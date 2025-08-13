The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is powerful, gorgeous, AND remarkably affordable at a $400 discount today
One of the best foldable phones money can buy in 2025 is on sale at Best Buy at a simply unbeatable price with no strings attached.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you want a 2025 Motorola Razr device but aren't quite sure which one to choose and when, it might be smart to take a few minutes to consider a 2024 model instead. I'd specifically recommend you look at the Razr Plus (2024) while it's marked down by a hefty 400 bucks.
This is a hot new Best Buy deal that's not currently matched by the likes of Amazon or Motorola's own official US e-store, and as far as I can tell by looking back at our records of Razr promotions from the past, no retailer has offered a bigger discount on this particular phone before.
The only other time (that I'm aware of, at least) bargain hunters have been able to slash $400 off the $999.99 list price of an unlocked Motorola Razr+ (2024) was during Amazon's Prime Day festival last month, and the obvious difference is that you don't need to be a member of anything or jump through hoops of any sort to take advantage of this latest big money-saving opportunity.
Now, is this (slowly) aging thing still among the best foldables money can buy? I strongly believe so, especially when you can buy it for as little as $599.99 with no strings attached. That's simply an unbeatable price for an undeniably good-looking clamshell with massive 6.9 and 4-inch screens in tow, as well as Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processing power, a decidedly hefty 4,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging technology, two 50MP cameras, and a killer combination of 256GB internal storage space and 12GB RAM.
That's a huge primary display for such an affordable foldable. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
The Razr+ (2025) and Razr Ultra (2025) are naturally even more sophisticated and powerful... which is why they're also considerably costlier. Perhaps the most relevant comparison to make, meanwhile, is with Samsung's just-released... and just-discounted Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which sports smaller displays, worse cameras, slower charging, less memory, and less storage at a higher price point than the Motorola Razr Plus (2024). If that doesn't make it clear what heavyweight value champion you're dealing with here, then I don't know what will.
13 Aug, 2025The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is powerful, gorgeous, AND remarkably affordable at a $400 discount today
12 Aug, 2025Amazon's improved deal knocks the Razr+ (2025) down to its lowest price ever
11 Aug, 2025The Razr Ultra (2025) is $400 off and a sweeter pick once again
08 Aug, 2025Epic new deal brings the Motorola Razr+ (2025) to an unbeatable price
04 Aug, 2025The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: