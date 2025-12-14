Samsung slashes Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra price and tosses in a free book cover keyboard case
You just can't go wrong with this tablet, so save big while you can!
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Samsung is offering a sweet $100 discount on the Galaxy Tab S11 and even includes a free Book Cover Keyboard case. While this is an unmissable deal for anyone after an incredibly powerful 11-inch tablet, those after a powerhouse with a larger display will still prefer getting the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.I recently told you that
Obviously, scoring at least $310 in savings without any trade-ins on one of the top tablets on the market is a deal you just can’t pass up. But saving big isn’t the only reason why I think the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is unmissable, and you can’t go wrong with it.
Of course, being Samsung’s latest and greatest slate, this fella can handle anything you throw at it, courtesy of the high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and 12GB of RAM. Also, it’s a no-brainer that with a gorgeous 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen featuring a 2960 x 1848 resolution, HDR support, and a 16:10 aspect ratio, the tablet delivers gorgeous visuals on the go.
Also, with the included book cover keyboard case, it can basically act as a high-end laptop. And since it comes with an S Pen in the box, as well, you can increase your productivity even further. Therefore, don’t miss out! Tap the offer button in this article and get a brand-new Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a bargain price today!
Well, if you’re among the shoppers eyeing the absolute best Samsung tablet money can buy right now, you’ll be pleased to learn that you can snatch it for less than usual at the official store. You can save up to $800 with an eligible trade-in or $100 without one. To see the $100 discount, though, you’ll need to select that you don’t have a device to trade. On top of that, just like with its Galaxy Tab S11 deal, the tech giant is offering a free Book Cover Keyboard Slim case with purchase, saving you an extra $210.
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Obviously, scoring at least $310 in savings without any trade-ins on one of the top tablets on the market is a deal you just can’t pass up. But saving big isn’t the only reason why I think the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is unmissable, and you can’t go wrong with it.
Of course, being Samsung’s latest and greatest slate, this fella can handle anything you throw at it, courtesy of the high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and 12GB of RAM. Also, it’s a no-brainer that with a gorgeous 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen featuring a 2960 x 1848 resolution, HDR support, and a 16:10 aspect ratio, the tablet delivers gorgeous visuals on the go.
But for me, the biggest reason why you should get the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra if you’re looking for a big tablet is software support. Samsung promises seven years of major OS updates and security patches, which, bundled with top-tier hardware, makes this bad boy seriously future-proof. And that turns it into a top choice if you aren’t in Apple’s ecosystem and are after a long-term investment.
Also, with the included book cover keyboard case, it can basically act as a high-end laptop. And since it comes with an S Pen in the box, as well, you can increase your productivity even further. Therefore, don’t miss out! Tap the offer button in this article and get a brand-new Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a bargain price today!
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