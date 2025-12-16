The OnePlus Turbo is an example of why I'm losing patience with iPhones and Galaxy phones
While big brands stall, OnePlus keeps pushing limits.
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This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
OnePlus 15. | Image credit – PhoneArena
OnePlus is clearly not taking a break anytime soon. Between the already announced OnePlus 15 and the soon-to-launch OnePlus 15R, the company has now confirmed it’s working on an entirely new phone lineup called the OnePlus Turbo series. And yes, that name alone already suggests what it’s aiming for.
From what we know so far, the Turbo lineup isn’t just another midrange experiment. It looks like OnePlus wants to deliver a full flagship-level experience, with a strong focus on gaming and performance. But what really made me stop scrolling and pay attention wasn’t the gaming angle – it was the rumored battery size. Around 9,000mAh. And yeah… that’s huge.
Batteries are getting bigger, and I love it
OnePlus 15. | Image by Image credit – PhoneArena
Let’s be honest: phones sold in the West are still playing it way too safe when it comes to battery capacity. While Chinese-market phones have already moved on to much bigger batteries, most devices widely available in the US and Europe are still hovering around the same old numbers.
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OnePlus is one of the few exceptions right now. The OnePlus 15 already broke expectations with its 7,300mAh battery, and the OnePlus 15R – expected to launch in the US tomorrow – pushes things even further with a 7,400mAh battery. That alone puts both phones in a different league compared to most mainstream phones.
Meanwhile, the rest of the industry seems stuck at around 5,000mAh, and the reason is pretty clear. Companies like Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola still haven’t fully adopted silicon-carbon battery technology, which allows manufacturers to cram more power into the same physical space. Until they do, battery gains will continue to be incremental at best.
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That’s why this Turbo news feels important. OnePlus may not dominate the Western market, but it does have a presence here. And if a brand like OnePlus starts pushing battery capacities closer to 9,000mAh as a key selling point, there is at least a chance the bigger names will finally feel some pressure to follow. I can dream, right?
Because let’s be honest – battery life matters. Not because most of us are camping in the wilderness without electricity, but because constantly thinking about your next charge is annoying. A phone should work around your life, not the other way around.
The OnePlus 15 already proved how much of a difference a big battery can make, easily outperforming phones like the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra in battery endurance.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max
( 5088 mAh )
( 5088 mAh )
Battery Life Estimate
7h 46m
Ranks #45 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 7h 27m
Browsing
20h 9m
Average is 17h 53m
Video
9h 37m
Average is 10h 30m
Gaming
11h 34m
Average is 10h 1m
Charging speed
40W
Charger
64%
30 min
1h 16m
Full charge
Ranks #94 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
25W
Charger
31%
30 min
2h 8m
Full charge
Ranks #19 for phones released in the past 2 years
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
( 5000 mAh )
( 5000 mAh )
Battery Life Estimate
8h
Ranks #34 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 7h 27m
Browsing
20h 49m
Average is 17h 53m
Video
8h 54m
Average is 10h 30m
Gaming
14h 21m
Average is 10h 1m
Charging speed
45W
Charger
68%
30 min
1h 9m
Full charge
Ranks #81 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
15W
Charger
33%
30 min
1h 58m
Full charge
Ranks #15 for phones released in the past 2 years
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page
OnePlus 15
( 7300 mAh )
( 7300 mAh )
Battery Life Estimate
10h 44m
Ranks #1 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 7h 27m
Browsing
30h 6m
Average is 17h 53m
Video
12h 37m
Average is 10h 30m
Gaming
14h 16m
Average is 10h 1m
Charging speed
80W
Charger
68%
30 min
0h 45m
Full charge
Ranks #30 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
50W
Charger
21%
30 min
1h 52m
Full charge
Ranks #12 for phones released in the past 2 years
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page
And when Apple’s and Samsung’s top-tier phones cost a small fortune, it feels a bit embarrassing that battery life still isn’t a priority. I’ll admit it – I care a lot about battery life. But I also think I’m far from alone here.
With the Turbo series, OnePlus wants to show its dominance
Launching a brand-new Turbo lineup feels like a statement move. Every major phone company has its “thing.” Xiaomi leans heavily into camera hardware. Apple focuses on the software experience. Google pushes AI-first features with Pixel phones. Samsung dominates display tech.
OnePlus? It looks like it’s planting its flag firmly in battery performance.
Of course, OnePlus won’t be alone in this space. Phones like the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5 series are also rumored to feature batteries around the same 9,000mAh mark. And yeah, that Turbo branding… I think it makes it pretty obvious who the OnePlus Turbo series is meant to compete with directly. But I don’t think that’s the full story.
It feels like the bigger goal is to create something that actually sits above the OnePlus 15. Apple has the Pro Max. Samsung has the Ultra. Xiaomi has both Pro Max and Ultra models. So why wouldn’t OnePlus want a Turbo model at the very top of its lineup?
We still don’t have many concrete details yet, other than confirmation that the Turbo series is real and expected next year. But the positioning already suggests something more ambitious than just another alternative model.
The problem with availability
Now for the part that could ruin all the excitement: availability. As usual.
The Turbo series will either stay China-exclusive or launch globally. Those are realistically the only two outcomes. And if it does launch outside China, there’s a very good chance it won’t keep that headline-grabbing 9,000mAh battery intact.
We’ve seen this pattern before. Global versions of OnePlus phones almost always ship with smaller batteries compared to their Chinese counterparts. A perfect example is the OnePlus 15R. In the US, it comes with a 7,400mAh battery, while the same phone in China – the OnePlus Ace 6T – packs a much larger 8,300mAh battery.
To be clear, 7,400mAh is still huge, especially compared to other midrange phones sold in the US. But once you see the bigger number, it’s hard not to feel like something was left on the table.
Still, the direction is clear. OnePlus is doubling down on battery life, and I think that’s a smart move. A phone that delivers a true flagship experience without making you worry about charging has real appeal.
So now, I’m curious – would a phone with a battery this big be enough to make you switch sides? Could a OnePlus Turbo tempt you away from an iPhone or a Galaxy?
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