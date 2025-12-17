Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Probably the best-ever Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra deal is back with a bang before Christmas

The best Android tablet money can buy is marked down by a hefty 200 bucks with no strings attached.

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Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
Still looking for the perfect Christmas gift for your better half? If said better half happens to love ultra-high-end Android tablets and you don't happen to be made of money, now might be the best time to buy the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

Samsung's latest and greatest jumbo-sized alternative to Apple's iPad Pro family is currently sold by its manufacturer at a hefty $200 discount in all storage variants, and if the new last-minute holiday deal seems familiar, that's probably because it matches an early Black Friday promotion from a little over a month ago.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

$999 99
$1199 99
$200 off (17%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Cameras, 11,600mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

$1119 99
$1319 99
$200 off (15%)
Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Cameras, 11,600mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

$1419 99
$1619 99
$200 off (12%)
Wi-Fi Only, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Cameras, 11,600mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Gray and Silver Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required
Buy at Samsung

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That first-ever $200 price cut for this super-powerful and incredibly thin 14.6-inch giant unsurprisingly went away after a couple of weeks, being recently replaced with a $100 discount and a very nice additional freebie. If you'd rather keep your Christmas spending to a minimum than get a complimentary keyboard together with your Tab S11 Ultra, you can now once again pay as little as $999.99 for the slate alone.

That's with only 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, of course, while the 512GB and 1TB storage configurations are on sale at $1,119.99 and $1,419.99 respectively after identical $200 markdowns.

By no means conventionally affordable, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra delivers objectively great bang for your buck at these record low prices between the massive aforementioned screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology and a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor paired with 12GB RAM in 256 and 512GB storage variants and as much as 16 gigs of memory for the top-of-the-line 1TB model.


The battery life is also outstanding, especially considering the 5.1mm profile, and the same goes for the 45W charging capabilities and quad speaker system. In short, you're looking at an (almost) flawless tablet here that's unlikely to get any cheaper anytime soon. 

And yes, if you hurry, the deeply discounted Tab S11 Ultra can be yours before Christmas... with 512GB or 1TB storage space. Unfortunately (and unsurprisingly), the entry-level 256 gig configuration is so in-demand that you'll have to wait until January for your order to be fulfilled if you choose that option (in either a gray or silver colorway).

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

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