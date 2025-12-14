Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

T-Mobile sends customer a special gift, making others question their loyalty

A T-Mobile customer's post sparks a discussion around loyalty.

32comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile holiday gift
T-Mobile | Image Credit - The Wall Street Journal

A post from T-Mobile customer DGBOH11 showed the holiday gift they received from the carrier, causing other longtime customers to wonder why they haven't been so lucky.

Not a random gift



DGBOH11 says they have been with T-Mobile for a number of years. They are apparently on a lower-tier plan, likely a segmented 55+ plan.

T-Mobile sent them a gift pack with a portable cordless speaker and a gift card. Naturally, they were delighted to receive a holiday-themed gift and thanked T-Mobile for appreciating their loyalty.

The post prompted other T-Mobile customers to question why they haven't been shown a similar token of appreciation for their loyalty. Some of these customers have been with T-Mobile since before it was called T-Mobile. As it turns out, this was no random gesture.

Instead, DGBOH11 entered a weekly sweepstakes via the T-Life app and got lucky.

The speaker's quality is questionable. DGBOH11 discovered that a button had fallen off in transit. Fortunately, it was still in the box.

T-Mobile knows how to keep customers happy


T-Mobile frequently distributes gifts as part of its Tuesdays program. Last Tuesday, the company gave away a throw blanket.

Recommended For You

While these items are of mediocre quality, it's still a nice gesture from T-Mobile. Stores often run out of stock the same day, which is a sign that customers look forward to these freebies.

Have you ever won anything in a T-Mobile sweepstakes?
Yes.
3.47%
No.
95.07%
No, but people I know have.
1.46%
5359 Votes

Is Verizon going to copy this?


Verizon is replicating T-Mobile's strategy to stop the customer exodus. Its holiday deals are on par with those from T-Mobile, and it has even started distributing free lines.

The company occasionally distributes prizes such as event tickets and merchandise through its Verizon Access rewards program. T-Mobile hosts bigger and more frequent giveaways, though.

Ultimately, giveaways like these achieve their primary objectives: they get people talking about the brand and encourage store visits.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (32)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 9
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

The Galaxy S Ultra can't hold a candle to two-year-old base iPhones. Samsung has to change
The Galaxy S Ultra can't hold a candle to two-year-old base iPhones. Samsung has to change
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
Google Maps could soon get a long-overdue upgrade that replaces WhatsApp and Google Messages for location sharing – here's how it'll work
I'd rather get a Galaxy A56 than any of the non-Ultra S26 models
I'd rather get a Galaxy A56 than any of the non-Ultra S26 models
A new mid-range OnePlus phone just appeared online with specs that don't feel mid-range at all
A new mid-range OnePlus phone just appeared online with specs that don't feel mid-range at all
T-Mobile iPhone users will soon be paying a fee that doesn't apply to Samsung subscribers
T-Mobile iPhone users will soon be paying a fee that doesn't apply to Samsung subscribers

Latest News

T-Mobile is closer to its goal after the latest update to the T-Life app
T-Mobile is closer to its goal after the latest update to the T-Life app
Another foldable iPhone delay? Not the worst thing to happen
Another foldable iPhone delay? Not the worst thing to happen
Google Translate might soon have you speaking Spanish like you were born in Spain
Google Translate might soon have you speaking Spanish like you were born in Spain
Grandfathered AT&T customers get a price hike, but not for the reason AT&T claims
Grandfathered AT&T customers get a price hike, but not for the reason AT&T claims
A generous discount made the speedy iPad Mini (A17 Pro) even sweeter than usual
A generous discount made the speedy iPad Mini (A17 Pro) even sweeter than usual
Flagship killer OnePlus 13R rises from the ashes with a sweet discount on Amazon
Flagship killer OnePlus 13R rises from the ashes with a sweet discount on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless