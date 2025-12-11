Motorola now sells the Moto G Stylus (2025) with a hefty price cut and a $30 freebie
Motorola's new G Stylus (2025) offer is impossible to resist.
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Moto G Stylus (2025) is once again under the spotlight. Possibly for a limited time, you can grab this fella with a solid $100 discount. But that’s not all — Motorola sweetens the pot with a free Moto Tag, saving you an extra $29.99.One of the best budget stylus phones, the
If you recall, Black Friday brought the Android phone down by $115 at Amazon, but the promo was locked to Prime members exclusively. Once the event wrapped up, the e-commerce giant lowered its discount to $100 — which is still available today. But you’re not getting any freebies at Amazon, so if you’re looking for extra savings, we suggest picking Motorola’s promo.
Another thing we really like about this handset is the vastly improved stylus. Not only is it much more responsive, but it also supports some AI extras like Sketch to Image.
Performance-wise, you’re getting everything you could expect. Everyday tasks, light multitasking and gaming run without any hiccups, thanks to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip.
At the end of the day, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is a very well-rounded option. Now $100 off plus a free Moto Tag, the phone provices even more value for money. Grab yours and save with this Motorola Store offer.
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If you recall, Black Friday brought the Android phone down by $115 at Amazon, but the promo was locked to Prime members exclusively. Once the event wrapped up, the e-commerce giant lowered its discount to $100 — which is still available today. But you’re not getting any freebies at Amazon, so if you’re looking for extra savings, we suggest picking Motorola’s promo.
Motorola’s latest stylus device is actually a solid upgrade over its predecessor. One of the biggest changes is the significantly improved display brightness. As you can see from our Moto G Stylus (2025) review, the handset’s 6.7-inch OLED display reaches an incredible 2411 nits, ensuring superb visibility even under the blazing sun.
Another thing we really like about this handset is the vastly improved stylus. Not only is it much more responsive, but it also supports some AI extras like Sketch to Image.
What about camera and performance? The device features a 50MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide unit on the rear, delivering quite usable images across scenarios. Of course, it’s nowhere near flagships like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but holds its own against other sub-$400 phones quite well.
Performance-wise, you’re getting everything you could expect. Everyday tasks, light multitasking and gaming run without any hiccups, thanks to the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip.
At the end of the day, the Moto G Stylus (2025) is a very well-rounded option. Now $100 off plus a free Moto Tag, the phone provices even more value for money. Grab yours and save with this Motorola Store offer.
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