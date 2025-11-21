Home Discussions You are here Discontinued Feature (Samsung) General Audio iPad Galaxy Watch Rumor Review Galaxy S Series RxCourier9534 • Published: Nov 21, 2025, 6:50 AM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines PhoneArena Community Rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. RxCourier9534 Arena Apprentice Original poster • 5d ago ... Am I the only person that is STILL heartbroken that Samsung phones don't come with built-in IR Blasters 😠?? Yes, i know this is a decade-old topic but i don't care. I loved my Galaxy S4. Say what you want but back in the day, I controlled my air-conditioning, ceiling fans, thermostat, etc SOO much faster than dealing with syncing bluetooth to individual units or even hubs. Argue w/ your pappy cuz i'm not doin it ! 😂 Like 1 Reactions All Quote Abdullah Asim Phonearena team • 3d ago ... I will never forgive phone companies for abandoning the headphone jack. Like Reactions All Quote Duke64 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... Mine is the SD card ,I mean why ? I can buy a 512GB for installing apps only and keep the rest on my card,since I rarely use a pc when I'm up n about. Like 1 Reactions All Quote thingfuture Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... I mainly miss the removable battery from the S5. Like Reactions All Quote photony Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... I stopped buying phones after the S20 Ultra....BRING BACK THE SD CARD SLOT, or I'll buy a refurbished S20 next. Like Reactions All Quote 39Money Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... I love see that feature as well but I understand why they did it. It's because everything is Bluetooth and WiFi now and Samsung wouldn't be able to attract as many people to t I e full house and life eco system they have very successfully built based on Bluetooth and wifi which I am am a part of with a fridge that our hub, TV's, washing mashing and dryer, and robot vacuum that alll run through routines and smarthings at certain times of the day and night using ai to be the most efficient on power. Even our garage door is automatically open at just the right time to be fully open as we drive in and our front door unlocks 5 seconds before we see get to it just as when we leave home, Android auto is already connected and an alarm goes off in the car before we leave if a door is open or unlocked and we control any anywhere in the world that's joint to our smarthings system. It's impossible to lose my phone as my watch goes n nuts if it disconnect. I don't know of any other company on earth that has an empire like that Like Reactions All Quote DomtheCuber Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵Abdullah_Asim said: I will never forgive phone companies for abandoning the headphone jack. ... I have an iPhone and I'm so mad at Apple for removing the headphone jack because even though I use airpods, sometimes I just want the option to have wired headphones. And even though it's nice that Apple sells usb-c and headphone jack ones, most people still would have to buy an adapter because not every device they have has the same port. Like my phone is usb-c only, my switch is type c for charging plus a headphone jack, my 3ds only has a headphone jack, and my mac has both but I'd rather keep the type c ports free. I just wish we could go back to using the headphone jack as a standard, especially since space constraints aren't as much of a problem now that iPhones are bigger and thicker (except for the Air).Also one thing that sucks about wireless headphones is that because they have batteries, they're almost always made with slave labor in the Congo. So like with most electronics, the best thing to do is buy used. But a lot of people avoid doing that because fake airpods are so common and people don't want to be putting someone else's used headphones in their ears. And since companies like Apple make them so hard to repair, it's hard to find refurbished wireless earbuds for cheap.Basically, removing the headphone jack is a environmental and social disaster that also inconveniences everyone, and I really wish Apple would bring it back, even if it means making their phones thicker or bigger (and I say this as a small phone lover). Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Discontinued Feature (Samsung) by RxCourier9534 • 5d ago 7 I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race” by DomtheCuber • 1mo ago 14 T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out by MagentaMarx • 1mo ago 10 Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange" by TBomb • 2mo ago 5 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
I will never forgive phone companies for abandoning the headphone jack.