The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is powerful, gorgeous, AND remarkably affordable at a $400 discount today

If you want a 2025 Motorola Razr device but aren't quite sure which one to choose and when, it might be smart to take a few minutes to consider a 2024 model instead. I'd specifically recommend you look at the Razr Plus (2024) while it's marked down by a hefty 400 bucks.

This is a hot new Best Buy deal that's not currently matched by the likes of Amazon or Motorola's own official US e-store, and as far as I can tell by looking back at our records of Razr promotions from the past, no retailer has offered a bigger discount on this particular phone before.

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor, 6.9-Inch Main Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, Android 14, 4,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Midnight Blue and Spring Green Color Options
The only other time (that I'm aware of, at least) bargain hunters have been able to slash $400 off the $999.99 list price of an unlocked Motorola Razr+ (2024) was during Amazon's Prime Day festival last month, and the obvious difference is that you don't need to be a member of anything or jump through hoops of any sort to take advantage of this latest big money-saving opportunity.

Now, is this (slowly) aging thing still among the best foldables money can buy? I strongly believe so, especially when you can buy it for as little as $599.99 with no strings attached. That's simply an unbeatable price for an undeniably good-looking clamshell with massive 6.9 and 4-inch screens in tow, as well as Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processing power, a decidedly hefty 4,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 45W charging technology, two 50MP cameras, and a killer combination of 256GB internal storage space and 12GB RAM.

 

The Razr+ (2025) and Razr Ultra (2025) are naturally even more sophisticated and powerful... which is why they're also considerably costlier. Perhaps the most relevant comparison to make, meanwhile, is with Samsung's just-released... and just-discounted Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which sports smaller displays, worse cameras, slower charging, less memory, and less storage at a higher price point than the Motorola Razr Plus (2024). If that doesn't make it clear what heavyweight value champion you're dealing with here, then I don't know what will. 

