T-Mobile sends customer a special gift, making others question their loyalty
A T-Mobile customer's post sparks a discussion around loyalty.
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T-Mobile | Image Credit - The Wall Street Journal
A post from T-Mobile customer DGBOH11 showed the holiday gift they received from the carrier, causing other longtime customers to wonder why they haven't been so lucky.
Not a random gift
T-Mobile sent a festive gift to a customer. | Image Credit - DGBOH1
DGBOH11 says they have been with T-Mobile for a number of years. They are apparently on a lower-tier plan, likely a segmented 55+ plan.
T-Mobile sent them a gift pack with a portable cordless speaker and a gift card. Naturally, they were delighted to receive a holiday-themed gift and thanked T-Mobile for appreciating their loyalty.
The post prompted other T-Mobile customers to question why they haven't been shown a similar token of appreciation for their loyalty. Some of these customers have been with T-Mobile since before it was called T-Mobile. As it turns out, this was no random gesture.
Instead, DGBOH11 entered a weekly sweepstakes via the T-Life app and got lucky.
The speaker's quality is questionable. DGBOH11 discovered that a button had fallen off in transit. Fortunately, it was still in the box.
T-Mobile knows how to keep customers happy
T-Mobile frequently distributes gifts as part of its Tuesdays program. Last Tuesday, the company gave away a throw blanket.
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Have you ever won anything in a T-Mobile sweepstakes?
Yes.
3.47%
No.
95.07%
No, but people I know have.
1.46%
Is Verizon going to copy this?
Verizon is replicating T-Mobile's strategy to stop the customer exodus. Its holiday deals are on par with those from T-Mobile, and it has even started distributing free lines.
The company occasionally distributes prizes such as event tickets and merchandise through its Verizon Access rewards program. T-Mobile hosts bigger and more frequent giveaways, though.
Ultimately, giveaways like these achieve their primary objectives: they get people talking about the brand and encourage store visits.
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