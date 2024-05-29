Motorola Razr Plus (2024) Preview: New set of cameras and more storage for the same price

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) Intro





May has been flooded with leaks about the highly anticipated Motorola Razr Plus (2024), which we expect to be revealed sometime in June. From what we have heard so far, Motorola's next flagship flip phone is shaping up to once again be among the best foldable phones for the year.





Rumor has it that we will be getting a spec bump this year, in the form of an upgraded chipset and a higher base memory/storage combo. But arguably even more important than that is the news that the Razr Plus 2024 edition will be getting a set of two new cameras at the back!





It's important to mention that the so-called 2024 version of Motorola's Razr Plus foldable will be called by that moniker only in the US market. Like last year, the phone will have a different name for the rest of the world: Motorola Razr 50 Ultra.





For now, we expect the price to remain the same as the predecessor, which launched for $999 stateside. So, let's see what we have to look forward to, as there are rumours about other upgrades and changes we need to talk about.





Table of Contents:





Motorola Razr Plus (2024) Specs

A more appealing set of premium Razr specifications













Motorola Razr Plus (2024) Design and Display Mostly the same as last generation





Looks-wise, the 2024 version of the Razr Plus shouldn't be too different from last year's model, at least judging by the leaked renders and live images we have seen so far. Take a look for yourself:









As you can see from the renders above, we can expect to see some eye-catching colorful options. This time around, we will be getting a green color variant of the Razr Plus , which appears to have a vegan leather back. The Peach Fuzz and Infinite Black (or some kind of black) from last year will probably make a return, and there's also a rumored blue shade.





As for the dimensions, given a somewhat recent live image of what's supposed to be the new Razr Plus , we shouldn't see any meaningful changes. In other words, the 2024 Razr Plus should fit just as well inside your pockets and bags as its predecessor did.





The displays of the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) will also likely remain the same as the ones on the predecessor. That means a very power-efficient 6.9-inch pOLED main display with FHD resolution and a 3.6-inch external display that covers the whole top half of the back panel, with the two rear cameras protruding from it.





Razr Plus might similarly get a 144Hz display refresh rate instead of a 165Hz one. One thing we expect to be slightly different with the displays this year, however, is their refresh rates. Motorola slightly dialed down that part even on its Edge 50 Ultra flagship (released in the EU and other markets), so the 2024 edition of themight similarly get a 144Hz display refresh rate instead of a 165Hz one.





Motorola Razr Plus (2024) Camera The biggest upgrade with the new Razr Plus

The camera system will probably be where the Razr Plus sees the most change compared to the predecessor. Motorola is said to have equipped its premium foldable with a set of two new camera sensors, 50MP each! What's more, the leaks are pointing at the ultra-wide camera being replaced by a 2X zoom telephoto.

The camera of the Edge 50 Ultra is where Motorola obviously takes the most proud and joy from its latest high-end flagship. Not only does it come with some rather impressive hardware, but it is also where the AI utilization is most visible.

We expect to see much better image quality out of the new 50MP main camera, with improved stabilization and detail. We also expect that all cameras would benefit from the Pantone color calibration that the 2024 Motorola Edge series came with, making each color more true to life.

As for video, the cameras should still be capable of the 4K at 60FPS, and 1080P at 120FPS for slow motion. There's might also be support for 10 bit HDR10+ video recording, although that might be reserved for the Edge 50 Ultra this year.

Additionally, the Edge series that launched earlier this year came with AI features such as Action Shot, which is the phone's ability to adjust shutter speed and ISO in low-light environments to capture as much light as possible.

There is also the Auto Focus Tracking, which helps keep subjects visible, and Adaptive Stabilization, which adjusts the stabilization based on how you are holding the phone and your movements. For photos Motorola now offers an Auto Enhance feature, which actually comes from a master in photo editing software, Google.





We expect all of these AI camera features to also be present on Motorola's 2024 Edge Plus foldable phone too.





Motorola Razr Plus (2024) Performance More RAM and storage

The Motorola Edge Plus from last year did not come with the latest and greatest of Android chipsets back then, but it still included the rather capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (which is still flagship-grade silicon). Given the rumours about no upcoming price hikes for the 2024 Razr Plus , I would venture to guess that it will also come with a last-gen processor, which would most probably be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Besides the new chipset, there have also been leaks from reliable sources, showing an increase in the base memory and storage combo, which will now be 12/512GB. This is a nice jump from the 8/256GB that the 2023 model came with.

Razr Plus (2023 model comes with UFS 3.1). The RAM, however, might remain LPDDR5. Now, the leaks that showed this upgrade do not specify whether it will only the amount that increases, or whether we will also newer types of storage and memory. That said, given that even the Edge 50 Pro comes with the faster and more efficient UFS 4.0 storage, we also expect that to be the case for the 2024(2023 model comes with UFS 3.1). The RAM, however, might remain LPDDR5.





Motorola Razr Plus (2024) Software





Razr Plus will—like any other flagship The newwill—like any other flagship Android phone launching before October—come with Android 14 straight out of the box. Of course, it would be Motorola's skin on top of it, which comes with the adored classic features such as the twist gesture to turn on the camera even while the phone is locked, or the chop gesture to turn on the flashlight.



This year Motorola also added a bit of AI magic in the form of generative wallpapers, but threw its own unique twist at it, which arguably makes the feature more applicable. It allows you to generate a wallpaper based on a photo of your outfit, matching them to complete your look. This will almost certainly be available with the 2024 Razr Plus too.





When it comes to software updates, though, Motorola is not exactly known for being very generous with them, so we expect 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches. Hopefully, the updates at least come quick enough to keep up with the competition.





Motorola Razr Plus (2024) Battery Double the charging speed

The new Razr Plus (2024) is said to come with a 4,000mAh battery, which is, admittedly, not much. Fortunately, a recent 3C certification has revealed that the phone will support much faster charging, going from 33W to 68W. This should help with juicing up the battery back to last you throughout the entire day if needed.

Nevertheless, fast charging is not a complete solution to low battery life, so it is a bit of a bummer to see such a small battery capacity on the upcoming Razr Plus . Fingers crossed that the phone will be more power efficient to compensate for this shortcoming.





As for wireless charging, there hasn't been any news yet, but at the very least it will be the same as with the predecessor, which supported 5W. It would make sense if this also got increased, though.





Motorola Razr Plus (2024) Audio Quality and Haptics

Flip phones are not exactly known for their exceptional speakers, but the previous generation of the Razr Plus actually surprised us with the audio quality it produced. On that note, we expect the same for the 2024 Razr Plus , but we are hoping that Motorola increases the volume a bit.

The situation with the haptic feedback was similar, which is to say surprisingly good given the phone's body. We don't expect to see any changes on this front.



