Save a hefty $300 on the Razr (2024) and score $400 in gifts with this epic deal

Forget Best Buy’s early Black Friday deal on the Razr (2024) — the official store has something way better for you. Not only is the budget flip down by 43%, but it also ships with $400 in gifts! That brings the total savings to $700 — a promo Black Friday is highly unlikely to top.

Save a total of $700 with this Razr (2024) deal

$399 99
$699 99
$300 off (43%)
This Motorola Store deal on the Razr (2024) is so good it feels straight out of Black Friday! Right now, you can save a massive $300 on the budget clamshell foldable phone. On top of that, the official store throws in two freebies worth a total of $400 to sweeten the pot. That brings your total savings to a huge $700!
With the quality Moto Buds+ ANC earbuds and the Moto Watch Fit alongside your Motorola phone at no extra cost, you’re essentially completing your entire Motorola ecosystem in one go. In case you’re wondering, we’ve never seen a similar offer before — the phone usually goes on sale without gifts. So, if this sounds exciting to you (and it absolutely should), hurry up and save big.

The Razr (2024) may be way less powerful than the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Razr Ultra, but it’s still your cheapest entryway into the flip phone experience. And for its modest $399.99 asking price, the device brings a lot to the table.

For starters, it sports a beautiful 3.6-inch AMOLED cover display with a decent 90Hz refresh rate. The main AMOLED panel measures 6.9 inches and supports a smoother 120Hz refresh rate for a more fluid scrolling experience. The main screen also gets comfortably bright for outdoor use.

Under the hood, the Android phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor. Sure, that’s nowhere near as capable as the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but you can still expect a lag-free and smooth performance with day-to-day tasks. Even light gaming feels surprisingly solid on this device.

What about camera performance? With a 50MP main and 13MP ultra-wide lens, the phone takes vivid photos, though some images look too oversharpened. The good news? The 32MP front camera delivers stunning selfies. Check out our Razr (2024) review for camera samples and more insights.

The bottom line is this — the Razr (2024) isn’t the latest budget flip option from Motorola, but it still receives OS upgrades (until Android 17) and delivers more than enough across the board to justify its current $399.99 price. Add two freebies worth $400 into the mix, and you’ve got a deal that’s hard to beat.

