say they'd get it "at any cost", the 20+ percent garnered by the latter response is honestly a big surprise for me.

Samsung needs to strike while the iron is hot





You don't have to be a rocket scientist or a tech industry pundit to understand exactly how Samsung can move that 32.69 percent of you from the "still thinking about it" camp to the "yes" side.





If the Galaxy Z TriFold were to see daylight tomorrow in countries like the US, China, and ideally, a bunch of major European territories as well, it's pretty clear that a not-insignificant number of hardcore Samsung fans would jump at the opportunity to become early adopters... at $2,400 or even more.









Of course, that's unlikely to happen due to a couple of different reasons, including the product's modest reported profit margins. But this feels like an ideal time for the world's top smartphone vendor to care less about profits and more about boosting its image as a market pioneer and technological force to be reckoned with.





And that, my friends, is the big problem









Galaxy Z TriFold in millions of copies around the world. A few thousand units (to start with) would probably go a long way in securing the groundbreaking handset some precious extra time in the limelight, helping divert a little attention away from the more and more frequent and more and more detailed Then again, no one is realistically expecting Samsung to release thein millions of copies around the world. A few thousand units (to start with) would probably go a long way in securing the groundbreaking handset some precious extra time in the limelight, helping divert a little attention away from the more and more frequent and more and more detailed iPhone Fold rumors around.





That feels like it should be easily achievable (for the world's number one smartphone maker), and Samsung should consider doing it as soon as possible.