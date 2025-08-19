Even as a foldable skeptic, I can't recommend the Pixel 9 Pro Fold strongly enough at $700 off





Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold $1099 $1799 $700 off (39%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Gemini, 8-Inch Foldable LTPO OLED Display with 2152 x 2076 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.3-Inch OLED Cover Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate, 48 + 10.8 + 10.5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,650mAh Battery, Obsidian Color Buy at BestBuy





Pixel 9 Pro Fold with 256GB storage at a simply mind-blowing $700 discount. There are no special requirements, no strings attached, no obligatory upfront activation on any specific US carriers, and to put that number in perspective, the non-foldable That's because Best Buy is now selling the unlockedwith 256GB storage at a simply mind-blowing $700 discount. There are no special requirements, no strings attached, no obligatory upfront activation on any specific US carriers, and to put that number in perspective, the non-foldable Pixel 9 Pro powerhouse currently costs $699.





, by the way, highlighted a level of functionality, a premium build quality, and a refined design that I never thought would be possible (certainly not so soon) when the deeply flawed first-gen Samsung Galaxy Fold burst onto the scene back in 2019. So, yes, you can save the full price of an excellent Google-made device while buying another undeniably powerful, eye-catching, and exceptionally well-reviewed handset. Our in-depth Pixel 9 Pro Fold review , by the way, highlighted a level of functionality, a premium build quality, and a refined design that I never thought would be possible (certainly not so soon) when the deeply flawed first-gen Samsung Galaxy Fold burst onto the scene back in 2019.

Of course, Google waited until 2023 to throw its hat in the ring with a surprisingly solid but far from perfect Pixel Fold , and while this second-gen device we're talking about here today is not flawless either, it's definitely moving in the right direction, especially at a lower-than-ever price of $1,099.









Pixel 9 Pro That's obviously not conventionally affordable territory, but you have to remember that this is a product that essentially takes the 6.3-inch screen of the aforementionedand makes it play second fiddle to a ginormous 8-inch primary display. Now, you wouldn't expect to pay 700 bucks for that, would you?













