Apple evangelist got locked out of his Apple ID: $30,000 of "bricked" hardware and no help in sight

But why?





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Do you have backups of your important information? Yes. 69.23% Not yet. 15.38% I don't plan to do a backup. 15.38% Vote 26 Votes

How is this possible?

how to put this nicely?

The importance of dealing with human beings



Such cases are precisely why people across the world don't want AI to be implemented in every aspect of everyday life. Pretty Kafkaesque situation, if you ask me. I cannot stress the importance of having backups of your information: although Dr Buttfield-Addison's case shows that even a professional life can be seriously disrupted when access is lost, not just pics of your cat.



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