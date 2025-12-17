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Apple evangelist got locked out of his Apple ID: $30,000 of "bricked" hardware and no help in sight

Do you know someone at Apple headquarters?

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"20 Years of digital life, gone in an instant, thanks to Apple" – I hope you never have to say the same thing as Dr Paris Buttfield-Addison.

But why?



Apple has effectively shut down his entire Apple ID, locking him out of his devices, iCloud, Developer account, and everything tied to it. The worst part is that there's no sign of adequate response from Cupertino at all.

So if you happen to know somebody who knows somebody at Apple headquarters, don't hesitate to help Dr Buttfield-Addison to restore his digital life.

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Dr Paris Buttfield-Addison is a technical product leader and co-founder of game studios Secret Lab and the narrative game tools Yarn Spinner.

He has authored more than 20 books on software development, game design, and AI, and regularly speaks at international conferences. His work focuses on building products at the intersection of technology, storytelling, policy, and human behavior. He also runs a long-running Apple developer conference, serves as Secretary of the AUC, and plays a leading role in Australia's game development ecosystem through Tasmanian Game Makers and the Tasmanian Games Incubator.

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"I have effectively been an evangelist for this company's technology for my entire professional life", he says.

Do you have backups of your important information?
Yes.
69.23%
Not yet.
15.38%
I don't plan to do a backup.
15.38%
26 Votes

How is this possible?


After attempting to redeem a $500 Apple Gift Card purchased from a major retail store, Dr Buttfield-Addison (who has held his Apple ID for 25 years) had his account permanently disabled. Apple flagged the card as potentially compromised, cutting access to his Apple ID, iCloud account, Apple Developer ID, and all associated devices.

As a result, his iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, AirPods, and Apple TV (a total of $30,000 of Apple hardware) became effectively unusable, and he lost access to purchased apps, media, and terabytes of personal and work data.

Despite providing receipts and contacting the retailer, Apple has offered no resolution. Support has been – how to put this nicely? – dismissive, with no clear explanation or escalation path. Advice to create a new Apple ID is legally and technically risky, as it could violate Apple's Terms and jeopardize his developer account. Attempts to escalate the issue internally and through regulators have so far been unsuccessful. He suspects the account was automatically disabled by a fraud detection system triggered by the gift card.

The importance of dealing with human beings


Such cases are precisely why people across the world don't want AI to be implemented in every aspect of everyday life. Pretty Kafkaesque situation, if you ask me. I cannot stress the importance of having backups of your information: although Dr Buttfield-Addison's case shows that even a professional life can be seriously disrupted when access is lost, not just pics of your cat.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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