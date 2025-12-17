Probably the best-ever Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra deal is back with a bang before Christmas
The best Android tablet money can buy is marked down by a hefty 200 bucks with no strings attached.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Still looking for the perfect Christmas gift for your better half? If said better half happens to love ultra-high-end Android tablets and you don't happen to be made of money, now might be the best time to buy the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.
Samsung's latest and greatest jumbo-sized alternative to Apple's iPad Pro family is currently sold by its manufacturer at a hefty $200 discount in all storage variants, and if the new last-minute holiday deal seems familiar, that's probably because it matches an early Black Friday promotion from a little over a month ago.
Recommended For You
That first-ever $200 price cut for this super-powerful and incredibly thin 14.6-inch giant unsurprisingly went away after a couple of weeks, being recently replaced with a $100 discount and a very nice additional freebie. If you'd rather keep your Christmas spending to a minimum than get a complimentary keyboard together with your Tab S11 Ultra, you can now once again pay as little as $999.99 for the slate alone.
That's with only 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, of course, while the 512GB and 1TB storage configurations are on sale at $1,119.99 and $1,419.99 respectively after identical $200 markdowns.
By no means conventionally affordable, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra delivers objectively great bang for your buck at these record low prices between the massive aforementioned screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology and a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor paired with 12GB RAM in 256 and 512GB storage variants and as much as 16 gigs of memory for the top-of-the-line 1TB model.
On top of every other impressive specification, the Tab S11 Ultra also comes with a built-in S Pen. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
The battery life is also outstanding, especially considering the 5.1mm profile, and the same goes for the 45W charging capabilities and quad speaker system. In short, you're looking at an (almost) flawless tablet here that's unlikely to get any cheaper anytime soon.
And yes, if you hurry, the deeply discounted Tab S11 Ultra can be yours before Christmas... with 512GB or 1TB storage space. Unfortunately (and unsurprisingly), the entry-level 256 gig configuration is so in-demand that you'll have to wait until January for your order to be fulfilled if you choose that option (in either a gray or silver colorway).
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: