Probably the best-ever Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra deal is back with a bang before Christmas





Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra $999 99 $1199 99 $200 off (17%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Cameras, 11,600mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra $1119 99 $1319 99 $200 off (15%) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Cameras, 11,600mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra $1419 99 $1619 99 $200 off (12%) Wi-Fi Only, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Cameras, 11,600mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required Buy at Samsung Recommended For You





That first-ever $200 price cut for this super-powerful and incredibly thin 14.6-inch giant unsurprisingly went away after a couple of weeks, being recently replaced with a $100 discount and a very nice additional freebie . If you'd rather keep your Christmas spending to a minimum than get a complimentary keyboard together with your Tab S11 Ultra, you can now once again pay as little as $999.99 for the slate alone.





That's with only 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, of course, while the 512GB and 1TB storage configurations are on sale at $1,119.99 and $1,419.99 respectively after identical $200 markdowns.





By no means conventionally affordable, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra delivers objectively great bang for your buck at these record low prices between the massive aforementioned screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology and a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor paired with 12GB RAM in 256 and 512GB storage variants and as much as 16 gigs of memory for the top-of-the-line 1TB model.









The battery life is also outstanding, especially considering the 5.1mm profile, and the same goes for the 45W charging capabilities and quad speaker system. In short, you're looking at an (almost) flawless tablet here that's unlikely to get any cheaper anytime soon.





And yes, if you hurry, the deeply discounted Tab S11 Ultra can be yours before Christmas... with 512GB or 1TB storage space. Unfortunately (and unsurprisingly), the entry-level 256 gig configuration is so in-demand that you'll have to wait until January for your order to be fulfilled if you choose that option (in either a gray or silver colorway).

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