Samsung's 'budget-friendly' Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE finally makes sense at this hefty discount
The not-so-affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fan Edition is more affordable than ever with no special requirements and no strings attached at Amazon.
A very interesting idea for a lot of people... in theory, Samsung's first-ever Fan Edition foldable was essentially compromised in practice by one simple thing. But after making its US commercial debut at an arguably excessive starting price of $899.99, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is substantially discounted for the first time with no special requirements and no strings attached.
That's right, Amazon buyers can now save $200 on their choice of the handset's 128 or 256GB storage variants and white or black color options, which is both an unprecedented deal and an undeniably better offer than what was available during the Z Flip 7 FE's pre-order period at both major third-party retailers and Samsung's own official US e-store.
With an Exynos 2400 processor in tow, as well as the exact same 6.7 and 3.4-inch screens as last year's Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fan Edition obviously goes up against the "vanilla" Motorola Razr (2025) rather than the state-of-the-art Razr Ultra (2025) or even the Razr Plus (2025).
The problem (for Samsung, at least) is that even the non-Ultra and non-Plus Razr (2025) sports a huge 6.9-inch primary display, as well as a significantly larger battery compared to the Z Flip 7 FE. Then again, Motorola's long-term software support clearly has nothing on the competition, so if you're mainly interested in that sort of thing, your choice is an absolute no-brainer.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, mind you, normally costs $899.99 and $959.99 in 128 and 256 gig storage configurations respectively, which means that the Motorola Razr (2025) is... still cheaper after its own recent $100 discount. Still, Samsung is at least in the actual budget-friendly foldable conversation now, (realistically) hoping to secure the business of as many buyers who can't afford the Galaxy Z Flip 7 as possible.
If you ask me, you should definitely consider a purchase right now, as the Z Flip 7 Fan Edition is unlikely to score a heftier discount than this anytime soon. Possibly, not for at least a few months until Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November.
