Even as a foldable skeptic, I can't recommend the Pixel 9 Pro Fold strongly enough at $700 off
You don't have to be a fan of foldable devices in general to appreciate this incredible new opportunity to save no less than $700 on Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold powerhouse.
Look, we've had a good run, bravely resisting the foldable "fad" until... it became clear for everyone that these devices are indeed here to stay for years and years to come, but now the time has arrived to surrender to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
I already confessed last week that I was very seriously considering purchasing my first-ever foldable phone when Amazon slashed a then-unprecedented $600 off the $1,799 list price of Google's top Galaxy Z Fold 7 alternative, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to any of you dear readers and friends that I'm literally writing these lines with my credit card next to my keyboard.
That's because Best Buy is now selling the unlocked Pixel 9 Pro Fold with 256GB storage at a simply mind-blowing $700 discount. There are no special requirements, no strings attached, no obligatory upfront activation on any specific US carriers, and to put that number in perspective, the non-foldable Pixel 9 Pro powerhouse currently costs $699.
So, yes, you can save the full price of an excellent Google-made device while buying another undeniably powerful, eye-catching, and exceptionally well-reviewed handset. Our in-depth Pixel 9 Pro Fold review, by the way, highlighted a level of functionality, a premium build quality, and a refined design that I never thought would be possible (certainly not so soon) when the deeply flawed first-gen Samsung Galaxy Fold burst onto the scene back in 2019.
Of course, Google waited until 2023 to throw its hat in the ring with a surprisingly solid but far from perfect Pixel Fold, and while this second-gen device we're talking about here today is not flawless either, it's definitely moving in the right direction, especially at a lower-than-ever price of $1,099.
This is not the world's thinnest foldable device, but it will feel premium in your hand. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
That's obviously not conventionally affordable territory, but you have to remember that this is a product that essentially takes the 6.3-inch screen of the aforementioned Pixel 9 Pro and makes it play second fiddle to a ginormous 8-inch primary display. Now, you wouldn't expect to pay 700 bucks for that, would you?
Certainly not when the bendy flagship also comes with five different cameras that are currently making me drool in five different ways over my keyboard, as well as a large... enough 4,650mAh battery, a whopping 16GB RAM paired with that aforementioned 256 gigs of internal storage space, and absolutely unrivaled long-term software support. And yes, I realize an improved Pixel 10 Pro Fold with an even bigger battery is literally 24 hours away from an official announcement, but I hope you also realize that thing's commercial release is not exactly around the corner.
