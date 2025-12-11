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Motorola now sells the Moto G Stylus (2025) with a hefty price cut and a $30 freebie

Motorola's new G Stylus (2025) offer is impossible to resist.

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A close-up of a hand holding the Moto G Stylus (2025), showcasing its display.
View now at Motorola
One of the best budget stylus phones, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is once again under the spotlight. Possibly for a limited time, you can grab this fella with a solid $100 discount. But that’s not all — Motorola sweetens the pot with a free Moto Tag, saving you an extra $29.99.

Grab the Moto G Stylus (2025) for $100 off + gift

$299 99
$399 99
$100 off (25%)
Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2025) is now on sale for $100 off its original price. The promo is available at the official store, and to make it even harder to resist, the retailer is giving you a free Moto Tag worth $29.99.
Buy at Motorola

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If you recall, Black Friday brought the Android phone down by $115 at Amazon, but the promo was locked to Prime members exclusively. Once the event wrapped up, the e-commerce giant lowered its discount to $100 — which is still available today. But you’re not getting any freebies at Amazon, so if you’re looking for extra savings, we suggest picking Motorola’s promo.

Motorola’s latest stylus device is actually a solid upgrade over its predecessor. One of the biggest changes is the significantly improved display brightness. As you can see from our Moto G Stylus (2025) review, the handset’s 6.7-inch OLED display reaches an incredible 2411 nits, ensuring superb visibility even under the blazing sun.

Another thing we really like about this handset is the vastly improved stylus. Not only is it much more responsive, but it also supports some AI extras like Sketch to Image.

What about camera and performance? The device features a 50MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide unit on the rear, delivering quite usable images across scenarios. Of course, it’s nowhere near flagships like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but holds its own against other sub-$400 phones quite well.

Performance-wise, you’re getting everything you could expect. Everyday tasks, light multitasking and gaming run without any hiccups, thanks to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip.

At the end of the day, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is a very well-rounded option. Now $100 off plus a free Moto Tag, the phone provices even more value for money. Grab yours and save with this Motorola Store offer.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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Motorola Moto G - Deals History
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30 Jan, 2026
Now $100 off, the Moto G Power (2025) is ideal for Motorola fans
29 Jan, 2026
The ultra-cheap Moto G (2025) gets an exclusive discount at Lenovo
28 Jan, 2026
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is back under the spotlight at 50% off
26 Jan, 2026
This is your chance to grab the Moto G Stylus (2025) with $100 in gifts
19 Jan, 2026
The latest Moto G Power (2026) is now bundled with $100 in gifts
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