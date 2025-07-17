Prime Day's over, but the Razr+ (2024) just got a massive 34% discount

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
A woman holds the Motorola Razr+ (2024), which has a matching strap case attached.
Missed your chance to score a massive $400 off the Motorola Razr+ (2024) in the final hours of last week's Prime Day? Don't worry, Amazon is now giving you another chance to save big on this high-end flip phone. Right now, the Midnight Blue model is 34% off, saving you an impressive $335.

Razr+ (2024), Midnight Blue: $335 off

$335 off (34%)
Amazon is now giving you an exclusive $335 price cut on the Motorola Razr+ (2024) in Midnight Blue. That makes the stylish flip phone a much more affordable choice. You might want to hurry up and save while this sale lasts.
Buy at Amazon

There's no denying that Prime Day's offer was more attractive. However, that was a Prime member-exclusive sale, while the current one is open to everyone. On top of that, you won't find a more significant price cut on last year's flagship Razr. We checked and found a more modest $250 price cut at the official store. Over at Best Buy, you'd have to cough up the model's full retail price of nearly $1,000.

Although the Razr+ (2025) has arrived, it doesn't offer significant improvements to make it a more compelling pick over last year's model, especially at its current price. But what does the 2024 Razr+ offer?

First of all, it features a large 4-inch cover screen with vivid colors and excellent brightness levels. The main 6.9-inch OLED display is just as impressive, boasting an ultra-snappy 165Hz refresh rate and crisp resolution.

Beyond the two lovely displays, the Razr+ (2024) impresses with its design. Featuring vegan leather back and modern colors, this Android phone is designed to captivate. On top of that, Motorola has significantly improved the hinge, making the phone feel sturdier than its predecessor.

Add to that a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 performance and a capable 50MP main camera, and you've got a very well-rounded and stylish phone. Sure, it's not as impressive as the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but it's hard to ignore at its current asking price.

So, if you like what the Motorola Razr+ (2024) brings to the table, now's your chance to save 34% on it. And if you're on the fence, don't forget to check out our Motorola Razr+ (2024) review for more insights into camera capabilities, daily performance, and more.

