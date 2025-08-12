Samsung's 'budget-friendly' Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE finally makes sense at this hefty discount





That's right, Amazon buyers can now save $200 on their choice of the handset's 128 or 256GB storage variants and white or black color options, which is both an unprecedented deal and an undeniably better offer than what was available during the Z Flip 7 FE's pre-order period at both major third-party retailers and Samsung's own official US e-store.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE $200 off (22%) 5G, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE $200 off (21%) 5G, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon





The problem (for Samsung, at least) is that even the non-Ultra and non-Plus Razr (2025) sports a huge 6.9-inch primary display, as well as a significantly larger battery compared to the Z Flip 7 FE. Then again, Motorola's long-term software support clearly has nothing on the competition, so if you're mainly interested in that sort of thing, your choice is an absolute no-brainer.





The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, mind you, normally costs $899.99 and $959.99 in 128 and 256 gig storage configurations respectively, which means that the Motorola Razr (2025) is... still cheaper after its own recent $100 discount. Still, Samsung is at least in the actual budget-friendly foldable conversation now, (realistically) hoping to secure the business of as many buyers who can't afford the Galaxy Z Flip 7 as possible.





If you ask me, you should definitely consider a purchase right now, as the Z Flip 7 Fan Edition is unlikely to score a heftier discount than this anytime soon. Possibly, not for at least a few months until Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November.

