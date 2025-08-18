Pixel 10 Pro Fold









Of course, many of these stopped being secrets a while ago, but it's always nice to get pre-launch corroboration from such a reputable source as Quandt, and it's also very cool to be able to look at the complete picture without gathering bits and pieces of information from a bunch of different places.

Check out the ultimate Pixel 10 Pro Fold spec sheet!





8-inch OLED Super Actua Flex primary display with 2152 x 2076 pixel resolution, 3000 nits peak brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

6.4-inch OLED Actua secondary screen with 2364 x 1080 pixel resolution, 3000 nits peak brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate support;

Google Tensor G5 SoC;

Titan M2 security chip;

Android 16 ;

; Seven years of OS updates, security patches, and feature drops;

16GB RAM;

256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options;

UFS 4.0 storage technology;

48MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture;

10.5MP ultra-wide-angle secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture;

10.8MP telephoto sensor with f/3.1 aperture and 10x optical zoom;

10MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture;

10MP cover camera with f/2.2 aperture;

5,015mAh battery rated at up to 72 hours of endurance in Extreme Power Saving Mode;

30W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities;

Aerospace-grade aluminum frame;

IP68 water and dust resistance;

155.2 x 76.3 x 10.8mm dimensions (folded);

155.2 x 150.4 x 5.2mm dimensions (unfolded);

258 grams weight;

Moonstone and Jade color options;

Dual SIM support;

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, NFC;

Stereo speakers, three microphones, surround sound;

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor;

Gemini Nano, Gemini Live, Circle to Search, Call Assist AI features.



Pixel 10 Pro Fold highlights and weaknesses





Because I realize it can be occasionally daunting to look at such a lengthy list of features and know what details to focus on, I'll try to quickly give you a hand and emphasize some of the most important numbers listed above.





Pixel 10 Pro Fold Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5.2mm and 10.8mm are two key figures no other (credible) report mentioned these past few months, and although they mean thewill be a bit thicker than its predecessor, we're actually not looking at drastic changes over the's 5.1mm and 10.5mm profile in unfolded and folded form respectively.





Galaxy Z Fold 7 Of course, I can understand if you had hoped to see those numbers go down rather than up, especially after Samsung's remarkableengineering feat, but that was probably before you heard about Google 's plan to raise the battery capacity bar from 4,650mAh to more than 5,000mAh, which is confirmed (for the umpteenth time) today.





Also confirmed is that impressive IP68 water and dust protection standard, which improves on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold 's modest IPX8 certification while leaving the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in the dust as well... both figuratively and literally speaking.





What's the most impressive thing about the Pixel 10 Pro Fold? Those screen sizes That battery capacity The IP68 water and dust resistance The dimensions... combined with the battery size The cameras Nothing Those screen sizes 5.88% That battery capacity 35.29% The IP68 water and dust resistance 23.53% The dimensions... combined with the battery size 5.88% The cameras 0% Nothing 29.41%





Pixel 10 Pro Fold is now also virtually guaranteed to support slightly higher wired and wireless charging speeds, sport an ever so slightly larger secondary display, weigh a gram more (now that's a change!), and hike the otherwise unchanged camera system's optical zoom capabilities from 5x to 10x. Oh, and the peak brightness of both the primary and secondary screens is expected to make a little bit of a progress too. Compared to its Pixel 9 -series forerunner, theis now also virtually guaranteed to support slightly higher wired and wireless charging speeds, sport an ever so slightly larger secondary display, weigh a gram more (now that's a change!), and hike the otherwise unchanged camera system's optical zoom capabilities from 5x to 10x. Oh, and the peak brightness of both the primary and secondary screens is expected to make a little bit of a progress too.



Recommended Stories

huge number of upgrades and improvements here, but the bigger battery and IP68 rating alone could make this bad boy the Pixel 10 Pro Fold release to take place on October 9. All in all, we're certainly not looking at anumber of upgrades and improvements here, but the bigger battery and IP68 rating alone could make this bad boy the best foldable phone money can buy for a lot of (patient) folks out there. That's right, a bunch of trustworthy industry insiders (Roland Quandt included) are still expecting the

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer