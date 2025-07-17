Prime Day's over, but the Razr+ (2024) just got a massive 34% discount
Prime Day may be over, but you can still save big on one of the best flip phones thanks to Amazon's latest promo.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Missed your chance to score a massive $400 off the Motorola Razr+ (2024) in the final hours of last week's Prime Day? Don't worry, Amazon is now giving you another chance to save big on this high-end flip phone. Right now, the Midnight Blue model is 34% off, saving you an impressive $335.
There's no denying that Prime Day's offer was more attractive. However, that was a Prime member-exclusive sale, while the current one is open to everyone. On top of that, you won't find a more significant price cut on last year's flagship Razr. We checked and found a more modest $250 price cut at the official store. Over at Best Buy, you'd have to cough up the model's full retail price of nearly $1,000.
First of all, it features a large 4-inch cover screen with vivid colors and excellent brightness levels. The main 6.9-inch OLED display is just as impressive, boasting an ultra-snappy 165Hz refresh rate and crisp resolution.
Add to that a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 performance and a capable 50MP main camera, and you've got a very well-rounded and stylish phone. Sure, it's not as impressive as the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but it's hard to ignore at its current asking price.
So, if you like what the Motorola Razr+ (2024) brings to the table, now's your chance to save 34% on it. And if you're on the fence, don't forget to check out our Motorola Razr+ (2024) review for more insights into camera capabilities, daily performance, and more.
There's no denying that Prime Day's offer was more attractive. However, that was a Prime member-exclusive sale, while the current one is open to everyone. On top of that, you won't find a more significant price cut on last year's flagship Razr. We checked and found a more modest $250 price cut at the official store. Over at Best Buy, you'd have to cough up the model's full retail price of nearly $1,000.
Although the Razr+ (2025) has arrived, it doesn't offer significant improvements to make it a more compelling pick over last year's model, especially at its current price. But what does the 2024 Razr+ offer?
First of all, it features a large 4-inch cover screen with vivid colors and excellent brightness levels. The main 6.9-inch OLED display is just as impressive, boasting an ultra-snappy 165Hz refresh rate and crisp resolution.
Beyond the two lovely displays, the Razr+ (2024) impresses with its design. Featuring vegan leather back and modern colors, this Android phone is designed to captivate. On top of that, Motorola has significantly improved the hinge, making the phone feel sturdier than its predecessor.
Add to that a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 performance and a capable 50MP main camera, and you've got a very well-rounded and stylish phone. Sure, it's not as impressive as the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but it's hard to ignore at its current asking price.
So, if you like what the Motorola Razr+ (2024) brings to the table, now's your chance to save 34% on it. And if you're on the fence, don't forget to check out our Motorola Razr+ (2024) review for more insights into camera capabilities, daily performance, and more.
17 Jul, 2025Prime Day's over, but the Razr+ (2024) just got a massive 34% discount
15 Jul, 2025You can once again grab the 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra with a free storage upgrade
11 Jul, 2025My favorite Motorola Razr+ (2024) deal just got better in Prime Day's final hours
07 Jul, 2025Once again, the Motorola Razr (2024) is $200 off and worth your attention
02 Jul, 2025The new Motorola Razr (2025) hits its best price in Amazon's first-ever discount
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: