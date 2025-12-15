Samsung has two big Galaxy Z TriFold problems, but build quality ain't one

Sold out in minutes, soon to go back in stock for a limited time





Don't think you'll be able to afford the Z TriFold when it (eventually) goes on sale stateside? That was apparently not a problem for a few thousand hardcore Samsung fans in the tech giant's homeland, who formed physical lines at 20 stores across South Korea or flocked to the company's official regional website to drop the rough equivalent of $2,455 for the first-of-a-kind product on Friday, December 12.









Because the handset's manufacturing process is not exactly a walk in the park, all initial inventory was depleted in a matter of minutes, with a second wave of units scheduled to land both online and offline this Wednesday morning.





It remains to be seen now if everyone who wants a Galaxy Z TriFold in Samsung's domestic market will be able to get their hands on a unit this time around or if a third wave of availability will be needed. The fact that scalpers are attempting (and, presumably, occasionally succeeding) to obtain large profits on resold devices strongly suggests early demand is exceeding Samsung's expectations, which is likely to prove the case outside South Korea too before long.



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Do you have any plans to buy the Galaxy Z TriFold? Not if I have to sit in line for it 5.48% Not at that price 38.64% I'm still thinking about it 31.72% Yes, at any cost 24.15% Vote 1387 Votes





That's definitely a nicer problem to have than supply outstripping demand, which is basically what happened with the Galaxy S25 Edge , for instance. But it's a problem nonetheless, and it's going to be mighty difficult to solve when Samsung reportedly only planned to make between 2,000 and 3,000 (yes, that's thousand, not million) Z TriFold units for domestic sales and around 20,000 for the entire world.

A production ramp-up is unlikely for two reasons





What do you do when a product is more successful than you anticipated? You build more of it, right? Well, what if things are not that simple? What if the product was never intended to become a big commercial hit, but merely show off Samsung's technological prowess as a sort of teaser for more mass-friendly devices down the line?













Galaxy Z TriFold is that Believe it or not, another problem with theis that its price was set too low to yield a significant profit . Yup, a $2,455 phone is apparently too cheap to be considered a smart investment for the number one handset vendor in the world.





That's due primarily to the wild production costs of the displays used by the massive 10-incher capable of switching into a 6.5-inch smartphone (and vice versa), as well as the folding mechanisms, but also other components like the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 16GB RAM.

As insane as it sounds, Samsung views that price point as one "made difficultly, by cutting everything possible", which really makes me wonder if triple-folding devices will ever be able to break into the mainstream (at least to the degree that single-folding phones have managed thus far).

Should Samsung focus more on "traditional" foldables?





In my view, yes. While I can certainly appreciate the occasional demonstration of technological prowess, Apple's threat over the foldable landscape as a whole and Samsung's supremacy in the market segment in particular is becoming too large for the company to keep wasting time on these types of experiments that are very clearly not going anywhere.





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