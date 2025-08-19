Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Even as a foldable skeptic, I can't recommend the Pixel 9 Pro Fold strongly enough at $700 off

You don't have to be a fan of foldable devices in general to appreciate this incredible new opportunity to save no less than $700 on Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold powerhouse.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Look, we've had a good run, bravely resisting the foldable "fad" until... it became clear for everyone that these devices are indeed here to stay for years and years to come, but now the time has arrived to surrender to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

I already confessed last week that I was very seriously considering purchasing my first-ever foldable phone when Amazon slashed a then-unprecedented $600 off the $1,799 list price of Google's top Galaxy Z Fold 7 alternative, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to any of you dear readers and friends that I'm literally writing these lines with my credit card next to my keyboard.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

$1099
$1799
$700 off (39%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color
Buy at BestBuy

That's because Best Buy is now selling the unlocked Pixel 9 Pro Fold with 256GB storage at a simply mind-blowing $700 discount. There are no special requirements, no strings attached, no obligatory upfront activation on any specific US carriers, and to put that number in perspective, the non-foldable Pixel 9 Pro powerhouse currently costs $699.

So, yes, you can save the full price of an excellent Google-made device while buying another undeniably powerful, eye-catching, and exceptionally well-reviewed handset. Our in-depth Pixel 9 Pro Fold review, by the way, highlighted a level of functionality, a premium build quality, and a refined design that I never thought would be possible (certainly not so soon) when the deeply flawed first-gen Samsung Galaxy Fold burst onto the scene back in 2019.

Of course, Google waited until 2023 to throw its hat in the ring with a surprisingly solid but far from perfect Pixel Fold, and while this second-gen device we're talking about here today is not flawless either, it's definitely moving in the right direction, especially at a lower-than-ever price of $1,099.


That's obviously not conventionally affordable territory, but you have to remember that this is a product that essentially takes the 6.3-inch screen of the aforementioned Pixel 9 Pro and makes it play second fiddle to a ginormous 8-inch primary display. Now, you wouldn't expect to pay 700 bucks for that, would you?

Certainly not when the bendy flagship also comes with five different cameras that are currently making me drool in five different ways over my keyboard, as well as a large... enough 4,650mAh battery, a whopping 16GB RAM paired with that aforementioned 256 gigs of internal storage space, and absolutely unrivaled long-term software support. And yes, I realize an improved Pixel 10 Pro Fold with an even bigger battery is literally 24 hours away from an official announcement, but I hope you also realize that thing's commercial release is not exactly around the corner.

Even as a foldable skeptic, I can&#039;t recommend the Pixel 9 Pro Fold strongly enough at $700 off
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Google Pixel 9 - Deals History
47 stories
19 Aug, 2025
Even as a foldable skeptic, I can't recommend the Pixel 9 Pro Fold strongly enough at $700 off
16 Aug, 2025
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
14 Aug, 2025
Best Buy is selling the glorious Google Pixel 9 Pro at an unbelievable $400 discount I may not be able to resist the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at a $600 discount, and neither should you
12 Aug, 2025
At $300 off, the Pixel 9 Pro is a rare gem you just can't miss out on
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 11

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless